I believe that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) remains a buy despite the small decline in stock price the other day. This was after the release of 12-month data from the phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled study using REC-994 for the treatment of patients with symptomatic cerebral cavernous malformation [CCM]. Why is that? That's because, first and foremost, this was the first therapy of its kind to achieve safety/tolerability for the treatment of this patient population. Especially, where the only treatment option for these patients would be a surgical one. Not only that, but what is even better is that it was noted that after an FDA meeting to discuss plans for the next study, it might be possible to test doses higher than 400 mg and longer treatment durations.

Speaking of which, a trend towards improvement was seen in 12 months but was not achieved. However, this is all about clinical design. If aligned with the FDA, treatment duration could be increased out to 24 months or longer. This is an unknown, if higher dosing and longer treatment duration ends up being successful, but the point is that this program still has a path forward. Besides the development of REC-994 for the treatment of patients with CCM, there are two other clinical candidates in the pipeline to look forward to. The first candidate of which would be REC-2282, being explored in the ongoing phase 2 POPLAR study for the treatment of patients with Neurofibromatosis Type 2.

The second candidate of which is REC-4881, being explored in the ongoing phase 2 TUPELO study for the treatment of patients with familial adenomatous polyposis [FAP]. Data from each of these respective studies are expected to be released in Q4 of 2024 and the 1st half of 2025 respectively. The premise of this biotech is not only targeting rare diseases. Having said that, REC-4881 is also being developed in the ongoing phase 2 study targeting advanced AXIN1/APC-mutant cancers. Results from this mid-stage study are expected in the 1st half of 2025.

Path Forward Remains, Thus Stock Remains A Buy

Despite the release of initial mixed results, it is my belief that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock itself remains a buy. Why is that? Well, it all has to do with the fact that there is not a lot of literature on cerebral cavernous malformation or CCM. Matter of fact, there is no exact FDA guideline on what primary endpoint would be necessary for a drug to receive approval for this specific rare disease indication. The use of a proper endpoint for the next study to be done will be discussed with the FDA.

Before going over the release of the 12-month data from the phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled SYCAMORE trial, it is first important to note what this disorder is and how many patients could be targeted with REC-994. Cerebral Cavernous Malformation [CCM] is a type of disorder characterized as an abnormal cluster of capillaries that leak and cause damage to a person's brain or spinal cord. The problem with this disorder is that it shifts blood flow around, which leads to problems for a person. Such problems that a person with this disorder can experience are as follows:

Weakness of the limbs

Constant Headaches

Seizures occurring

Change in vision

Ability to understand language.

The thing about this disorder though, is that it is very rare. Matter of fact, it is said that globally there might be about 1 million patients with CCM.

Where does REC-994 come in, and why is it crucial for Recursion to continue to move to the next stage of clinical testing for it? It is because this disorder is a huge unmet medical need. The only non-pharmacologic option for these patients would be microsurgical resection and stereotactic radiosurgery. While these appear to be somewhat relatively good options for patients, they truly are not. The first reason is that it depends on the location of the CCM on whether a surgeon would be capable of removing it. Secondly, even if the malformation is removed, there is no assurance that the patient will be cured of ailments of the disease.

To see if REC-994 would be capable of somehow alleviating symptoms and/or helping these patients with CCM, it deployed the phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study SYCAMORE study. This particular mid-stage study recruited up to a total of 62 patients. The truth is that the decline in stock price was not a necessary reaction in my eyes. Why is that? That's because the design of this study, especially with the clinicaltrials.gov link above, was to use safety/tolerability as the primary endpoint. Thus, this was a signal finding study to see what 400 mg of REC-994 would be able to achieve.

Although it was unable to have improvements in either patient or physician reported outcomes yet, that doesn't mean that it is not possible to do so later on. That's because it was noted in the press release that the plan is to meet with the FDA to design another study to move this program forward. Secondly, which is what I found to be excellent news, is that it might be feasible to increase the dosing of this drug beyond the 400 mg highest dose used as part of this phase 2 SYCAMORE study.

Lastly, it must be noted that not all drugs are intended to achieve their function over a short period of time. Even though there were no improvements observed in the 12-month period, it might be possible to see this with longer treatment duration. Having said that, this is another discussion to be had with the FDA. Extending the next study out to say, for example, 24 months might be more feasible to possibly see an efficacy signal regarding a specific endpoint.

The point here is that all of these modifications/additions will be discussed with the FDA in an upcoming meeting to discuss this newly released data. Why do I believe there is a path forward? First, it goes back to the fact that there are no pharmacological drugs approved for CCM. Thus, the FDA could likely be more lenient in terms of the next trial design to meet a specific threshold efficacy barrier.

Secondly, the released data showed a trend in improvement with the higher 400 mg dosing. Thus, while not guaranteed, it is possible that higher dosing could yield a greater improvement than what was just achieved. If these aren't enough justifications for a path forward, there is one other item to note. The partner of the prior study, The Alliance To Cure Cavernous Malformation, is going to remain committed as partner for the next clinical trial to be done.

A next milestone to look forward to would be the completion of the end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA. That's because a clearer picture will be provided on what the agency is looking for as an approvable efficacy endpoint for CCM, plus what the next study should look like. I believe the fact that REC-994 is the first investigational therapy of its kind to show safety/tolerable for this specific patient population is highly encouraging. Especially, with the trends in efficacy it made during a 12-month period.

The Company Is Not A One Shot Wonder

It remains to be seen what happens with the REC-994 program targeting patients with CCM. Having said that, Recursion is not hanging its entire pipeline only on advancing this candidate. It has two other clinical candidates in its pipeline that also hold a lot of potential. One candidate of which would be REC-2282, which is being developed in the phase 2 POPLAR study for the treatment of patients with Neurofibromatosis Type 2. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 [NF2] is a type of disorder where noncancerous, benign tumors form in the central nervous system [CNS].

However, it is important to note that REC-994 is an HDAC inhibitor being used to treat Neurofibromatosis Type 2 patients with mutated meningiomas. What is a meningioma? A meningioma is a type of benign tumor that forms on the meninges [membrane that surrounds the brain and spinal cord]. One major problem with this disorder is that there is a formation of something known as vestibular schwannomas, which are benign nerve tumor growths in both ears. This causes these NF2 patients to experience a host of symptoms such as the following:

Loss of hearing

Balance problem

Inability to walk

Dizziness occurring.

To see if REC-2282 as an HDAC inhibitor would be capable of being able to help treat patients with NF2 mutated meningiomas, it initiated the phase 2/3 randomized, multi-center POPLAR study. This particular trial is expected to recruit up to a total of 92 patients with this disorder. It's essential to note that this trial is being split up as a two-part study. Part A or Cohort A will be deployed as follows:

Adults dosed with 40 mg of REC-2282

Adults dosed with 60 mg of REC-2282

Adolescents dosed with starting 30 mg of REC-2282 to be dose escalated to 40 mg or 60 mg of drug thereafter.

The primary endpoint for this exploratory cohort will be the proportion or percentage of patients who will be alive after 6 cycles of treatment [Progression-free survival is being measured]. In terms of Part B or Cohort B, the patients regarding this part are going to enter the placebo-controlled phase of this study and be randomized as follows:

REC-2282 [dose to be announced at later period] dose 3-time per week orally for 3 weeks, then followed by 1 week off for a 4-week cycle

Placebo dose given orally 3 times per week for 3 weeks, followed by 1 week off for a 4-week cycle.

The point regarding this program is that there are no FDA approved drugs to treat NF2 mutated-meningioma patients. A preliminary data readout from the phase 2/3 POPLAR study using REC-2282 for the treatment of this patient population is expected to be released in Q4 of 2024.

The second candidate of which is the use of REC-4881 being developed in the phase 1/2 TUPELO study. This particular mid-stage is expected to recruit up to a total of 72 patients with familial adenomatous polyposis. What is the purpose of this drug from Recursion? Well, to understand that, one must first note what this disorder is. Familial adenomatous polyposis [FAP] is a type of inherited disorder characterized as an issue with the gastrointestinal tract. In particular, the main issue is that this causes the formation of precancerous colorectal polyps in the colon.

Why is this a problem? That's because if these precancerous lesions are left alone, there is a 100% guarantee that they will become cancerous or form into adenocarcinomas. Thus, the goal of REC-4881 is to act as a MEK1/MEK2 inhibitor. It is believed that by inhibiting the stream activity of both of these genetic components using this drug, that cell proliferation [expansion] and survival could be eliminated. The goal is to target FAP patients who have already undergone surgeries to remove such polyps. That is, they had to have already undergone colectomy or subtotal colectomy before study entrance. Safety and histological assessments will be done to see if REC-4881 can treat these patients. In terms of a catalyst for this program, it is expected that data from the phase 1/2 TUPELO study using this drug to treat this patient population, will be released in the 1st half of 2025.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Recursion Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of $474.3 million as of June 30th of 2024. The truth is that this company is going to need to raise additional cash in the coming months. Especially, from what it stated in its 10-Q SEC Filing. It notes that it believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations, or cash runway, for at least the next 12 months. This means it could already be in the process of enacting a financial transaction in the coming days/weeks to raise additional funds.

One possible option would be to wait until the release of data from the phase 2 POPLAR study, which is using REC-2282 for the treatment of patients with Neurofibromatosis Type 2. Such data will be released in Q4 of 2024. Thus, there is no way of knowing if management will wait that long to raise additional cash. Thus far, it has kept itself afloat through the issuance of Class A common stock, along with partnerships. Speaking of which, Recursion has been able to establish partnerships with many pharmaceutical companies for its pipeline, such as: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Sanofi (SNY) and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY). The cash burn per quarter for this company is $105.7 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals. The first risk to consider would be in terms of the development of REC-994 for the treatment of patients with CCM. The goal is to meet with the FDA in hopes of initiating another trial using this drug for this patient population. That is, to incorporate higher dosing of drug and longer treatment duration. The first risk is that there is no assurance that the FDA will allow another study to proceed for this program. The second risk is that even if a study proceeds with intended endpoints, there is no assurance that the outcome will show REC-994 to achieve statistical significance to move towards phase 3 testing.

The second risk to consider would be in terms of the two expansion opportunities I noted above, which are REC-2282 for the treatment of patients with NF2 and REC-4881 for FAP. While a trend in activity was observed for REC-994 for CCM, there is no assurance that positive data will be achieved from either of these mid-stage studies. Nor, that the data will be enough to warrant further investigation into the next-stage of clinical testing.

The third risk to consider would be in terms of the possibility of expanding the use of REC-4881 as a MEK1/MEK2 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced AXIN1/APC-mutant cancers. Considering that MEK inhibition is also present in cancer, then this might be another avenue to explore this drug with. However, even if it works in FAP, that doesn't automatically mean it is going to do well for these specific genetically mutated advanced cancer patients.

The fourth and final risk to consider for this company would be in terms of the financial position that it is in. That's because, as I have stated above in the “Financials” subsection of this article, in that it believes it only has enough cash on hand to fund its operations, or cash runway, for at least the next 12 months. The risk is that it is likely going to need to dilute to raise additional funds in the coming months. Thus, there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain adequate funding to fund its pipeline, nor that it will receive financing on favorable terms.

Conclusion

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has been able to do well to advance several products in its pipeline. Despite the initial data released from the phase 2 SYCAMORE study using REC-994 for the treatment of patients with CCM, I think it still has a path forward regarding this. I laid out above some reasons why this program will continue to be moved forward, regardless of the stock trading lower by 10% the other day. Thus, this sets up a catalyst for investors, in that a positive end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA to discuss a path forward for REC-994, could end up causing the stock price to trade higher. Besides this specific program that was just updated, I also noted that it is in a position to release results from two other ongoing studies.

These would be mid-stage studies using REC-2282 for the treatment of patients with NF2 and REC-4881 for the treatment of patients with FAP. Data from both of these trials are expected in Q4 of 2024 and 1st half of 2025 respectively. Speaking of catalysts, Recursion expects 7 trial readouts [one readout already] over the next 18 months, along with 10 readouts collectively during the same period as part of the combined company with Exscientia. With a respective path forward for REC-994 for patients with CCM, plus several other readouts expected within the next few years, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.