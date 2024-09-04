John M Lund Photography Inc

US equities were pounded yesterday with a ferocity we rarely see. Indeed, with the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) falling just over 3%, yesterday’s selling was in rare company in terms of magnitude. The market since early July has been quite the rollercoaster, capping a rally that began in April and had very small and shallow pullbacks along the way. The character of US equities has flipped completely, and that slow and steady rally has given way to big spikes in both directions. That’s made trading somewhat more difficult, and I don’t think we’ve seen the end of it.

While I remain extremely bullish on US equities into year-end, I believe the next few weeks are going to be rough. As such, I’m putting a sell rating on QQQ. I’ll explain below, but before I do, I am not suggesting anyone go out and start shorting US equities. I’m simply submitting that I think we’ll get the chance to buy QQQ cheaper later this month, and I’m positioned accordingly. With that out of the way, let’s dig in.

Will the bulls step up?

That’s the big question right now on QQQ as the ETF is facing a big test for the bulls. The rally from the August 5th low to the peak in mid-August was absolutely astounding. However, it’s rolling over nearly as quickly as it rose, and the bulls are very close to needing to step in to avoid this decline getting much, much worse.

I’ve marked Fibonacci retracement levels on the chart from the August rally, and we can see the 38% retracement was actually tested in Tuesday’s action. The 50% retracement is just below at about $454, and the 62% is at $446. Interestingly, the first two levels correspond pretty closely with gap support from July, May, and April. That gap support spans from ~$450 to ~$460. With the number of support levels all clustered in a very small area, this is where the bulls need to make their stand. If that gap support fails at ~$450, we could easily be looking at a test of the August low at ~$423.

The PPO, which is my preferred momentum gauge, is showing the QQQ rolling over after a ferocious rally that say the PPO go from extremely oversold levels to more neutral levels in the space of only two weeks. The bulls can still salvage this one, but really need to show up soon if they are to do so.

The worrying price chart isn’t the only thing I’m concerned about with the QQQ; growth has been destroyed against value stocks since the July peak. Below, we have the QQQ against the S&P 500, and in the bottom panel, the large cap growth versus large cap value ratio.

The QQQ has underperformed the S&P 500 by 6.6% in the past couple of months, while large cap growth has underperformed large cap value by a staggering 12.6%. This is a very, very clear sign of money rotating out of names like big tech – like those that make up the QQQ – and into value-oriented names like those you’d find in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). That rotation will end and come back to the QQQ, I believe, I just don’t think that’s going to happen right now.

Why? For one thing, seasonality in September is really awful for QQQ. In fact, it’s the worst month of the year by a wide margin. Below we have the past five years of seasonality data, showing us the win percentage in the gray bars, and the average return for that month.

For September, only one of the five past Septembers has been positive, and the average return is -5.2%. The only other month that’s negative on average is February, and it’s -1.6%. The magnitude of selling we generally see in September is staggering, and with yesterday’s decline, we’re certainly well on our way to another tough September.

The good news is that October through January really couldn’t look much better, with average returns in that four-month period at 13%. That’s the kind of gains we can look forward to, in my view, as we get into October, but for now, I still think patience is a virtue on QQQ for September.

It may be tempting to buy into declines like we saw yesterday, but I simply do not see cause to think yesterday’s move was “the” bottom. Sentiment is far too bullish for a sustainable bottom, having recovered sharply off the August 5th nadir.

A value of 25 or so is generally when we see sustainable bottoms from which we can generate powerful rallies, and we’re at more than 50 right now. We need retail traders to start panicking before we’ll get a sustainable bottom, in my view, and we’re nowhere close.

What does a sustainable bottom look like? The Fear & Greed Index hitting something below 30 is a good start. The VIX hitting something above 25, even if only briefly, is another very good sign.

From a more technical perspective, we also need more stocks to sell off individually to make a major bottom. Below, we have the same QQQ chart but with the percentage of stocks in the index above the 20-day moving average, and 50-day moving average in the bottom panels. These are breadth indicators that show us how many stocks of a particular index are participating in the rally (or not).

As you can see, major bottoms are marked with values that are very low for both of these breadth indicators. We’re much closer to recent tops than we are bottoms, which means before we get a sustainable base, we need a lot more stocks to deteriorate.

Finally, we know the QQQ is market cap-weighted, which means it isn’t quite as simple as the percentage of stocks that are participating; we need to have the big boys of tech rallying or the index has no chance. Right now, the three names that make up almost 30% of the index are all looking very weak technically.

NVIDIA has clearly rolled over and is in a consolidation phase at best, or a bearish phase at worst. Support from the gap that spans ~$96 to ~$102 is critical to hold. Microsoft rolled over two months ago and has looked quite anemic on any bounce attempts. Apple looks the best of the three, but is still rolling over in a consolidation phase.

So long as these three look the way they do, the QQQ is going to struggle.

The bottom line

As I said, I remain extremely bullish US equities over the medium term. I think we make a sustainable bottom either this month or early in October, and then we are off to the races into year-end and January. If the evidence changes between now and then, so will I, but for now, I’m looking for signs of a tradable bottom to build positions in tech, and I simply don’t see it currently. I have a sell on QQQ for the moment, but I’ll reiterate once more that does not equate to shorting. I simply think we have the chance to get better prices in the coming weeks.