Borr Drilling: Significant Upside Potential, Dividend Growth

shaunl

Investment Overview

In the last 12 months, the S&P 500 index has trended higher by 25%. The rally has been pronounced in several growth stocks. However, not all sectors have participated in the bull market. There are underperformers, and I believe that it’s a good time to have a relook at some interesting sectors of the economy.

In my view, the broad oil & gas sector offers immense value. With energy prices remaining subdued on the back of macroeconomic headwinds, the sector has underperformed. This coverage discusses an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to oil & gas companies.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock has corrected by 15% in the last 12 months. I believe that this correction provides a good entry opportunity, with Borr stock trading at a valuation gap. This coverage discusses the reasons to be bullish on this 6.6% dividend yield stock with focus on the industry dynamics, fundamentals, and valuation metrics.

An important point to note at the onset is that Borr stock returns in the last 12 months have been in-sync with the returns for crude. This does not come as a surprise, as offshore drilling activity will increase coupled with day rates if crude trends higher. On the other hand, sluggish energy prices can have a negative impact on the backlog and growth visibility.

Therefore, one of the basis for the bull thesis for Borr stock is reversal in oil prices and I expect that over the next 12 to 24 months. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Brent is expected to trend higher in the range of $85 to $90 per barrel by the end of 2024. Further, for 2025, the U.S. IEA expects Brent oil to average $86.

There are optimistic estimates, with Citi estimating that oil is likely to trade at $100 per barrel in 2025. I would not be surprised if oil trades in the range of $90 to $100 per barrel next year. My view is underscored by two points.

First, the fed is likely to pursue expansionary monetary policies in the coming quarters. This is likely to be positive for risky asset classes like commodities, energy, among others.

Further, the objective of the rate cut is to support GDP growth. It’s likely that growth will accelerate towards the second half of 2025 and in 2026. This will have a positive impact on demand and energy prices will trend higher.

I therefore believe that Borr stock is positioned for a rally from oversold levels, with an investment horizon of 18 to 24 months.

Strong Backlog and a Robust Order Intake

Specific to Borr Drilling, the first reason to be positive is a strong order backlog. To put things into perspective, the company reported an order backlog of $1.63 billion as of Q2, 2024. Further, as of August 14, the backlog had increased to $1.76 billion. This provides Borr Drilling with clear revenue and cash flow visibility.

An important point to note is that for the first six months of 2024, Borr reported an order intake of $651 million. This comes at a time when oil has been relatively subdued. If oil trades near $100 per barrel, the order intake is likely to accelerate further.

There are two more points to note in terms of contract coverage.

First, for 2024, Borr Drilling has a 92% coverage at a day rate of $135,000. Further, for 2025, the company already has a 73% contract coverage at a day rate of $148,000. Therefore, there is a strong case for EBITDA margin expansion in the coming quarters. I will elaborate on this factor later in the discussion.

Second, the order intake during the first half of 2024 has been at an average day rate of $184,000. There seems to be a clear trend, and it’s likely that the average day rate will trend higher in 2025 and 2026.

Therefore, even if the number of jack-up rigs remain the same, Borr Drilling is positioned for revenue and cash flow growth. Having said that, the company is adding two new jack-ups to its fleet and there will be a positive impact on growth.

The key question here would be the reason for day rates trending higher even as oil remains subdued. I believe that there are two main factors.

First, the supply-demand scenario for modern jack-ups is tight, as indicated in the chart below.

Investor Presentation August 2024

With the prospects of higher energy prices, day rates have been firm. According to Borr Drilling, utilization rates for modern jack-up has exceeded 95%. The company’s CEO, Bruno Morand expects a scenario where “incremental demand should continue to outpace any potential supply growth.”

Further, 30% of the global jack-up rigs are over 35 years old. There are likely to be incremental retirements in the next 24 to 36 months. This will further impact the demand-supply scenario with the shipyard orderbook remaining slim. It’s worth mentioning here that Borr has the youngest fleet of 24 premium rigs in the industry.

Investor Presentation October 2023

Another question that arises is the reason for a low order book even after a tight demand-supply scenario. The reason is elaborated below.

The cost to build a new jack-up is estimated to be in the $250-300 million range for a 400ft-rated rig, depending on yard location and the delivery time is currently thought to be 2-2.5 years. Jack-up owners say that an acceptable 15 per cent ROI for a newbuild with 90-95 per cent utilisation would require a day rate of $200-230,000 over the rig’s useful life, which is about 25 years.

I therefore expect day rates to continue trending higher. Even if the day rates touch $250,000, new orders would take a few years before being delivered. This will ensure that day rates sustain at higher levels for an extended period. The industry dynamics are therefore positive and Borr is likely to continue delivering healthy EBITDA and cash flows.

Let me also put forward another reason that has ensured healthy day rates, even with oil remaining subdued. The Middle East is increasingly focusing on offshore shallow water, which has an attractive breakeven. Even with oil at $80 to $90 per barrel, the demand in the Middle-East is likely to remain strong.

Investor Presentation October 2023

This discussion clearly points to first day rates in the next 24 to 36 months. Borr stock is therefore an attractive investment considering the valuation gap.

Fundamentals Support Bull Thesis

The overall bullish outlook for Borr Drilling is supported by continued improvement in credit metrics. Backed by higher day rates, Borr is positioned to deleverage and sustain dividends. At the same time, the company is likely to pursue opportunistic acquisitions depending on the pay-back period. If day rates indeed increase to $250,000 to $300,000, I expect acquisitions to boost revenue and cash flow upside.

Coming back to fundamentals and credit metrics, there are multiple points to note.

First, Borr Drilling reported a cash buffer of $193.5 million as of Q2, 2024. If we include the undrawn credit facility, the total liquidity was healthy at $343.5 million.

Second, as of June 2024, Borr reported total debt of $1.92 billion and a net debt of $1.73 billion. For the current year, the company has guided for EBITDA of $525 million (mid-range). Therefore, the net-debt-to-EBITDA stands at 3.3. This is not a concern considering the point that the EBITDA-interest-coverage is likely to be around 2.5x.

Third, as of Q2 2024, the book value of the company’s jack-up drilling rigs was $2.5 billion. This would imply a loan-to-value of 76.8% and implies good financial flexibility. I must add that the market value of the company’s modern jack-up rigs will be higher. In October 2023, the company estimated the market value per rig at $148 million. If all the 24 rigs are considered, the market value will be $3.55 billion and the loan-to-value would be 48.9%.

Another important point to note is that in 2023, Borr Drilling has indicated that the target is to reduce leverage to 2x in the medium term. Further, the long-term steady-state leverage is targeted at 1.5x. With visibility for EBITDA upside and robust cash flows, I expect the company to meet its target within the next 24 months.

Revenue and EBITDA Estimates

For an insight on valuations, it is important to discuss the potential revenue and EBITDA for 2025 and 2026. The table below gives the outlook based on the company’s estimates and my own assumptions.

Company Presentation October 2023, Author Calculations

It’s worth noting that new contracts are already at a day rate of $184,000. However, for 2025, 73% of the contract coverage is at a day rate of $148,000. The assumption of $160,000 therefore seems realistic for the coming year.

On the other hand, I believe that a day rate estimate of $200,000 is conservative for 2026. A 63.5% EBITDA margin is based on the company’s estimates at the given day rate. It’s clear that Borr Drilling is positioned for robust growth in EBITDA in the next two years.

This will be associated with an upside in cash flows and will support the company’s target for deleveraging. I also expect healthy growth in dividends.

Valuation Perspective

The table below provides a valuation gap estimate for Borr stock. The current market capitalization and debt have been considered for EV/EBITDA calculations.

Author Calculation, Seeking Alpha Valuation Metrics

However, for 2025 and 2026, I have added $250 million each to the current (Q2 2024) cash buffer. Based on the EBITDA estimate and the fact that there is no capital investment after the current delivery of 2 rigs, the cash estimate is conservative.

Further, the sector median EV/EBITDA (forward) is from Seeking Alpha valuation metrics. With these assumptions, there is a potential valuation gap in the range of 32% to 57%. In my view, over the next 24 months, Borr stock is positioned for upside of over 50%.

The upside potential can be higher depending on two factors. First, Borr Drilling pursues new asset acquisition to boost growth. Second, day rates for 2026 can be potentially higher. In my view, something in the range of $230,000 to $250,000 seems likely.

Concluding Views

Based on the industry dynamics, outlook for energy prices, and company fundamentals, I believe that Borr stock is a “Strong Buy.” As day rates remain firm, the company is positioned for sustained growth and improvement in credit metrics. Current valuations do not reflect the potential the story holds. Given the correction in the last 12 months, it’s a good time to accumulate Borr stock.

If we look at the downside risk, the company is betting on continued acceleration in shallow water activity in the Middle East. However, if geopolitical tensions escalate in the region, there is likely to be an impact on rig utilization and growth.

From a financial perspective, leverage is high. However, this risk is offset by the market value of rigs and the cash flow visibility. If Borr can deleverage in the next 24 months, the financial risk will decline significantly. Overall, Borr Drilling, with its modern fleet of jack-up rigs, is well positioned to create value.