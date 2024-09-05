Bull Market Millionaires: 3 Dividend Stocks To Build A Fortune

Klaus Vedfelt

Introduction

I spend a lot of time on X (formerly known as Twitter) - probably more than I should.

Lately, two things have started to stand out to me:

We often discuss consumer weakness . Companies like Dollar General (DG ) are seeing tremendous pressure on the lower-income consumer. Even McDonald's ( MCD ), which is usually protected against consumer weakness, had to come up with measures to grow its sales.

. Companies like Dollar General (DG MCD While the lower and middle class are struggling, investors with stock market exposure seem to do just fine. Someone even told me: "It's like being a millionaire isn't even special anymore."

I'm not a millionaire. As I have written in prior articles, I have a six-figure portfolio that covers more than 90% of my net worth. Although it's enough for me to retire in "cheaper" countries, I haven't reached my goals yet. My age is one of the reasons, as I'm 29.

However, a lot of people are doing pretty well financially. The reason why the gap between the "rich" and the "poor" has risen is because of the stock market's phenomenal performance since the Great Financial Crisis.

People with financial (and hard) assets are much better off than people who live paycheck to paycheck. Not only have these people missed a lot of financial gain, but they also feel the pain of sticky inflation and elevated rates.

The Wall Street Journal perfectly captured this in a recent article titled: "Americans Are Really, Really Bullish on Stocks."

The Wall Street Journal

According to the article, Fidelity Investments has close to 500 thousand clients with at least $1 million in their 401(k) - that's 31% more compared to last year!

And investors are still feeling good about the market. At a time when many people have been stung by higher prices for eggs, bread and other household staples, the stock market has offered a real-time barometer of their rising wealth. The S&P 500 has hit more than three dozen fresh records this year, on pace for the most in a calendar year since 2021. - The Wall Street Journal

Stocks now account for roughly 42% of household financial assets, the highest number since the data collection began in the 1950s.

The Wall Street Journal

This makes sense, as a $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 on the first trading day of 2010 has turned into roughly $50,000. Including dividends, investors would be sitting on more than $64,000. Even investors who gradually invested smaller sums have built a fantastic nest egg.

Data by YCharts

As one can imagine, investors without financial or hard assets are left in the dust. It is simply impossible to compete with compounding interest with the average salary.

The bad news for investors looking to jump in is that the market is far from cheap. Even though we're currently seeing some weakness, the bigger picture remains somewhat unfavorable.

For example, going into this month, the S&P 500 traded at roughly 3x sales. Although a long-term increase in the ratio is supported by efficiency gains, current valuations are hard to defend.

Creative Planning

We are seeing a similar picture when looking at the forward P/E ratio, which hasn't been this high since the early 2000s if we exclude the pandemic of 2020.

JPMorgan

I'm not saying this to predict a steep market crash. I haven't been a net seller since I started dividend investing, I have no shorts, and zero plans to change that.

The problem is that the risk/reward has become unfavorable.

This includes sentiment.

For example, The Wall Street Journal used the chart below, which shows the net positioning of asset managers trading the E-mini S&P 500 future. Asset managers haven't been this bullish since 2021.

The Wall Street Journal

Using the same data from CME Group, we can zoom out all the way to 2006. Current sentiment is similar to prior peaks when the market (briefly) suffered due to unwinding long positions.

CME Group

As a result, I've increased my cash position by investing less. Although I have consistently added to positions by reinvesting dividends, I haven't made any bigger investments since early July when I bought LandBridge (LB).

Based on this context, I'm consistently looking for investment opportunities to push my portfolio from six to seven figures - the sooner, the better.

In the remainder of this article, I'll present three dividend stocks I'm closely watching to buy (much more of), as they offer high-quality dividends, come with terrific business models, and have the ability to help us achieve our financial goals.

Especially in light of elevated sentiment, I'm aiming for great buying opportunities in these gems.

So, let's start with the first one, a company that just got downgraded.

CME Group (CME) - Too Much Value To Ignore

This Chicago-based company is currently my only financial sector investment. I bought the stock a few years ago, as it perfectly fits my strategy.

Over the past ten years, the exchange operator has returned 315%, beating the S&P 500 by a substantial margin, as we can see below.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, the current sentiment among investors is bad, which comes after a number of meaningful downgrades. The most recent one was from Bank of America (BAC), which cut the price target from $212 to $177. In June, JPMorgan (JPM) cut CME's price target from $206 to $187. Both banks used "underperform/underweight" ratings.

As reported by Seeking Alpha, this is what BofA wrote:

BGC Group's (BGC) FMX Futures Exchange is expected to start up within weeks, adding to competition from Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), BofA analyst Craig Siegenthaler said. "The intensifying competition could lead to market share losses and pricing headwinds," he said. [...] CME benefited from the VIX (VIX), or volatility index, surge in August. Thus, its stock outperformed the S&P 500 as well as BofA's coverage verticals. While the index is expected to stay relatively high through the November election, Siegenthaler expects the VIX to normalize downward through 2025, "suggesting that 2H24 represents an opportune moment to initiate an Underperform."

First of all, I do not disagree with BofA that ICE and CBOE are fantastic investments. I have been bullish on both for a long time, and both have done tremendously well.

However, I have to say the downgrades from BofA and JPM triggered me. One could even say I'm offended.

This is based on two reasons:

Both BofA and JPM (among other banks) are co-owners of the new FMX exchange! Although I am not making any legal accusations here, I believe there is a conflict of interest here, as the banks downgrade their biggest competitor months/weeks before the official launch. This creates headlines that benefit FMX. Again, I'm not looking to start legal trouble. It just does not sit right with me.

Bank of America

The reason above only explains how I feel about the situation. It does not explain why I am still bullish on CME. Although FMX headlines aren't great for CME's stock price, the business is in a great spot to keep growing.

For starters, new entrants create arbitrage opportunities and improve overall liquidity. On top of that, it forces companies to innovate. While that may come with costs, CME has been on top of this for many years. It also owns four of the biggest exchanges in the world, which are hard to disrupt.

CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) offers a diverse range of futures and options contracts, including interest rates, equity indices, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, and more.

offers a diverse range of futures and options contracts, including interest rates, equity indices, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, and more. CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade) trades futures and options contracts for agricultural products, interest rates, and equity indices.

trades futures and options contracts for agricultural products, interest rates, and equity indices. NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) specializes in energy and metals trading, including contracts for crude oil, natural gas, and various metals like gold and silver.

specializes in energy and metals trading, including contracts for crude oil, natural gas, and various metals like gold and silver. COMEX (Commodity Exchange, Inc.) focuses on metal products, offering contracts for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals.

On top of owning super liquid futures like the S&P 500 E-mini, it also owns a stake in Dow Jones Indexes, which comes with licensing rights to S&P 500 futures and options. This is one of the reasons why the company has a moat in an increasingly competitive industry.

Moreover, even in the low-volatility environment of the first quarters of this year, it was firing on all cylinders, generating 13% revenue growth in 2Q24, with success across the board.

Turning to our financials. Total ADV across the complex increased 13% from Q2 last year, including record treasury ADV of 8.2 million contracts were up 36%. Our U.S. treasuries set a new daily volume record of 34.4 million contracts during the quarter on May 28. The continuing high levels of issuance and deficit financing are tailwinds, even in the absence of Fed rate changes. Also, foreign exchange second quarter ADV grew 20% versus Q2 last year. - CME 2Q24 Earnings Call

Additionally, the company is working with Google Cloud to streamline its platforms and add capabilities for its users.

Furthermore, the company is a great source of (special) dividends, as it usually distributes up to 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders.

CME Group

The company pays four quarterly dividends and one special dividend. The special dividend is announced in 4Q and paid in the first quarter of the next year.

This year, analysts expect roughly $3.8 billion in free cash flow. This translates to an implied free cash flow of 5.0%.

Although I cannot make any promises, this is what I expect the full-year yield to be based on its current stock price. The quarterly base dividend is $1.15 per share (2.2% base yield).

Moreover, the company, which has an AA- credit rating, is attractively valued.

Trading at a blended P/E ratio of 20.6x, it trades a few points below its long-term average of 23.0x. While that may seem like a high multiple, we're dealing with a company that turns more than 100% of its net income into free cash flow with a 56% profit margin, the second-best company in the S&P 500!

FAST Graphs

Using the FastGraphs data in the chart above, analysts expect 11% cumulative EPS growth in 2024-2026. Although I expect elevated volatility to push that number much higher, it implies a fair stock price of $266, 25% above the current price.

I believe CME is a fantastic long-term investment, which is why I'm adding on weakness, expecting it to be a fantastic stock to reach long-term financial goals.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) - One Of My Highest-Conviction Picks

The American manufacturing industry is not in good shape. Although the leading ISM Index saw some upside momentum in August (albeit in contraction territory), it was for the wrong reasons, as Wells Fargo wrote:

As a result, I'm looking even closer at Old Dominion Freight Line, a company I bought earlier this year. In fact, it's my fifth-largest investment and a company I want to own when economic weakness causes some stock price weakness.

As I wrote in my most recent in-depth article on the company, ODFL is an LTL (less-than-truckload) company. These companies are different from truckload companies, as they pick up goods from multiple customers, bring them to service centers, sort them, and ship them to their destination.

A2Z Market Research

Unlike truckload companies, LTL companies can build competitive moats, as it is hard to build an efficient LTL network.

ODFL has achieved this, as it has a "narrow" moat.

It owns almost all of its service centers and has built a business model that comes with superior services, providing it with pricing power.

Old Dominion Freight Line

As a result, it has achieved unprecedented growth. Without M&A, it has grown its revenues by 11.8% per year in the 2002-2023 period.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Even better, next year, it is expected to end up with more than $500 million in net cash, meaning more cash than gross debt and a lot of room for future investments in new capabilities.

This paves the road for buybacks and aggressive dividend growth.

Over the past ten years, ODFL has bought back 17% of its shares.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, while ODFL yields just 0.6%, its dividend has a payout ratio of just 16% and a five-year CAGR of 36%, putting most dividend growth stocks to shame.

Data by YCharts

As a result, ODFL has returned more than 770% over the past ten years, leaving the tech-heavy S&P 500 in the dust.

Going forward, I remain very upbeat.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, ODFL is expected to keep its EPS flat this year, potentially followed by 19% and 12% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

These numbers are highly favorable in an environment of subdued economic growth.

FAST Graphs

It also helps that ODFL benefits from secular growth driven by economic re-shoring in the United States. As more plants and facilities are moving to the U.S., the demand for LTL freight increases.

Hence, in general, the company is doing very well. In 2Q24, for example, it grew total revenues by 6.1%, boosting its operating income by 7.7%.

It actually lowered its operating ratio to 71.9%, which is an industry-beating number that comes close to the profitability of Class I railroads. Especially in light of inflation, this is absolutely impressive.

Old Dominion Freight Line

ODFL is one of the best dividend growth stocks on my radar, and I hope a potential market decline pushes its stock price down to $170, as I believe the risk/reward at these levels is fantastic.

On a long-term basis, I believe it will be hard to beat the value ODFL brings to the table.

GE Aerospace (GE) - I Want In

My apologies to the high-yield crowd. Two of the three picks in this article have low dividend yields.

However, as this article is about buying long-term dividend growth compounders to reach our financial goals, I decided to focus on high yield in an article I'll publish soon.

GE Aerospace is a stock I have started to watch almost daily, as I believe it would be a terrific fit for my portfolio. My biggest mistake was not buying it when I started getting bullish on the stock last year. Since then, the stock has almost doubled! My most recent article was written on July 23, 2024.

Although I have close to 20% aerospace and defense exposure already, I want to own GE, as it has a perfect wide-moat business model.

For starters, it dominates commercial aerospace, powering 75% of commercial flights through its own engines and joint ventures like CFM International.

GE Aerospace

The commercial market is booming, as post-pandemic tailwinds are met by long-term secular growth, and companies like Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) expect more than 40,000 new airplane deliveries by 2042, with most of these planes being new fleet additions.

Airbus

Even better, on top of new engine sales, the biggest growth market is aftermarket sales. Roughly 70% of GE's revenue comes from aftermarket sales, a market that could grow by 6% per year through at least 2032.

Research And Markets

As a result, in 2Q24, the company boosted its EPS by 62% to $1.20, supported by 18% orders growth, a 506 basis points increase in operating margins to 23.1%, and 37% growth in operating margins.

In its commercial segment, orders were up 38%!

GE Aerospace

Moreover, although GE yields just 0.7%, the dividend has a payout ratio of just 19%.

In April, this dividend was hiked by 250%.

Going forward, I expect extremely high dividend growth.

Analysts expect free cash flow to rise from $5.5 billion in 2024 to $7.1 billion in 2026. This implies almost 30% growth and a 2026E free cash flow yield of 4.0%.

EPS growth is expected to remain elevated.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect EPS growth of 25% in 2025 and 21% in 2026.

Using its five-year average P/E ratio of 35.7x, this implies a fair stock price of $220, 35% above its current price.

FAST Graphs

Although a 35.7x multiple will not be sustainable on a long-term basis, I expect GE to be a great buy on weakness, which is why I'm watching it daily.

I am also looking to make it a holding of various family portfolios.

On a long-term basis, I think it will be hard to beat GE, making it a great stock for dividend growth and wealth creation.

Takeaway

The stock market has become a powerful wealth engine for those with financial assets.

While I'm not a millionaire, my six-figure portfolio has set me on a path to financial freedom, though I'm very mindful of the risks that may lie ahead.

For example, high valuations and bullish sentiment suggest a challenging environment for new investments. Hence, I've increased my cash position and remain committed to reinvesting dividends.

My strategy remains consistent: cautious investing, focusing on high-quality dividend stocks to eventually push my portfolio from six to seven figures.

In general, this is not about predicting a market crash, but about navigating current risks while seizing opportunities in undervalued dividend stocks.

That's why I presented three dividend (growth) stocks I expect to deliver fantastic results in the years ahead, making them great investments during market dips and corrections.