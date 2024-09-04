Standard Chartered: A Re-Rating May Be Appropriate And Imminent

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.63K Followers

Summary

  • Standard Chartered offers a compelling investment case, underpinned by its strong growth potential in high-growth regions, robust financial position, and diversified income streams.
  • In Q2 2024, the bank delivered $4.8 billion in revenue, 6% YoY growth, and a 12% beat on profit before tax.
  • Structurally, the bank offers a focus on high-growth regions (Asia, Africa, Middle East) and a thriving wealth management segment (25% YoY income growth).
  • Furthermore, I highlight a robust capital position, which supports substantial shareholder returns, including a $1.5 billion share buyback announced in Q2.
  • Standard Chartered looks undervalued, trading at <10x P/E and ~0.6x P/B, with a fair share price estimated 40% higher using a residual earnings model.

Standard Chartered

ridham supriyanto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) represents an interesting investment opportunity in the global banking sector, in my view, particularly considering the bank's strategic focus on high-growth regions like Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Moreover, the thesis' attractiveness is compounded by

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.63K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCBFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCBFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCBFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCBFF
--
SCBFY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News