Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Asiya Merchant

Welcome to Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference. My name is Asiya Merchant. I'm part of Citi's Technology, hardware and tech supply chain coverage. Very pleased to have Gianluca Romano from Seagate here. He's the CFO there.

We also have members of the IR team here, Shanye Hudson is right here in the audience as well.

Gianluca Romano

Well, thank you for inviting us. And before we start, let me remind everyone that I will be making forward-looking statements today, and you can learn more about the risk associated with those statements on our website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Asiya Merchant

All right. Welcome. Thank you again. We've been asking all our companies, how they're thinking about end demand here. You guys are sitting in calendar third quarter after the holidays. Maybe you can just remind us how end demand is looking for you guys for calendar 3Q?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. Of course, no, we are in a good part of the up cycle, especially for the Cloud segment. I will say we are pleased with how the current quarter is shaping up. We guided revenue sequentially up more than 10% at this point in the quarter. Now we are fairly comfortable with this guidance and maybe it will be better.

More importantly for us is profitability. We guided the quarter sequentially no way higher from $1.05 to $1.40 as a midpoint. I think we can be in the high part of the range, so better than the midpoint that we guided. This is coming mainly from the mix moving more into the 48-terabyte CMR 28-terabyte SMR and pricing is also a little bit better than what we were expecting.

On the revenue side, the sequential improvement is coming from two major segments. Number 1 is cloud. As I said before, it's continue to improve, every quarter since September last year. And finally, for the first time, I'll say, after the down cycle in the current quarter, we see enterprise OEM segment starting to improve.

So I would say the enterprise OEM and then the video image application possibly in the next few quarters, we'll probably complete this up cycle right now in the last four or five quarters, up cycle has been driven mainly by cloud. So a good up cycle, but still limited to one market segment. Now we're starting to see other market segments to starting to improve and join the upside.

Asiya Merchant

Just as you talk about the key demand drivers here across your various end markets, is it just normalizing post the downtick? Or are there actual incremental demand drivers that you're seeing that takes you beyond just mean reversion to [Technical Difficulty] normal trend line?

Gianluca Romano

Yes, it's always difficult to define what is normal, I would say this a storage business, but it's not normal. Data is going to grow every year, sequentially every year. Data storage will continue to grow. This is driven by many applications. Of course, AI is one of those applications, but it's not the only one, but are mainly reason why data will continue to grow many applications that will drive growth in the creation of data and then in the storage of data.

So I would not say that what the level we had a couple of years ago was normal. It was just part of a cycle as we understand now some of that volume went to -- into our customer inventory. And this is something that, of course, we need to try to limit in order to reduce the impact of the down cycle. And to do this, we need to be very disciplined with capacity. So our focus is on profitability in long-term demand is not in taking short-term volume upside. And capacity, of course, will be always kept very well under control.

I think if the industry moves continue move in this direction, even if you will always have some cycles in the industry because new technology, you always have some up cycle and some down cycle, but you can limit the impact of the down cycle.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. And maybe just -- you talked about AI, Gianluca, do you see AI as an incremental demand driver for HDDs in particular?

Gianluca Romano

It will be. I would say right now, it's still fairly limited. I would say this fourth part of the up cycle is more driven by what we call traditional demand, but no, AI is very important. I will see AI in two phases. The first phase is the buildup of the infrastructure to use AI. And to do that, you need to create an infrastructure with not a lot of GPUs and HBM and DRAM and NAND, so to run the compute analytics part of AI. This is important because you need to create data with AI. So this enables the creation of data.

Storage. The benefit to storage come from two things. One is AI needs a lot of data to give you a variable results. And therefore, the retention period of data is no longer. So people, businesses, government will not delete data because they want to give the data to use AI. So this is the first benefit.

The second benefit is when AI start to access the data and generate valuable data to you as an individual or as a business, you want to save that data. And that data is saved mainly in the cloud or on-prem data center and is on our hard disk. So this second benefit is just starting now, just starting. So you will see much more of that benefit in the next several quarters and years. We think now AI is not a two or three quarters event, will be with us for many, many years.

And then you will have new applications. Every couple of years, we have a new very important application that will drive the creation of more data and humanity is now used to have more data in every one life, and this is very important because, finally, all the data end up in hard disk.

Asiya Merchant

Yes. Okay. Your other competitor earlier today commented about how they're so pleased about the structural changes that are happening in the HDD industry. And you guys are also talking about build to order for your cloud customers, which are one of your largest customer base. Maybe if you can just talk about this visibility, what's changed and why your cloud customers are open to sharing may perhaps increase visibility into their demand.

Gianluca Romano

For sure, there is a change in the industry. In my opinion, this change happened already before the down cycle. If you look at the trend of the HDD industry in calendar '21 and the fourth part of calendar '22 was actually fairly similar to what is happening today. The gross margin is for Seagate. In maybe four quarters move from mid-20% into 32%, 33%, so a great improvement.

The industry was any signal even for competitors was fairly similar. I think the industry moved the focus from volume market share into profitability. So in this industry, you can have a little bit better market share when you have a little bit better product in terms mainly on capacity products. But after a quarter or two, things get realigned. So really fighting on market share was not the best solution, I think, for the industry after the big consolidations that happened in the prior years.

Right now, the focus is on profitability and try to keep those cycles as smooth as possible. So discipline on capacity, focus on profitability, focus on getting the best possible product to market and time to market. But as I said, I think that happened already before the down cycle. Then during the down cycle, that was a bit surprising in terms of timing and how deep it was. Of course, now the industry had some inventory already produced, so we had to move that inventory. That had a little bit of an impact on the pricing situation.

But as I said before, already a year ago, even if demand at that point was still weak, but the inventory on our side was clean, we're starting to increase pricing. And we -- of course, we didn't produce any drive that didn't have an order, and so we move to this build to order. So customers that say if they want to get units from us, they need to give us an order well in advance, and we produce what is ordered. We don't produce speculating what they will need for the quarter and then try to move the volume. That, of course, has a negative impact to pricing. So this is not happening anymore.

Even during the deep part of the down cycle, we were not doing it, and we will not do in the future. So it's a change. Customers, I hope now understand how this industry wants to operate, and I think it's fair. Now if you have a demand, you need to give a demand on time, the cycle time to produce a hard disk is very long. So it's difficult for us to anticipate the cash flow and produce a product, if you're not sure you're going to sell that product at a price that has been agreed. So I say this is a big change in the industry. And hopefully, we can continue to go in this direction.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. And if you can just remind investors where you are with your visibility right now with your cloud customers?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. I think at the earnings release, we said we have already a certain number of quarters in certain markets that we don't have more volume anymore. So we can create more volume through mix change with the same units if you produce -- if you move your mix to IR capacity drives, no, you can have more exabytes. And finally, what we sell is exabyte. We don't really sell units, we sell exabytes. So mix is what we'll continue to bring some increase in exabyte quarter-after-quarter. The number of units right now, I would say, are probably already fairly well optimized.

Asiya Merchant

Yes. Okay. Given -- one of the questions is, given that there is stretched lead times, if you may, and you do have visibility, how do you make sure that your -- that as it relates to your cloud of customers, they're not over ordering because they realize it takes, I don't know, nine months or whatever to produce an HDD part, so how do you make sure these cloud customers are not over ordering from you or your peers?

Gianluca Romano

Well, this is very difficult, right? I always try to understand if demand is demand for a real short-term needs or is their demand for inventory to make some safety stock. Especially hard disk is even more complicated because when there is a new data center and all the hard disks are installed in the new data center, at day 1, utilization rate is 0, but there is no storage for web building, inside their location, where it's no storage yet. It's a preparation for future storage.

So that is always a certain number of hard disks that really have a very low utilization. And you need to wait with the time that location will start to increase storage leveling and get to a certain level when they need to refresh the location in terms of getting more capacity in the same location or build a new data center.

But there is always part of the hard disk that have low utilization rate. So it's not easy to keep this, let's say, inventory under control. I would say the best way is not to increase capacity until nobody is a very strong visibility of a very long-term change in demand.

And I would say the industry is able to increase exabyte capacity through the product transition that we have seen through the history of this industry, how the industry moved from 1 terabyte hard disk drive to the 24 terabyte hard disk drive. So -- but it's always that opportunity, but not increasing the number of heads on the number of disks, so what we produce, we think is probably the best way to keep this possible additional inventory under control.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. Maybe switching to -- I'll get to your product and technology road map. I know there's lots of questions around that. But before we do, maybe just -- on the enterprise side, you said you seem to see some green shoots there and demand there. Just if you can remind investors where you are with those enterprise OEMs, what's driving the demand there? Is it again normalization or do you see incremental demand from other applications there?

Gianluca Romano

At this point, I think is more traditional demand, but is an increase in server demand. I would say AI will be also a part of on-prem data center demand increase in the future. But right now, it's still fairly low. It will be a great opportunity for the next several quarters. But right now, it's more traditional demand.

Enterprise OEM during the down cycle, I would say, they reduced their volume less than cloud, but it took longer to start to increase again. So it's just a different shape of the cycle. But now in the current quarter, we start to see the increase. And of course, our expectation is that that increase will continue. And I said before, even other parts of the mass capacity business will start to increase. This is why we are fairly confident in the next few quarters.

We discussed about December during our earnings release. And I would say despite the September quarter is coming out a little bit better than what we were expecting, especially in profitability, we still believe December will be another sequential improvement both in revenue and EPS. So I think we are going in the right direction.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. When it comes to switching back to cloud customers, I think there is some concern just given when we look at what you guys are producing in terms of revenues, EBs compared to your competitor out there. There is always this question I get from investors about Seagate's market share. And what gives you confidence that you're not losing marquee applications or marquee workloads and not losing share to your -- in this very important market for you?

Gianluca Romano

Well, I said before, we don't really focus on market share. We think market share is driven by the product that you have in the market. As you know, we were very focused on the fourth part of the HAMR call during our March and June quarter. So we were maybe a little bit late with our 28-terabyte SMR and the 24-terabyte CMR.

So we were not forced to market with those two important products. So for a couple of quarters, possibly we lost some market share in the near line space. We qualified a lot of customers during the June quarter. We are selling the product this quarter. We will ramp even more volume in the December quarter and in the following quarter.

So my opinion was very temporary. And again, as when we move to HAMR, I think we will have the opposite situation where we will have the better product in the market with the highest capacity and that will maybe bring some more volume to us. But again, it's not our focus. I think the industry, has a certain level of capacity and I seeing that capacity will be sold.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. HAMR. You brought it up already. Remind us where you are with your HAMR qualifications with your lead customer. We'll start with that from first yes.

Gianluca Romano

So HAMR. We qualified the fourth customer in March, as you may remember, that was -- is a customer in the read and image application market segment. Just yesterday, we completed another call in the enterprise OEM segment, so on-prem data center. I think this is a very important step to move up in another market segment. And as you know, we are still working with our cloud partners to get a call into the cloud segment.

Of course, the cloud segment put more -- especially in the core environment put a lot of stress on the product. So it's a call that takes a little bit longer. It's a bit more difficult. But now, we are making good progress every week. No, we have a review. I would say there are still some few adjustments, fine-tunings to the product, but the product is progressing well in terms of call.

I think the timing could extend into the next quarter for the cloud space. But I think it's very important that we have achieved this other call in the on-prem data center because that is also a segment that you will consume a lot of units, especially when AI demand will be increasing the volume into the on-prem data center in the next several quarters.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. And then outside of this key cloud customer, maybe if you can talk about what's the reception been to qualifying at these other cloud customers outside of this one.

Gianluca Romano

Our confidence in the product is very, very high. We already discussed at our earnings release. We are starting multiple cloud customer call in the current quarter. So we have decided because this fourth cloud qualification is taking a little bit longer than what we were expecting, but our confidence is very high. So we are starting the call with almost all the cloud customers in U.S. and outside U.S., now mainly our Chinese cloud customers.

It will probably take about three quarters to get the qualification complete, and then we will ramp volume. So as we said at our earnings release, we expect volume to start significantly increase around mid-calendar 2025. That is when you will start to see an impact to our P&L. Until that time, we will have HAMR volume that now has accretive gross margin that is positive to the company, but it's still limited in volume. So you need to have a certain number of customers and a certain volume to really see the change into the P&L.

Asiya Merchant

And outside of these cloud customers, you talked a little bit about the video applications as well as the enterprise OEM for HAMR. If you can talk about qualifications with a broader set of group outside of cloud, yes.

Gianluca Romano

Yes. What we will do in the future will be to expand the volume of HAMR into different market segments as a beginning because the volume will not be enough for all the segments. The focus will be mainly on cloud and some of the enterprise OEM customers. But in general, we already announced our 4 terabyte per disk. So at high capacity will be a 40 terabyte through the end of calendar 2025.

At that point, you can start producing lower capacity drive like 20-terabyte, 24-terabyte drive with only 5 or 6 disks and 10 or 12 heads. That is a major change in the bill of material compared to the current 20-terabyte or 24 terabytes. So you can really extract good profitability entering into those kind of market segments with products with lower bill of material and so lower cost per terabyte and generating good profit.

As I said before, of course, we need to have enough volume to satisfy the cloud demand and also moving into those other segments.

Asiya Merchant

Just talking about cost per terabyte, maybe you can remind investors like where are we excluding HAMR, how does HAMR influence that cost of terabyte decline?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. The cost per terabyte in the industry has always declined fairly strongly, mainly because the mix was moving from legacy products, 1 to 4 terabytes per drive into a bad time was 16, 18 and now is 24, 28 terabyte, so a big change in capacity. But to increase capacity, we also had to increase bill of material. So a 2 terabyte per drive, as one disk, and two heads a 24 terabyte as 10 disks and 20 heads. So there is more cost. But because the capacity was, of course, increasing a lot, you always show some decline in cost per terabyte.

HAMR will be even better because HAMR will not need to increase the bill of material to growing capacity. All the capacity growth is coming from aerial density. So a 30-terabyte ML drive as 10 disks and 20 heads. So very similar to what we have for a 20-terabyte PMR or 24-terabyte PMR.

When we move to the 40 terabyte HAMR is still based on 10 disks and 20 heads. So the increase of the capacity is all coming from higher density in each disk. So instead of 3 terabyte per disk, you will have a 4 terabyte per disk -- and then you will have a 5 terabyte per disk and our R&D is already working on much higher capacity. So this is where the cost per terabyte decline will be even better than in the past because it's basically, it's the same unit cost as same below material, but much higher capacity.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. The initial HAMRs, which are more in the 30 terabytes, those do have higher costs still relative to the PMR.

Gianluca Romano

I would say they have the same number of disks, the same number of heads. Of course, there is an increased cost of the laser. So each has one additional laser. I would say, the substrate, the glass substrate is still glass. Now we started to use glass from our 16-terabyte drive so many years ago. But this substrate is a different glass, so it's a bit more expensive. But again, you move from 20 terabyte to 30 terabytes.

So there is a cost decline. We always said we think our HAMR drive even a fourth generation of HAMR drive will be accretive to gross margin. And of course, when you then move from 30 to the mid-30s to the 40 terabytes to the 50 terabyte that we continue to show a lower cost per terabyte.

Now of course, the other part is always what is the price. So assuming we are still in this kind of environment where over a certain level of price, of course, we will have a much higher profitability from those drives.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. All right. We just open it up to investors here. If you do have a question, please raise your hand, so we can bring the mic. Any questions from the audience? Okay, we have one here. Can we bring the mic, please?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just more color on incorporating HAMR in your production? Like how long does it take to upgrade the production line? And how many months in advance before you start executing HAMR capacity expansion?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. For manufacturing, the tools that we are using for PMR are generally saying that we were using for HAMR. So what is a lot of compatibility between the two technologies? Of course, there are some tools that are only for HAMR. But in general, I would say, no, we don't need to have a specific line for HAMR and a specific line for PMR. In many cases, it's the same line where we produce the two different technologies.

So not a lot of complications from a capacity standpoint. You don't need to separate the two lines in terms of how much volume you need to produce on HAMR and bring all the tools for that capacity and then do a different estimate on PMR. Now you can estimate the total and then you have more or less the same tools to produce the full volume that you need.

We have capacity. As you know, we actually reduced capacity during the down cycle. As I said before, we can increase exabyte capacity, not number of heads and number of media, but exabytes, just moving the mix to higher capacity drives. And this is what we are doing every quarter. Now right now is more on the PMR side, now moving from 18, 20 terabytes into 24 and 28.

And in the near future, will be increasing the volume of HAMR at the beginning with 30 terabyte and then moving to the 40 terabytes. But I would say manufacturing, now we don't see a lot of problems in defining one capacity versus other capacity. In fact, right now, we are able to move the mix between HAMR and PMR as we needed during the quarter.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. Just when you look at mass capacity HDD exabyte growth, I think people industry generally kind of peg it at 25% CAGR. How do you think about the ability to act for the suppliers, yourself and your peers to meet that demand, given you already talked about mix? Obviously, HAMR comes in there as well. In other words, are we at a point where we -- industry needs to raise capacity? Or there is enough from that mixture that can still meet the demand?

Gianluca Romano

I would say the mix shift will take a big part of that growth. I also think the 25% CAGR is probably not including the full impact of AI like we will see in the next quarters and years. So I think in the max capacity, especially in the near line space could be higher. And if that really happens, we will see what is the real volume that is needed. But we are not looking at increasing capacity in terms of units, in terms of heads, in terms of disk. We focus a lot on optimizing our production and bringing to the market higher capacity tax.

Asiya Merchant

Right. So is the market -- if it's undersupplied, is there a point in your forecast, whether it's in the next 12 months, you see the market being more balanced and not tight? And then within that context, how should we think about gross margins?

Gianluca Romano

Right now, we don't really see a change. And in fact, we don't want to modify our current strategy that is quarter-after-quarter or whenever you renegotiate a long-term contract with a customer is to increase a little bit our pricing. I would say our strategy has been very consistent every time we discussed a new contract for every quarter depending on which segment we are working on.

Now we increased our pricing, fairly low percentage, but very consistently. So we don't have a strategy that is very disruptive, I think, to our customers, I think, is very predictable. And as I said before, it's not a huge change from one quarter to the next. So they can, I think, predict what is happening and put that in their plan in their forecast. We have very big customers. I think that level of price increase is not at all disruptive to them. It's very different from what other components in the cloud have done. But the benefit for us is, I think you can keep this for much longer.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. Great. Any other questions from the audience here? We have one more here.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] the big cloud customer. You've said that the technology is still in changeable with some of the PMR drives. So just not getting specific [indiscernible] delay, are they just -- is it very easy just to replace it with other products? Or do some of those market share dynamic you spoke about earlier coming to play a little bit?

Gianluca Romano

Yes, absolutely. No. As you have seen, even over the last quarter or the current quarter, we have achieved even going to be better of what we guided just because we can switch from HAMR to PMR. And as I said before, we have some customers that get qualified. Now it's an enterprise OEM space. So there is some volume that will go, HAMR volume that will go into that space.

The cloud, if it takes a little bit longer, we will sell more PMR products. We are just ramping our 24-terabyte CMR, 20-terabyte SMR version, so we can run that more. And until now, the call is there, and we can start moving more HAMR. But I said no, I said before, I think December will be another improvement in terms of revenue and also in terms of profitability, in terms of EPS growth.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. SSD cannibalization. That's something that investors talk about a lot. And I'm piqued -- my interest is piqued because you talked about enterprise OEMs showing interest in the HAMR drive and so we hear a lot about QLC NAND and SSDs more actually on the enterprise side as well. So just how you guys think about SSD cannibalization across your various end markets?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. I would say in the cloud is not existent. Now the cloud and even the big on-prem data center are structured in a way where storage is on hard disk, but you need a lot of NAND also to do the compute and analytics part of the application. So you move data from hard disk to NAND, you perform the part of the application that you want to perform. And then when you say the result of that goes back to hard disk. So with the transfer of data, but all the storage, 90% of the storage is done on hard disk.

We have -- you can see that even during the down cycle, when the NAND price was very, very low, it didn't change the structure of the cloud. It didn't change the structure of the on-prem data center. And when the NAND price went much higher because the increase -- the quarterly increase of NAND were way higher than what we did in the hard disk industry, still the architecture of the cloud did not change. So those are two components of a big infrastructure.

When you go to low capacity drive, it's different, even in the enterprise space. Now if you look at mission critical, those are drives of 1, 2 terabyte and then the clients so desktop, laptop, some of the consumer. So low capacity drive, those are moving more into the NAND space. And I think now this has been evident for the last many, many years. Even if in the last few quarters, our legacy business, where we now include mission-critical and client and consumer has been fairly stable. I guess that in the future to see some reduction, and that volume will move into NAND.

But today, 90% of our exabytes are sold into mass capacity. Those legacy is only 10% of the volume. So it's less material to the Seagate business. The gross margin is actually lower than what we get in mass capacity. We are -- no, we are still serving these markets, mainly because of free cash flow. Even if the gross margin is lower, there is basically no CapEx that is basically no OpEx. So free cash flow is fairly good. So we are happy to serve that volume until it's there, but it's becoming less and less material to us.

Asiya Merchant

Right. And again, is that a volume pretty fungible to the higher capacity drives?

Gianluca Romano

Yes, we can. We have -- no, we have done that for many years. If you -- now in probably 10 years ago, legacy was 80% of the volume. Now it's 10% and the mass capacity was very small and continue to grow. So of course, we have transitioned that capacity from legacy into high-capacity drives. I would say this is also the reason why the industry is different now. Through that transition, we always had oversupply available because the legacy business was a big business was declining. So we had that oversupply always available.

Now that 90% of the exabytes are sold are produced and then sold into mass capacity segment, you don't have that oversupply. We start from a very different point. The industry is not chasing volume because supply is available. Now supply is actually all consumed, and so it's a very different situation. And there's a lot of consolidation also, set up any things.

Asiya Merchant

Maybe just as we wrap up here, we have one minute to go, Gianluca. Just a little bit about your capital allocation. You guys are now in an MBS position generating free cash flow, how you guys think about your balance sheet and just return to shareholders.

Gianluca Romano

Yes. Well, first of all, even during the deep part of the down cycle, we have always protected our dividend, so that is a priority for the company is a big part of our shareholder return strategy. In the past, we have also done a lot of share buyback. I would say in the short-term, we will be more focused on reducing our debt.

We enter into the down cycle with about $6.2 billion of debt. We are now at $5.7 billion. So we've already reduced a good part of the debt, but we want to go over. I think I discussed in the earnings release, I want to go to about $5 billion. And after that, we'll probably restart the share buyback as our normal practice of maximizing shareholder return.

Asiya Merchant

Okay. Great. And then as we wrap it up -- we're actually out for time already.

Gianluca Romano

Thank you very much.

