The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 25th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit Conference (Transcript)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) 25th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit Conference September 4, 2024 10:25 AM ET

[Call Started Abruptly] financial penalties and fines are concerned, we announced a provision of $2.6 billion in the quarter. In addition to that, for previous quarter, we took $450 million. Our view is that that's our estimate of what this will cost to get this issue behind us from a fines and settlement perspective. In the meantime, we are continuing to work on remediating the program. We attracted brand new leadership there, terrific individuals who have joined the bank, hired hundreds of AML professionals who are now very much part of TD, invested in training, invested in new platforms, new data, infrastructure, and the remediation process is underway. And hopefully, we’ll be in a position to give you more clarity when we come to the final global resolution.

Sticking to, AML, I just wanted to ask as a professional manager with lots of experience, what lessons do you draw from this experience?

Sid, at TD we have a very strong risk culture foundation. It's been there for many, many years. We take that very seriously and it's been a core strength of the bank over many years. But I think the big lesson is you can't take anything for granted, including the culture and the foundation that you've built over many years. We had a situation here where, I don't -- some threat actors, bad actors were able to exploit the bank and we obviously regret that, take -- own it, take responsibility for it and make sure that we do everything that we need to do, learn from that and to ensure that doesn't ever happen to the bank again. What are the key lessons? I think the specific areas. It's easy in

