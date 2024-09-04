Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit (Transcript)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit September 4, 2024 9:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave McKay - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Meny Grauman

Welcome, Dave. Good to see you.

Dave McKay

You got that a bit close. Good morning.

Meny Grauman

Hope you had a good summer?

Dave McKay

Year goes by quickly.

Meny Grauman

That's right. We're back here. I wanted to start off by getting you to give me a pep talk about Canada.

Dave McKay

Okay.

Meny Grauman

Canadian banking results. Your Canadian banking results beat expectations?

Dave McKay

Yes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Meny Grauman

We saw that as, I think, a theme across the board. So it's something that's a bigger picture theme, I think, going around Toronto, I think if you speak to people across the country, there's a certain level of malaise out there within the market itself. There definitely seems to be as well. If you look at how Canadian bank stocks have underperformed, U.S. bank stocks, definitely this view -- more negative view of Canada than it seems we see in the results themselves. So the question really is, did this surprise you? Did your Canadian banking results in Q3 surprise you? What is really the bold case here for Canada that investors seem to be missing?

Dave McKay

Yes, that's great. It's great to be here. I am obviously positive on Canada. We invested $13 billion in HSBC because we believe that the Canadian trajectory is going to be strong. We're going to generate a premium ROE here and we're going to generate good growth. And I think that is absolutely the thesis, I would say, I'm really happy with how Canada is performing overall. The consumer is resilient. And I think when you talk about why -- how do foreign investors

