Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 04, 2024 11:48 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149K Followers

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 4, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gregg Lampf - Vice President of Investor Relations
Gary Smith - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jim Moylan - Chief Financial Officer
Scott McFeely - Executive Advisor

Conference Call Participants

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
Simon Leopold - Raymond James
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan
Amit Daryanani - Evercore
Tim Long - Barclays
George Notter - Jefferies
Tal Liani - Bank of America
David Vogt - UBS
Ruben Roy - Stifel

Operator

Good day and welcome to Ciena Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Today all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today’s event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gregg Lampf, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gregg Lampf

Thank you, Chris. Good morning and welcome to Ciena's 2023 fiscal third quarter conference call. On the call today is Gary Smith, President and CEO; and Jim Moylan, CFO. Scott McFeely, Executive Advisor is also with us for Q&A.

In addition to this call and the press release, we have posted to the Investors section of our website an accompanying investor presentation that reflects this discussion, as well as certain highlighted items from the quarter. Our comments today speak to our recent performance, our view on current market dynamics and drivers of our business, as well as a discussion of our financial outlook. Today's discussion includes certain adjusted or non-GAAP measures of Ciena's results of operations. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results is included in today's press release.

Before turning the call over to Gary, I'll remind you that during this call, we'll

Recommended For You

About CIEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News