Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 4, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Denton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

All right, great. We're going to get started here. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

Very pleased to be hosting Pfizer this morning, CFO, Dave Denton. I'm Terence Flynn from the U.S. Biopharma team. So Dave, I appreciate you taking time to be with us this soon after summer. I know it's a rude awakening to go right back into the thick of it, but really appreciate the time today. So thank you for being here.

David Denton

Yes. Thank you. Thank you for hosting us. Happy to be here.

Terence Flynn

Great. I don't know if you want to start with any prepared remarks, you want to…

David Denton

Yes, just real quickly, just to kind of frame things up, as you know, 2023 was a bit of a disappointing year coming off of the COVID high and disappointing results from the COVID. '24 is a year, we call it, a year of execution. We've been very focused on making sure we delivered on our commitments. From a financial standpoint, we've initiated a couple of different cost improvement programs. I'll say, rightsizing the organization for growth. And importantly, giving ourselves very focused from an execution perspective, making sure that we're investing for the long-term, we're investing and executing against the Seagen acquisition and investing and executing against our new product launches around the world.

So I think we're very pleased with our performance. We have a lot of work still to go. As you know, the back half of the year is a very important time for us as the vaccination

