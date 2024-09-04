Muhla1

The Thesis

On August 12, 2024, Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) offered to buy back all its outstanding warrants for a fixed price of $0.78 each. The offer is not subject to financing conditions, approvals, or minimum or maximum number of warrants tendered. Translation: all warrants you tender will be purchased. During the most recent trading day (September 3, 2024) the warrants traded for $0.7725 for most of the day. This allows you to purchase warrants in the open market for $0.7725 and tender them to the company for $0.78 when the offer expires in less than a week on September 9, 2024. That is a low-risk 1% potential gain in less than a week.

Background

Payoneer Global Inc. was taken public by a SPAC in June 2021. A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a cash-rich public shell company that raises money from investors in an IPO for the sole purpose of identifying and acquiring a (preferably undervalued) private company with a bright future. The SPAC that acquired Payoneer Global Inc. was called FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (“FTOC”) and it raised its initial capital by selling units, consisting of one share and 1/3 of one warrant. FTOC used the capital it raised to acquire Payoneer and to provide additional working capital for it. The combined entity changed its name to Payoneer Global Inc. and the SPAC’s shares and warrants became the shares and warrants of Payoneer Global.

Each warrant entitles its holders to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50. The warrants will expire if not exercised by June 25, 2026.

The Tender Offer for the Warrants

Many investors are familiar with Dutch Auction tender offers for a public company’s own stock. In my previous article, I described a profitable arbitrage opportunity related to a recent Dutch auction tender, including its risks. PAYO’s tender offer for its warrants, although a similar type of special situation on the surface, differs in some very important ways.

Comparison Table (The author)

As of August 9, 2024, there were 25,158,086 warrants outstanding. All Warrants that are validly tendered will be repurchased and then cancelled. Simultaneously with tendering your warrants, you are voting “yes” to amend the Warrant Agreement, which would allow Payoneer (after the completion of the Offer) to do a mandatory redemption of all remaining warrants that were not tendered. The tender offer is not subject to the outcome of the vote, or to the number of warrants tendered.

The company is highly motivated to have all outstanding warrants repurchased and cancelled. The reason is that the shares warrant holders would be purchasing if they exercise the warrants would be newly issued shares. As the company’s communication with investors states, the purpose of the Offer is “reducing the potential future dilutive impact of the Warrants, and providing investors and potential investors with greater clarity as to the Company’s go-forward capital structure.” In plain English: the possibility of millions of new shares being issued if the stock ever reaches $11.50 per share hangs like a cement ceiling over the stock price.

The main takeaway here is: every warrant you tender will be purchased. There will be no proration and no warrants will be returned to their holders. You don’t have to limit yourself to 99 warrants (as you would in a stock self-tender offer). If you buy a million warrants in the open market and feed them to PAYO, the company will buy them all and ask for dessert.

The Tender Offer expires on September 9, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST, so time is of the essence here.

Terms:

You can find the complete term sheet and other relevant documents here

Company (Issuer): Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO).

Warrants Symbol: PAYOW.

Tender Offer Begins: August 12, 2024.

Tender Offer Expires: September 9, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST.

Number of Warrants to be Repurchased: up to 25,158,086 (all outstanding warrants).

Financing Condition: None.

Odd Lot Priority: N/A. Issuer will buy all tendered warrants.

Offer Price: $0.78 per warrant.

Most Recent Closing Price: $0.7726 (September 3, 2024).

Potential ROI (annualized): 52% (or approx. 1% in one week).

SA Quant Rating of the Issuing Company (PAYO): HOLD (3.28).

Most Recent Closing Price of the Underlying Shares (PAYO): $7.21 (September 3, 2024).

Risks

The Tender Offer is not subject to any conditions; however, the company may cancel the Offer if it determines that the business has suffered a material adverse change ('MAC'). Although possible, I find this scenario highly unlikely as the company (including its insiders, executives, and directors) stands to benefit greatly by eliminating the warrants from the capital structure. Further, the company entered a Tender and Support Agreement with major warrant holders (hedge funds and other large investors) who own roughly two-thirds of all warrants, and these parties would likely sue for specific performance or seek to replace the company Board, if the company should cancel the tender offer. You may not be able to buy a sufficient number of warrants in the market at a low enough price to justify your efforts.

Conclusion

Arbitrageurs can profit from this situation by purchasing warrants on the open market at prices lower than the Offer price and then tendering them to the company prior to the offer expiration at midnight on September 9. Due to the low risk of this offer (no conditions, no approvals, not subject to a minimum or maximum number of warrants tendered) the market price has climbed up to just a penny below the offer price. I see this as a low risk, low return, short-holding period opportunity which needs to be played in large size.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.