Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference Transcript

Sep. 04, 2024 1:50 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.07K Followers

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference September 4, 2024 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Brice Hill – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Global Information Services

Conference Call Participants

Atif Malik – Citi

Atif Malik

[Call Starts Abruptly] one of Citi Global TMT Conference. My name is Atif Malik. I cover U.S. semiconductors, semiconductor equipment and networking equipment stocks at Citi. It's my pleasure to welcome Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO from Applied Materials. We also have Liz Morali and Marty Parker from IR team here. Brice is going to open with a few remarks and then I will dive into the fireside chat. I'll go first ask my questions and then give you an opportunity to ask questions. And if you have a question, please raise your hand and the mic will come to you. Brice?

Brice Hill

Great. Atif, thank you, and thanks for having us here, and nice to see everybody. We just had our earnings call for our Q3 not too many weeks ago. And one of the things we pointed to was just a lot of energy around the ecosystem with respect to AI and AI data center. We've talked about data center for a while because data center is probably the fastest end market in terms of wafer starts that's been growing. And what we've seen over the last three quarters is very strong DRAM, specifically high-bandwidth memory that goes with some of these high-performance systems.

We see an acceleration in the advanced packaging, especially equipment for high-bandwidth memory again for those systems. We see our leading-edge business beginning to pick up. That's been accelerating as we go towards the back half of the year. Applied talks a lot about Gate-All-Around, the next transistor technology, and how we're on the cusp of moving that

Recommended For You

About AMAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMAT

Trending Analysis

Trending News