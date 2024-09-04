Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 4, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dirk Van de Put - Chairman and CEO
Luca Zaramella - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Andrew Lazar

Perfect, all right. If we could all find our seats, we'll kick off our next fireside chat with Mondelez. Good morning. Welcome back everybody. I'm thrilled to welcome Mondelez International back to our conference, and with us this morning our Chairman and CEO, Dirk Van de Put; and CFO, Luca Zaramella. Welcome gentlemen.

Dirk Van de Put

Hi. Thank you.

Andrew Lazar

Mondelez was actually the most requested company of all the companies here at this conference in terms of meeting. There's a high level of interest. We'll jump right in. Maybe Dirk, we'll start with you.

A lot of topics to cover, right, including Cocoa, U.S. biscuit trends, health of the consumer. But I want to start bigger picture. I think, if we take a step back and you think back to the company's sort of strategic launch back in 2018, you've managed to deliver through lots of volatility, very consistent results, in line at least if not better at times with your long-term algorithm. Do the shifts the past year or so in consumer behavior and input cost volatility require sort of a different strategic approach now or just more tactical moves as you work through it?

Dirk Van de Put

The answer to that is, it's both. If you look at the premise of the company, the premise of the company is that, we want to be the global leader in chocolates, biscuits and baked snacks. If you look at those categories, those are appealing categories that have good growth, good value creation, particularly in emerging markets the per capita is quite low.

