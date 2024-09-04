Recursion: Path Forward For REC-994 Remains Despite Mixed Response

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s REC-994 was able to show positive safety/tolerability data for the treatment of Cerebral Cavernous Malformation, along with a trend towards improvement.
  • End-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA will shed more light on required approval efficacy endpoint for CCM and other trial changes to move forward with, like higher dosing and longer-duration treatment.
  • REC-2282 for Neurofibromatosis Type 2 and REC-4881 for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis are other programs being advanced; Data from each expected Q4 of 2024 and 1st half of 2025 respectively.
  • REC-4881 can also be developed to treat patients with advanced AXIN1/APC-mutated cancers; Data from this program to be released in the 1st half of 2025.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Medical Research And Development Center: Caucasian Female Scientist Using Microscope To Analyze Petri Dish Sample. Specialist Developing Innovative Medicine For Rehabilitation Of Patients After Stroke

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

I believe that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) remains a buy despite the small decline in stock price the other day. This was after the release of 12-month data from the phase 2

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.73K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RXRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RXRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RXRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News