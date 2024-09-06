10 Dividend Blue-Chip Bargains To Potentially Profit From This Irrational Market Freakout

Summary

  • Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula combines value and quality investing. By focusing on earnings yield and return on capital, it has achieved 40% annual returns for 21 years.
  • The market's recent selloff, driven by weak manufacturing data, is an opportunity to buy high-quality undervalued dividend blue-chip stocks using Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.
  • September's market volatility is average. Focus on long-term investment strategies rather than knee-jerk reactions to short-term data.
  • The Magic Formula combines free cash flow yield and return on capital to identify undervalued, high-quality stocks that offer long-term solid returns and income growth.
  • Investing in these top 10 FCF Magic Formula dividend blue chips offers a 4% yield today, 10% long-term dividend growth, 14% income growth potential, and 19% upside potential in the next 12 months.

Closeup of bank vault door

peshkov

Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula That Beats The Market... Upgraded

Joel Greenblatt achieved 40% annual returns for 21 years at Gotham Capital using a combination of value and quality investing in a more advanced version of his famous "Magic Formula that

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
113.02K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

