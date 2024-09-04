The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference (Transcript)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference September 4, 2024 9:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Ted Decker – President and Chief Executive Officer
Billy Bastek – Executive Vice President-Merchandising

Conference Call Participants

Kate McShane – Goldman Sachs

Kate McShane

Hey, good morning. We're going to start our next fireside chat session. It's my pleasure to introduce the members of management team for Home Depot.

Ted Decker

Good morning.

Kate McShane

Good morning. We have Ted Decker, Chief Executive Officer – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Billy Bastek, Executive Vice President of Merchandising.

Billy Bastek

Good morning.

Kate McShane

Thank you so much for joining us. I know when we were talking to investors about what they wanted to hear today from Home Depot, obviously, the macro is a big piece of it. And obviously, it's been a challenging environment for housing, specifically. But also the consumer is dealing with a lot as well, separate from the housing environment. So I wonder if you could maybe start talking through what you've seen this year in terms of consumer behavior? How much do you think is housing influenced versus maybe the macro being influenced?

Ted Decker

Right. So the consumer generally has hung in there, right. I mean, I think that's been the surprising thing of the post-COVID dynamic when everyone was questioning, not if we were going to have a recession, but when and what kind of landing we'd have. And PCE continued to perform, Personal Consumption Expenditure, which we look at very closely, we think that was largely driven two things, the wealth effect of the last several years in terms of people's equity portfolios have been robust.

And in our business, housing, in particular, house values have gone up 50%, since the end of 2019. And that

