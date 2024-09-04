Jonathan Knowles

As many of our followers know, we have traded DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) several times in the last few years. This stock remains one of the favorites, particularly among options traders, over at our Investing Group. Earlier in the year, the stock surged to new highs. Recently, the action has been a bit sideways, but so has the overall market. Despite a top and bottom-line beat and respectable guidance, shares are down 7% today at the time of this writing. That said, we maintain a buy rating on the stock based on both attractive valuation and ongoing growth.

Data by YCharts

We think that as the stock is consolidating, you can consider buying during this seasonally weak period for gains. Even though the stock is north of $200, since it has been here sideways for months, the stock has seen much improved value for the growth metrics. Past work by management, which got very aggressive with inventory management, shifting stores, introducing new store concepts, and cutting new deals, has paid off.

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock is a winner. Those who traded it with us also are winners. And we think there is more winning in the future. Let the stock fall, then do some buying. Let's discuss the results, and why there may be more upsides ahead.

Earnings in Q2 strong once again

In Q2 2023, the company reported net income of $362 million, rising 48% from last year. This translated to $4.37 per share. Not only did this surpass our bullish expectations of $4.00 per share, a $0.37 beat, but it was also better than consensus by a solid $0.51. This is also a nice growth from last year's $244 million in net income, or $2.82 per share. With this solid outperformance relative to our expectations and to consensus, we believe this result justifies a buy, especially with strong comps and raised guidance. We think you should buy this dip. Let's take a look at our key metric for retail, comparable sales.

Comparable sales strong once again

It is impressive to see DICK'S continuing to put up strong comps. We had expected positive same-store sales in Q2 and expect them in H2 2024 as well.

From a gross margin perspective, it is worth noting that more tame inflation has tempered input costs to generate these sales once again. Consolidated comparable same-store sales increased 4.5%. This is positive, and follows several quarters of strength. It is impressive as the sales numbers to lap have increased dramatically in the last year. Very impressive.

The increases come with new store concepts and years of transformational efforts. Recall in 2023 that DICK'S conducted a business optimization during to improve its talent base, organizational design, store concepts, and its spending in support to help streamline its overall cost structure. This has paid off and was completed in time for 2024. DICK'S once again saw an increase in traffic, and management noted that consumers remain strong, in contrast to many other retail teams. With this increase in same-store sales, coupled with a strong merchandising strategy, and increases in digital sales, we saw a year-over-year revenue increase of 7.8% to $3.47 billion. This was ahead of our expectations slightly for $3.45 billion in sales, and surpassed consensus by $40 million.

Balance sheet

Now, one has to imagine the expense of all of this investment into optimization and reorganization has led to some being concerned about leverage increasing dramatically, but the balance sheet is quite healthy here. First, there is $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. Second, total debt is actually flat from last year at $1.48 billion, despite considerable expenses in H2 2023. So there is more cash than debt.

One yellow flag in our opinion is, if we have to nitpick, was a bit of an increase in inventory. This could be a reason the market is selling the stock off, thinking that in H2 2024, the company may get overly promotional to move this merchandise. Inventories were up 11% from a year ago to $3.1 billion. In the first half of the year, the company has been returning value to shareholders. The company repurchased $164 million of stock, and paid $183 million in dividends.

Forward look positive

On the back of a very positive print, and an upbeat outlook for the rest of the year, DICK'S has increased its guidance. The company has guided for sales of $13.1 billion to $13.2 billion, with comparable sales increasing from 1-2% at the start of the year now to 2.5% to 3.5%. This is also up from the prior guidance hike of 2.0% to 3.0% comparable sales. At the start of the year, EPS was guided to $12.85-$13.25. Now EPS is seen at $13.55 to $13.90. And yet, the stock is about flat from where it was when Q4 2023 was reported. We think this is an opportunity. Barring economic malaise, this figure should be surpassed. At $215 a share, this would be an attractive 15.6X FWD earnings multiple.

Final thoughts

We think weakness is an opportunity to get long. The company is seeing strong comps, has beat estimates, and raised guidance. Shares are being repurchased, and the dividend continues to be paid. Short interest is 9%, suggesting more short sellers are trying to pin the stock and bet against it, but the numbers are too positive to have a convincing short.

We would not be surprised to see shorts cover positions and move to easier targets. With the results on display, this is not a good short. It is a much better long in our estimates. The dividend will likely be increased in 2025 again, we anticipate a good holiday quarter, and barring a true recession, we think bets placed here will pay off. Let the stock come down and pick your spots to do some buying.