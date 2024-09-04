JHVEPhoto

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) when I wrote about it in mid-June this year, as I expected growth to inflect upwards to the mid-teens range as the transition to a direct sales model was tracking well and that the new GenAI product extends the growth runway for ADSK. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. The growth outlook has gotten better, in my view, as macro indicators point to healthy construction activity ahead, and ADSK's rollout of the transaction model is progressing better than expected. I reiterate my expectation for ADSK to accelerate growth to the mid-teens over the next two years.

Review

ADSK reported 2Q25 earnings last Thursday, where it saw revenue of $1.5 billion, which was a 12% growth on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis. This was a beat vs. the midpoint of management guidance by 1.5%. Total revenue outgrew the growth in cost of goods sold by 700bps (non-GAAP), resulting in gross margin expanding back to ~93% (from the 92% in 1Q25). This also translated into adjusted EBIT margin expanding sequentially from 35% in 1Q25 to 37% in 2Q25. Notably, free cash flow [FCF] margin finally showed positive expansion after 4 quarters of decline, by 400bps to 13.5% (vs. 2Q24 of 9.5%).

ABC DMI

I reiterate my bullish outlook for ADSK as the growth runway is clear ahead for the business to see growth acceleration (back to mid-teens, as I expected). At the macro level, there are multiple indicators that point to improved construction demand again. Firstly, the Fed is very likely to cut rates, which should lower the cost of funding for many construction companies. Secondly, the ABC Backlog Indicator has stabilized at ~8.5 months, a very positive development vs. the past year that saw contracting backlogs. What this indicates is that construction companies are not seeing demand deterioration (i.e., if backlog goes down = construction companies are completing projects but not seeing addition to backlogs). Thirdly, the Dodge Momentum Index [DMI] has shown a very strong upward inflection so far this year. For those that are not aware, according to the website, DMI is a monthly measure of the value of nonresidential building projects going into planning, shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. Which means this is a very early indicator for construction spending. Since this only tracks the planning stage, give or take a few months of delay until the actual construction (i.e., spending) is done, it implies CY2025 to see strong construction activity (very good for ADSK).

Additionally, ADSK has essentially completed the entire rollout of its new transaction model in the US with no major issues. In fact, the rollout in the US was even better than in Australia. Given the very positive progress so far, the timeline for rollout in Western Europe has been pulled forward from early FY26 to this month (September). After Western Europe, the last rollout will be in Japan, which is set to start in November. This pace of rollout is really positive because the earlier ADSK completes this transition, the earlier it would have access to critical customer usage data. Also, this will enhance ADSK's ability to cross/up-sell products to users, as there is no need to wait until the contract is up for renewal. Another point to highlight on this is that margin could expand further given that co-termed contracts enable ADSK to target the entire company instead of just subsidiaries. What this means is that it also enables ADSK to reduce administrative costs and serve customers more efficiently.

let me just start here for -- if Betsy, you want to add anything. I think the important thing to get about the co-terming is that what it does is it takes some billings out of the current renewal cycle and moves them forward. And more importantly, it creates efficiency in our renewal process. All right. So, we're going to get much more efficiency in our renewal process. A co-term contract is much more easy to wrangle at renewal time than another contract. It's also much more easy to do cross-sell, up-sell and expansion at renewal time. And as we've seen many times before, co-termed contracts actually create an opportunity for larger contracts on renewal as we elevate our relationship with customers from subsidiaries to company-wide. 2Q25 call

The last thing that gives me more confidence ADSK can continue to grow robustly is pricing growth. There are three aspects to this. Firstly, the new transaction model allows ADSK to have more control over the final deal pricing, which means the days of aggressive discounting by certain partners are not going to be apparent. This should have a very positive mix-shift impact on average selling price [ASP]. Secondly, the new products that ADSK has rolled out enhance its mission-critical nature of its overall product suite. Take, for instance, the ADSK Fusion offering, which has continued to see attach rates increasing, which has helped to drive ASP higher. Lastly, ADSK has proven that it is able to raise prices (raised in 1Q25) even in a tough macro environment, which suggests that it should be able to continue raising prices in good times.

What our best partners really like about the new transaction model is it prevents a less competent, less value-added partner coming in and undermining them on price on a big deal where they're trying to really add value. So for our partners, this is definitely going to allow them to sell to the value they're delivering. 2Q25 call

Valuation

Author's work

2Q25 performance and current macro indicators gave me more confidence that ADSK can achieve the high end of its FY25 revenue guidance and accelerate growth to 15% over the next two years. Hence, I have upgraded my FY25 estimates to 11.5% growth. I note that 1H25 revenue growth is already above this level (at 12%), so the hurdle to cross is low if the current demand momentum continues through 2H25. This also makes my 15% growth expectation in FY27 more plausible. I did not adjust my margin expectation upwards, as I foresee ADSK to continue reinvesting in product innovation and the rollout of its new transaction model in Western Europe and Japan. That said, margin could see upside from the co-term contract benefits I mentioned above. Finally, I stuck with my expectation that ADSK should be valued at 31x forward PE as peers with similar growth rates, such as PTC Inc. and Synopsys, are trading at 29-32x with low-to-mid-teens growth expectations over the next two years.

Risk

Macro indicators are positive so far, but there is no guarantee that this will translate into strong construction activity given that weak manufacturing activity showed a soft side of the US economy. It is still early days for the new transaction model, and while the potential benefits are well recognized, it may not work out as well as it should since ADSK has been relying on channel partners for most of its operating history.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating for ADSK as recent performance, and positive macroeconomic indicators suggest that ADSK is well on track to achieve my expectation of mid-teens percentage revenue growth. Notably, the rollout of the new transaction model is progressing ahead of expectations. While there are potential risks associated with macroeconomic factors, I think the overall outlook for ADSK remains positive.