Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149K Followers

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Citi 2024 Global TMT Results Conference September 4, 2024 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Nikesh Arora - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Fatima Boolani

Good morning, everybody. I'd like to welcome you all to day one of Citi's Global TMT conference. I'm Fatima Boolani. I jointly Head of the Software Research team here, and I am absolutely delighted to be able to host, the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Nikesh Arora. Thank you so much for being here.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you for having me.

Fatima Boolani

Well, I'm very excited to dig right into the discussion here. I want to start off with a very stratospheric-level question for you. 6.5 years ago, you joined Palo Alto, and you came into the industry proper with a fresh set of eyes and a clean sheet of paper. What are the biggest attitudinal shifts and changes you've witnessed in the market from a behavior procurement CIO pain point standpoint? And, the flip side of that, what has remained stubbornly unchanged?

Nikesh Arora

Good morning, Fatima. Lovely to see you as well.

Fatima Boolani

It's getting heavy.

Nikesh Arora

I understand that. Like, you chose the best ballroom in New York with the best lighting. So, we can get started. Like, in the last 5 years or 6 years, if you've looked around, because of the scale and the, let's say, impact of cyber-attacks. Cyber has gone from being something you did to something that boards and CEOs had to pay attention to. If you look at the last 3 months, you've seen a bunch of health care attacks. You've seen a bunch of attacks across industry, and these end up being substantive.

We have to report them to the SEC. So, it's

Recommended For You

About PANW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Trending Analysis

Trending News