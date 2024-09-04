Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Jefferies Industrials Conference - (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149K Followers

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Jefferies Industrials Conference Call September 4, 2024 8:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Sidd Manjeshwar - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Laurence Alexander

So good morning. It's Laurence Alexander with the Jefferies Chemicals team at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on the first day. And joining us right now is Air Products. And with us is Sidd Manjeshwar from Investor Relations.

Thank you very much for joining us and thank you, everybody, for listening in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Laurence Alexander

Let's start with hydrogen. And I'll promise not to spend all my time on this, but can you just start with around the world state of play in terms of project discussions and funding, where activity is accelerating and where activity is pausing?

Sidd Manjeshwar

No, great question, Laurence. And first off, thank you to you and the Jefferies team for hosting us. And it's great to be here with our investors and see so many familiar faces in the crowd. I'm joined here by my incoming successor, Eric Guter, as well as Mun Shieh and Liz Thomas from the IR team as well. No, terrific question on the hydrogen side of things. Look, today, as you're all aware, we produce over 10,000 tons of hydrogen per day. We're the largest producer of grey hydrogen at globally over 110 facilities doing that for us. We've got a phenomenal rolodex of customers that rely on us each day. And we've been on this journey of decarbonizing hydrogen for several years. What's been really exciting over the last three years is, it's been a seismic shift forward for the energy transition in terms of supporting low-carbon hydrogen with the US IRA and all the other public policy support in Europe and other parts of the world. As you talk about, I'd say, the various project discussions, I think, what you've seen is May of 2023, we

Recommended For You

About APD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APD

Trending Analysis

Trending News