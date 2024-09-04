Bank Of Canada Cuts For A Third Time With Rates Heading Towards 3%

Sep. 04, 2024 11:50 AM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, FXC
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • The BoC cut rates for a third consecutive meeting, citing easing inflation pressures, rising unemployment and a cooling economy.
  • Further cuts are coming, and we are targeting 3% rates for next summer.
  • Our near-term target for USD/CAD is 1.35-1.36.

A world globe with a Canadian flag pin showing Canada

Richard Drury

By James Knightley & Francesco Pesole

BoC cuts rates again

As widely expected, the Bank of Canada cut the overnight rate for the third consecutive meeting, leaving the policy interest rates at 4.25%. Unemployment is rising and is likely to

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.98K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
FXC--
Invesco CurrencyShares® Canadian Dollar Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News