Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference September 4, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gianluca Romano - Chief Financial Officer
Shanye Hudson - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Asiya Merchant - Citigroup

Asiya Merchant

All right. Good morning, everyone or early afternoon. Welcome to Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference. My name is Asiya Merchant. I'm part of Citi's Technology, hardware and tech supply chain coverage. Very pleased to have Gianluca Romano from Seagate here. He's the CFO there. This session is obviously only for Citi clients. We have a set of questions that we're going to go through.

Before that, I'd like to turn it over to see if there's some opening remarks from Seagate managed here, and we'll jump right into it. We also have members of the IR team here, Shanye Hudson is right here in the audience as well. Thank you.

Gianluca Romano

Well, thank you for inviting us. And before we start, let me remind everyone that I will be making forward-looking statements today, and you can learn more about the risk associated with those statements on our website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Asiya Merchant

All right. Welcome. Thank you again. We've been asking all our companies, how they're thinking about end demand here. You guys are sitting in calendar third quarter after the holidays. Maybe you can just remind us how end demand is looking for you guys for calendar 3Q?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. Of course, no, we are in a good part of the up cycle, especially for the Cloud segment. I will say we are pleased with how the current quarter is shaping up. We guided revenue sequentially up more than 10% at this point in the quarter. Now we are fairly comfortable with this guidance and maybe it will be better.

