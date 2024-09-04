Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (APNHF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCPK:APNHF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 4, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sibongakonke Nkosi - Investor Relations
Stephen Saad - Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Capazorio - Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Sibongakonke Nkosi

Good morning, everyone. It's good to see you all here today and welcome to Aspen's Full Year Financial Results for the 2024 Period. In today's program, we're going to have Steven, he's going to start us off with the performance overview. Sean will then follow with the financial highlights and review. Steven will then return and he's going to give us the strategic review and some outlook, and then we'll move on to questions-and-answers. [Operator Instructions] Thank you all.

Over to you, Steven.

Stephen Saad

Good morning, everyone. Lovely to be here and thank you for your attendance and for, I believe there are many, many more online, so welcome to all that are listening. I think -- if we reflect on where we are and where we're going to, the second half was a really important half for Aspen. We flagged it over a year ago as being a critical inflection point for Aspen. And indeed, it was. We had some very, very important deliverables. Now after the last 7 to 8 years, we've had pretty much -- we're building this and this might happen. And if we operationalize successfully or tech transfer, then this will happen. For the last few years, we've been flagging for example, the VBP risks in China. So there were lots of risks. It was always -- this is where we're going but these are potential threats to the business.

I mean, to quantify these type of things, the commercial pharma business had a couple of billion rand, over

