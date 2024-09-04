Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference (Transcript)

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference Call September 4, 2024 8:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Lorenzo Simonelli - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dave Anderson - Barclays

Dave Anderson

Since the merger of the GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes, we've been fortunate with our front-row seat to the company's transformation as they've used our conference to roll out its annual presentation and evolving strategy each year. So, it's been an impressive journey for the company, and I believe a lot of credit for Baker's execution strategy and culture belongs to Lorenzo Simonelli, CEO of Baker Hughes. Since the merger of 2017, Baker has really carved out a unique position in the energy service sector.

And it's always great to see Lorenzo at our conference. Lorenzo, thank you very much for joining us today.

Lorenzo Simonelli

Dave, thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dave Anderson

So, maybe just to start off kind of a little bit bigger picture here, since you've been CEO, Baker has gone through a tremendous transformation in terms of portfolio strategy and key members of management. Really so I think the company has hit its stride over the last few years. There was a time when execution was the Achilles' heel, it's now turned into an asset with the strong results each quarter after quarter. So, what's been the secret behind this improved execution? Was it a cultural shift? Was it an organizational change? I think, people who have been in this room, remember 10 years ago, that was kind of such an issue, but now it's -- like I said, it's a strength now. So, what was the change?

Lorenzo Simonelli

Well, first of all, thank you for recognizing that Baker Hughes has come a long way. And I think

