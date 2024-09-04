onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

HUHUTECH Is Growing Revenue Profitably But Valuation Is Ultra-High

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (HUHU) has filed to raise $6.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1/A registration statement.

HUHUTECH provides electronics factory management and monitoring systems in China.

Although the company is producing growth and profit, given the ultra-high valuation expectation and the myriad risks associated with the company, my outlook on the IPO is neutral (hold).

What Does HUHUTECH Do?

Wuxi City, China-based HUHUTECH International Group Inc. was founded to sell gas conveyor systems and chemical conveyor systems for automating manufacturing processes in electronics and semiconductor plants in China.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO, Mr. Yujun Xiao, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously head of engineering at Shentong Computer Ltd. and senior engineer at Shanghai South Asia Technology Ltd.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

High-purity gas conveyor system

High-purity chemical conveyor system

As of December 31, 2023, HUHUTECH has booked fair market value investment of $2.1 million from investors, including Army Xiao Holdings, Billion Wang Holdings and Increase Willpower Limited Partnership.

The company pursues customers in the semiconductor manufacturing and electronics manufacturing industries in China.

Its products are used mainly by 'LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers.'

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 5.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 3.4% Click to enlarge

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, was 6.1x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

What Is HUHUTECH’s Market?

As described in a 2022 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for conveyor systems was an estimated $5.4 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to exceed $7.7 billion by 2029.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2029.

The main driver for this expected growth is an increase in demand for such systems following a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Also, the chart below shows the Asia Pacific region's historical and expected future growth path for the conveyor systems market through 2029:

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Dürr Group

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan) (OTCPK:DFKCY)

viastore SYSTEMS GmbH

Toyota Industries (OTCPK:TYIDY)

FlexLink

KION GROUP AG (OTCPK:KIGRY)

ERIKS North America

Taikisha Ltd. (OTCPK:TKIAF)

Conveyor Systems Ltd

My SWOT thumbnail for HUHUTECH is described here:

Strengths Integrated hardware and software system approach, modularity within the software system, which reduces the risk of customer downtime

Weaknesses Complicated legal structure, operates in a highly regulated environment subject to unpredictable changes,

Opportunities Strong semiconductor industry growth in recent years, propelled by demand in AI and related sectors

Threats Both customer and supplier concentration, U.S. PCAOB delisting potential



HUHUTECH’s Recent Financial Results

I've summarized the firm's recent financial results as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a small base

Higher gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating profit and cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $16,732,688 47.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $11,374,257 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $5,411,892 52.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $3,549,981 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 32.34% 3.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 31.21% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $2,161,952 12.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $912,360 8.0% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $2,228,558 13.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $691,382 6.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $3,048,929 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $(139,539) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2023, HUHUTECH had $2.7 million in cash and $9.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $1.8 million.

HUHUTECH’s IPO And Valuation Details

HUHUTECH intends to raise $6.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 1.25 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

There have been no existing or potentially new shareholders who have indicated any interest in purchasing shares of the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $101 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 5.88%, indicating the stock will be a ‘low-float’ stock that is subject to the possibility of higher volatility post-IPO.

The firm indicated it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 50% of the net proceeds from this offering for the construction of a 5,000 square meter R&D plant, for which we applied with the government in Xinwu District, and the expansion of the R&D team, the construction of additional facilities, and purchase of equipment for the production of equipment for gas supply system in our Wuxi plant; approximately 30% of the net proceeds from this offering for the expansion and development of the Company’s business located in the PRC. Approximately 15% of the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, team building, operating expenses and other general corporate purposes; and approximately 5% of the net proceeds from this offering for paying taxes, provident fund, and social security. (Source - SEC)

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available, which is not uncommon for Chinese companies seeking a U.S. IPO.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, leadership said the firm is not currently subject to in any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its business, in its opinion.

The only listed bookrunner of the IPO is Craft Capital Management.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $106,250,000 Enterprise Value $101,004,578 Price / Sales 6.35 EV / Revenue 6.04 EV / EBITDA 46.72 Earnings Per Share $0.10 Operating Margin 12.92% Net Margin 13.32% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 5.88% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Capital Expenditures -$1,205,784 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.73% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.83 Revenue Growth Rate 47.11% Click to enlarge

HUHUTECH Is Growing Revenue And Producing Profits

HUHU is seeking U.S. capital market investment to fund its ongoing growth plans.

The company’s financials have generated increasing topline revenue from a small base, growing gross profit and gross margin and higher operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $1.8 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has grown; its Selling efficiency multiple was 6.1x in the most recent calendar year, a fairly strong figure for a manufacturing products company.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and retain any future earnings to reinvest back into the company's growth, operations and working capital needs.

HUHU’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent sparingly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The global market opportunity for providing conveyor systems is relatively large but expected to grow at only a modest rate of growth in the coming years.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its ‘emerging growth company’ and ‘foreign private issuer’ status, which means management will be able to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Also, the firm operates via a Cayman Islands shell company, so investors only have an interest in that entity, which operates wholly foreign-owned operating companies in China.

Such company stocks have typically performed poorly post-IPO.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 46.7x, which is extremely high.

These types of Chinese company IPO offerings have become all-too-typical. They price their shares at a retail-friendly nominal price with an ultra-low float, aiming their IPOs at retail investors.

Post-IPO, the vast majority of these company stocks fall precipitously in open market trading.

Although the company is producing growth and profit, given the ultra-high price for the IPO and the myriad risks associated with the company, my outlook on the IPO is neutral [hold].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.