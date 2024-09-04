Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 4, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Denton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

Very pleased to be hosting Pfizer this morning, CFO, Dave Denton. I'm Terence Flynn from the U.S. Biopharma team. So Dave, I appreciate you taking time to be with us this soon after summer. I know it's a rude awakening to go right back into the thick of it, but really appreciate the time today. So thank you for being here.

David Denton

Yes. Thank you. Thank you for hosting us. Happy to be here.

Terence Flynn

Great. I don't know if you want to start with any prepared remarks, you want to…

David Denton

Yes, just real quickly, just to kind of frame things up, as you know, 2023 was a bit of a disappointing year coming off of the COVID high and disappointing results from the COVID. '24 is a year, we call it, a year of execution. We've been very focused on making sure we delivered on our commitments. From a financial standpoint, we've initiated a couple of different cost improvement programs. I'll say, rightsizing the organization for growth. And importantly, giving ourselves very focused from an execution perspective, making sure that we're investing for the long-term, we're investing and executing against the Seagen acquisition and investing and executing against our new product launches around the world.

So I think we're very pleased with our performance. We have a lot of work still to go. As you know, the back half of the year is a very important time for us as the vaccination season gets rolling. We're also I'm sure we'll talk about it today in the midst of a bit of a wave of COVID at the moment and you're seeing, one, our utilization of Paxlovid increase steadily as it has as infection rates grow.

And importantly, in Q3, we've actually had a commitment to deliver about 1 million doses of Paxlovid from the national stockpile here in the U.S. We've actually completed that recently in Q3. So that's also a good development in our business as we think about the back half of this year.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Terence Flynn

Okay. Great. One clarification. So that's an incremental million doses to the stockpile.

David Denton

That's correct. That is we had a commitment to deliver 1 million and they were all delivered essentially materially all in Q3.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Okay, great. Maybe just to step back, obviously, you mentioned this, you're focused on delivering on your commitments in 2024 given the 2023 dynamics. One question we get frequently now is how you're thinking about 2025. I know you're not going to provide guidance today, but just from a framework perspective, you took a very conservative approach to 2024 as we look back. I mean, your initial guidance was $2.05 to $2.25 and then you recently upgraded that to $2.45 to $2.65. So again, maybe talk about some of those elements of upside surprises this year and then the framework top-down as you think about 2025.

David Denton

Yes, I think importantly, as we go into 2025, as we think about guidance, kind of a philosophy of giving guidance is to create a reasonable plan that we feel confident at a fairly high percentage level that we can achieve. Having said that, there clearly are components of our business that are less predictable, particularly the COVID franchise. If you look this year and you look at our guidance this year, our non-COVID business, we've been pretty much spot on from a guidance perspective. We've been very -- the tolerance level in our expectation has been pretty tight.

What has not been so tight is the expectation around our COVID franchise. And that likely is going to continue a bit in the future. I will say the more quarters and seasons we get under our belt with COVID, the more stability we believe in our ability to predict with some degree of certainty what that utilization might be. So you would imagine going into next year, we'll have the same philosophy, we'll probably be a little -- we'll be able to predict with a little bit more certainty around the COVID franchise, but there will still be variability around that franchise compared to the rest of our -- the rest of our business.

Terence Flynn

Okay, great. Maybe one other before we come to the COGS and gross margin side, would love your perspective on the impact of Part D redesign in 2025, that's another question that we've been fielding for a lot of companies. Our math suggests a low-single-digit impact, so pretty de-minimis for Pfizer. But again, do you generally agree with that assessment? And then the second is, aside from COVID, any other variables or dynamics that we need to think about on the revenue side for 2025?

David Denton

Yes, I probably won't comment specifically on that number. The only reason I say that is, I will come back or we will come back when we give guidance and there'll be a series of puts and takes as we think about our guidance for 2025. This will be one such element that we will factor into our guidance next year. I do think in general, it's not a dramatic effect on the business. So I concur with that.

But there are, as you know, both with Medicare and the IRA, there are things that are constructive to our business model and there are things that are dilutive to our business model, and that's true across all of pharma. And so there'll be a considerable amount of puts and takes and that will be dictated a bit around the different indications and drugs that you have in the different classes in your market share. So there's a ton of moving parts, there's a lot of complexities in modeling that.

As we think about putting our total program together and our budget together for '25, that will be an element that we'll come back and share with everybody.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Appreciate that.

David Denton

Yes.

Terence Flynn

The COGS improvement program that you had, it's multi-phased. You provided some details around the first phase of this. And I think that's been another area of conservatism at least based on our math for this year. So maybe just could you elaborate as we think about how that phasing is going to occur back half of this year into '25 and '26?

David Denton

Yes. So maybe let me step back and just give you an indication around what we're doing in this program. We have announced to your point, Phase 1, which we call operational efficiencies is really about streamlining our programs and infrastructure within our manufacturing assets globally. The second and third phase centered around, I'll say, rightsizing and emphasizing our product portfolio, i.e., pushing in products that have higher margin and are more impactful globally and maybe reducing our emphasis on products that aren't so impactful and maybe carry a lower margin over time.

And the third piece of this is really stepping back and more completely understanding the footprint that we have globally for manufacturing and understand all the ways in which we can consolidate lines across the globe from a production standpoint, there are the ways in which to shift production to be more efficient. And those -- actually the implementation of those and the realization of those savings take multiple years typically because there's a big regulatory hurdle, there's a big technical hurdle of moving those production sites around. So you'll see that beginning to come to shape at least in '25 and '26.

I will say that as we think about the first phase, we're well underway that you wouldn't think of -- you should not count on much improvements in '24. You should see the improvements of the first phase to begin to take hold in '25 and beyond.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Okay, got it. And I guess as you think about getting back to those pre-pandemic operating margins, obviously the COGS is a piece of that. But then R&D and SG&A are the other two components. And so there's at the same time though, a number of investments that Pfizer is making for some of your new product launches. Obviously, you have the Seattle pipeline, ADCs that you want to continue to progress as well as other internal programs. So maybe just as you think about the puts and takes on the non-COGS side of it, what are some of the key variables that we should keep in mind for 2025?

David Denton

Yes, I do believe that through our margin improvement effort, I think we've got a good handle on our path forward to improve our gross margin performance over time. We've announced a $4 billion cost takeout in SI&A and R&D, that is largely within our line of sight to deliver this year. So we're well underway. We feel like we can basically check the box and that being complete. We have work to do to realize that where we're largely done.

I do believe given -- we set these -- this improvement target as a way to, I'll say, rationalize our business model given the sustainable revenue within our business going forward. So we feel like we're kind of at the appropriate level of SI&D -- SI&A and R&D materially as we cycle into the next several years. That does allow us to fund new products that we're launching or have launched recently. It allows us to fund incremental investments within the Seagen portfolio, and importantly, allows us to take the Seagen portfolio and commercialize it globally.

So we feel like we have the right base. Clearly, there's going to be a reallocation of those resources both from an R&D perspective and SI&A perspective to make sure we put our dollars to the most -- the highest and most productive use as we think about investments going forward.

Terence Flynn

Okay. So it sounds like steady-state R&D and SG&A kind of steady-state on an absolute dollar basis.

David Denton

I think that's the best way to think about it. Listen, I'm sure they will ebb and flow year-over-year a bit. So don't hold me exactly to that number, but I wouldn't think of a material change in those numbers as we think about it.

Terence Flynn

Okay. So then any margin improvement is coming at the cost of goods line and obviously leverage is depending on the top line.

David Denton

That's correct. I think at the end of the day, if we can improve -- we start just very deliberately improving our sales momentum, that obviously in and of itself will improve our margin flow through. Then on top of that, as we improve our gross margin yield, that will further enhance and accelerate the margin rate improvement at the bottom line.

Terence Flynn

Okay, understood. One, if let's say, again, sometimes product cycles don't deliver at the level of expectations and they come in below expectations, would you have willingness to be more flexible in some of those costs in that sense to preserve margins or do you think it's more likely kind of costs are going to fund the business longer term and so you're more willing to take kind of a hit on the margin side? How do you think of that trade-off...

David Denton

Yes, generally speaking, we take cost-out. I mean, I think if we had an investment that we thought that was really critical strategically that we could not afford to take out, we might hold on that. But I think there's a -- in the grand scheme of thing, there is enough pockets of SI&A and R&D that we can flex to cover, I'd say, short -- I'll say minor shortfalls or deviations in our plan. And we will work aggressively to do that.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Okay. Understood. And the other topic I want to touch on is capital allocation. And so obviously, your focus now on paying down some of the Seagen debt. You've talked about getting back to sub 3.25 on a gross basis from a leverage perspective. On our numbers, you'll be there by the end of this year. Do you think that's generally a fair assessment? Or are there other things that we need to think about in terms of pacing of that deleveraging?

David Denton

Yes. I think that's an aggressive expectation. I don't think we will be there by the end of this year. This will be a multi-year facet to get us to that leverage target. Keep in mind, one thing that I know that invest -- we've talked about it, but I'm not sure everybody appreciates, particularly as it relates to Paxlovid. When we renegotiated our arrangement with the Federal Government, we gave them a credit for doses that they currently had in their possession. That credit is now what they're using to buy Paxlovid with for Medicare and Medicaid in the uninsured population and stockpile.

That comes as a reduction of their credit, but comes with no cash. So because of that, the cash conversion in '24 is pretty anemic compared to past years. We will cycle through most of that in '24. When you get to '25, there will be Medicaid, we'll still have, so it can bleed out that credit a bit, but largely the cash conversion this year has dampened because of that.

And so you're not seeing the pay down in debt as aggressively as you might expect or might model. We get back to a more normal cadence of that in '25 and '26. And so you should see that begin to accelerate and allow us to both pay down debt and importantly grow our way out of our leverage ratio and get to that 3.25 times target.

Terence Flynn

Okay. So more kind of '26 timeframe is...

David Denton

Yes. And I think if I look at our plan and I think about how we're tracking towards our plan from a pay down perspective and leverage perspective, we're largely on plan, if not maybe a little ahead, which is good.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Okay, great. Let's fast forward assuming you achieve that leverage target kind of like you said, '26 time frame. How do you prioritize then, you know, for use of cash at that point?

David Denton

Yes, listen, I think we want to get to more balanced between the dividend and investments in the business as well as share repurchase, we want to be much more balanced than we are today. We've clearly over-indexed and rightly so into investments in the business and business development activity over past several years. I will say that I'm a big proponent of share repurchase. I think that's a really efficient way to return value to shareholders. So I will naturally lean into that.

At the same time, when we're at those levels, there's always a question of share repurchase versus business development. Business development is for the long-term and you need to strategically make sure that you don't starve that. At the same token, you're realistic around, okay, we need to invest for the long-term, but at the same token, people in this room and listening to this webcast, they have near-term needs as well, and we need to make sure that we deliver on the near-term as well as the long-term. So there's a good balance from that perspective.

Terence Flynn

Yes. Okay. And as you think about business development, obviously, Pfizer has been one of the more active companies here when you think of Seattle Genetics and some of the prior deals and you've had some targets out there. So as you think about that type of deals, therapeutic area, just any color. I know this is a couple of years out given you're deleveraging, but how do you think about those kind of areas you want to fill into as well as size of opportunity?

David Denton

Yes, I think it's -- the market is still dynamic, it's almost hard to predict right now two years out what that might look like. Obviously, what you've seen us do most recently is lean into deals that are with companies that have late-stage products or even products that are on the market today. Those tend to be a bit more de-risked, obviously, as you think about that financially, but importantly, they actually -- they'd be a lot more expensive.

So I think what will be important for us when we get to that area is to understand and have a good mix of early-stage investments from a business development perspective, supplemented with some late-stage products to accelerate and improve our sales forecast as we think about not just through the end of the decade, but beyond the end of the decade from that perspective.

So listen, we'll see when we get there. We'll see what the balance sheet can withstand as well because that will dictate a bit of it as well. And I think importantly, we are in a bunch of therapeutic areas. So we have a lot of, I'll say, white space in which we can play in. So it will be a matter of kind of what's most strategically important to us at that time, what's our level of knowledge of the space and our understanding of, I'll say de-risking the science when we look at some of these companies from a business development perspective and then what the balance sheet could withstand.

Terence Flynn

Yes. Okay. That makes sense. So again, to summarize, it sounds like you'd prefer to lean in maybe more on some of the less de-risked assets and more kind of development stage. So you have more of a split of the de-risked assets and more development stage as opposed to more post de-risked asset.

David Denton

Yes, I think that's right. I think you need to have -- we've learned more to late-stage. I think you need to have a mix of both. I really do believe that.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Okay. Understood. What -- maybe just -- I know it's a dynamic market, but just would love your perspective right now on kind of what you're seeing out there right now from maybe like Smid-Cap biotech side, is this buyer's market? Obviously, it's been a tough capital-raising environment, but what are you seeing in terms of that side, maybe in the partnership side as well?

David Denton

Yes, no, I still think the -- I still think it's a seller's market, quite honestly. We're obviously not active in the space right now given our constraints we just talked about. But if you -- good assets are expensive and good assets yield high price points. And I think -- I think that has always been the case. I think even more so now the case given the patent cliff that many in my industry are facing over the next several years. I think the demand for good assets is high and the -- and if you have one of those good assets, you can demand a pretty aggressive price for it.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Okay, great. The other piece you touched on this little bit is just dividend growth. So you know, looks like low-single-digit is kind of where you're shaking out now over the last few years. I think pre-COVID, you're mid-single digit. So is low-single-digit kind of the right cadence that we should think about here on the dividend growth side?

David Denton

Yes. I think generically, yes, because I'm not going to give you specifics for the next year or so, but just given again the focus on deleveraging, that's kind of number one priority. As I think about the balance sheet, let's get ourselves delevered, then that gives me optionality from a business model perspective to invest more aggressively in business development if I want to do that.

So with that, we will do everything we can to de-lever it in the most rapid pace possible. At the same time, I realize how important the dividend is and continuing to fund and grow the dividend will be a top priority for us. So with that said, probably on the lower end of that spectrum versus the higher end of that spectrum in the short-term.

Terence Flynn

Okay, understood. And again, as you think about the outer years like some of those puts and takes, maybe just talk about anything else we should think about as we get into the back half of the decade because sometimes we get that question of like how secure is the dividend if some of these new product cycles don't materialize to that level of expectations. So...

David Denton

Yes, listen, the dividend, sustaining and growing the dividend is number one priority for us, so secure from that perspective. And let me just take a step back because I think everybody gets -- I get this question a lot. If you really think about our business, we made a bunch of investments over the past two years. Those investments were largely focused on securing growth in the back half of the decade. What they weren't focused on was securing growth in the near term.

So what we have is, I keep saying we have a little bit of an air pocket right now. Once we get to the back half of the decade, we have -- our launches of about 18 or 19 products are beginning to -- will begin to take hold more rapidly. We've made investments in Seagen as a good example and Biohaven and GBT, all of which have bigger growth aspirations in the '25 to '30 time frame.

And so, if you look at our LOEs during that time, we have, I know $17 billion roughly of LOEs in that timeframe. Our business development activity alone is, we modeled at $20 billion. So I think just the net of those two should imply a bit of growth in the back half of the decade. Then you couple on top of that just any performance coming out of our pipeline in our new product launches. And so I feel like the back half of the decade from a growth perspective, I can almost check the box. We feel like we're good at. What we have to do is right now is get our balance sheet in line so that gives us more optionality to grow later in the decade and get our cost structure and our margin profile improve back to where it should be. And that's the effort we have underway.

And we're doing that in an environment where COVID has been up and down and somewhat erratic. And so we've been careful as we came into '24 around that franchise and we'll continue to be careful to make sure that we don't, I'll say, over-invest but appropriately invest around potential outcomes around that -- those few products.

Terence Flynn

Yes. Okay. Okay, great. Maybe just in the last part of the talk, I want to focus on some of the pipeline product -- recently launched products, pipeline products. You talked a little bit about the -- the vaccine business here on the COVID side. Maybe just, the error bars as we all know are very wide around COVID and vaccinations. I mean, we look to Australia recently as kind of a proxy. Volumes there are down, I think like 40% on a year-over-year basis. As you think about that program in the US to kind of continue to activate vaccinations, you talked about the wave we're going through right now, how are you thinking about that? And again, I know the error bars are wide, but maybe just a high-level, like what should we think about going in the back half?

David Denton

Yes, listen, I think what's important to think about is, let's take a big step back and think about what's happened just year-to-date in the COVID business and particularly within -- take vaccines first. Vaccine rates and I'll use U.S., because that's the major market. U.S. vaccination rates are actually still very low single-digits, but running a bit ahead of our plan. So this is through year-to-date vaccination rates we expect it to be very, very low. We've only recently received approval for the new strain of the vaccine is now out in the market today or within the last several days. The program is just now getting launched. I do think the fact that COVID, the wave that we're experiencing now has put COVID back on, I'll say the front page again.

So I think this is now top of mind with both consumers and patients and healthcare professionals. We'll supplement that on top with some direct-to-consumer marketing and efforts as we make sure that we have awareness. You're seeing also the Federal Government get behind a bit of their campaign for vaccination. So we're optimistic about the back half of this year. It's not without its challenges, but I think we've set a reasonable target.

Importantly, ex-U.S., we do have contracts, particularly with the European community for delivery of vaccines. Those are largely locked in -- locked contractually. So that takes away some of the risk for our delivery in Q3 and Q4 vaccines. So I feel like we've -- we're off to a good start. We will need to execute at a high level. I think we executed a very high level in a very short window here to make sure that vaccination -- the vaccine is out in the channel today. So it's largely available. And now we just have to grind it out.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Have you talked about, I mean, market share in the U.S., how you expect that to play out? I mean, obviously, you have an advantage ex-U.S. I think U.S. was more 55%, 50% roughly last year. Is that like a good baseline or you think you can kind of improve upon that in the U.S.?

David Denton

Well, we're obviously looking to maximize the heck out of that for sure. But realistically speaking, the channel is dictated by the number of doors you're in from a retail space perspective and a drugstore perspective. I think we've done a nice job of partnering with those companies to give the best service level possible to work to enhance their business model as best as possible and support their business needs. And we're working hard to capture more, I'll say, more than our fair share of that, but we won't know until the end of the year.

Terence Flynn

Okay. One kind of corollary question is the COVID flu combination vaccine. You recently had an update there. You missed non-inferiority on the B strain, you hit on the A strain. You have, I think a next-gen version also that you're working on, but maybe just talk to us about kind of next steps and then where does this fit in terms of kind of the longer-term vaccine franchise here?

David Denton

Yes, obviously disappointed that we missed one of the three endpoints. At the moment, we're kind of taking and digesting all that information. The vaccine team is going back and working diligently to understand and develop a path forward, both internally and importantly with government agencies to understand the best path for us. I do think at the end of the day, a combo could be very productive in this space.

But keep in mind, there's also going to always be a need for a mono vaccine, particularly if you think of -- let's think about the over 65 population who's at risk. Many people suggest that they should have two vaccines. So obviously, there'd be one combo and one mono. So the mono market will still be an important market and something that we'll invest behind to make sure that we can meet the needs of, I'll say, the global needs for vaccines.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Any insights in terms of when we might have visibility from you guys on kind of next steps?

David Denton

I don't know exactly that date, but it's going to be a few months.

Terence Flynn

Okay.

David Denton

It's going to take us a while to just really frame that up and think about it. And understand this was never -- by the way the combo piece on our side was never really near-term. This is a multi-year impact. So it's probably not something we should think about impacting obviously '24, '25, it's more absent past that.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Okay, great. The other one on the vaccine side that I know is in focus is RSV. Obviously, you guys and GSK have been one of the leaders here in terms of bringing -- developing this market.

David Denton

Yes.

Terence Flynn

And so as you think about this season, I think one of the big questions is how much of a bolus was there last year? How many new people will come and get activated and then what's the re-boosting frequency look like. And so I know there's some other crystal ball questions, but maybe just help us think through those dynamics here as we head into the second RSV.

David Denton

Yes, listen, I -- clearly, there was a bolus of patients that got vaccinated. I'm not sure that we and GSK together completed all the vaccination of that bolus of patients that could have gotten vaccinated. So I think there's still pent-up potential for vaccinations out there. And then I think -- so we will work hard to make sure that people understand this market, healthcare professionals understand it and we do direct consumer marketing to make sure that patients can understand and ask the right questions from that perspective. As we think about re-vaccination rate that we're working with the ACIP and others to figure out what is the appropriate revaccination rate required to make sure that you as a patient are covered. And so more to come. That timeline is still -- we don't technically control that timeline. So we're kind of -- we'll be waiting for others to opine on that as well.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Do you think, I mean, another company has speculated that maybe like the February ACIP might be the appropriate time because then you have another season worth of data. Does that feel about right or is it likely more into '25?

David Denton

You know that probably feels right, but I can't guarantee that. So I just don't want to -- I don't want to set an expectation that I can't control. So...

Terence Flynn

Okay.

David Denton

So maybe though.

Terence Flynn

Okay. And maybe obviously, you guys are in a unique position, you have multiple vaccines here. Any just synergies that you're able to leverage through the season that we should think about as we think about some of the other competitors that are trying to kind of come into this market?

David Denton

Yes. I think about -- I'll call them synergies is more about how we partner with the channel participants, are the ways in which we can partner differently with the CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aids, et cetera of the world to make sure that we're meeting their everyday needs and that they're productive at getting these vaccines to their patients and their customers and just making sure that we can partner at a very holistic manner. I think that's the benefit of having a multiple product portfolio and lean into this channel.

Terence Flynn

Yes. Okay. And then before we get to Danuglipron, I want to make sure we have some time there. Just the one, there was some data yesterday from a competitor to Prevnar 20. So again, I know this isn't directly in your wheelhouse, but putting on your R&D hat. Just as we think about that franchise, I know you guys have an effort to continue to advance a next-gen version as well. So maybe just any takeaways from that dataset? I know it's early, but as you think about the Prevnar franchise.

David Denton

No, listen, I think we have -- we have a nice franchise. We know it's facing competitive threats, not just from that, ultimately from that competitor, but from others. We've been well-established in the marketplace. We have, as you said a big portfolio of vaccines, which helps us to understand the needs of both patients and the healthcare professionals and the channels. It's great for patients that we're now getting coverage of more indications there. So that's good development. They're ways away.

So listen, as you well know, we've talked about it publicly, we're investing heavily to come with the next-gen of Prevnar and we will continue to do that. So we're not sitting still. We will -- we welcome competition and we'll aggressively work to enhance our product and defend our share.

Terence Flynn

Okay, great. Just in the last few minutes, Danuglipron, maybe just remind us you've come up with a once-a-day formulation now, you're doing some dose optimization work. I think we're going to get that early next year. What are you hoping to see from that study to then make a big Phase 3 investment because it seems like given the scope and range of those trials, that would be a fairly large R&D program. So what you need to see to be confident to make that investment?

David Denton

Yes, I probably won't go into the specifics of that. But clearly, we have a very targeted program that we're working on for the next several months to understand the dose optimization. We're excited about this program, but it's not -- but we want to make sure that the data is going to guide us on how best to go forward. And I think what we're doing, we're being smart about making sure that we're investing in phases and steps and not getting ahead of ourselves, and making sure that we're going to get ultimately the best product to market, assuming that we don't run into any hurdles along the way.

And obviously, when we get to that next step -- that next-stage gate, we'll be back to the public markets, making sure they understand what we're doing, what the data proves and shows and then where we're going to lean in and how we're going to design the next phase of the clinical trial.

Terence Flynn

Yes. A question we get is if the data don't meet your expectations, is obesity a category that Pfizer is committed to over the longer term because of the size of the opportunity, some of the history at Pfizer, like how do you think about that?

David Denton

Yes, committed is a hard word. I would say that we have several assets in the clinic today that are in this space. If for god forbid, something happened with Danuglipron, we have other product -- we have other assets that we're investing behind and we wouldn't stop those. So from that standpoint, yes, we are committed. But we constantly monitor the market. We understand -- we look at our clinic and what's happened in that and we will make the best decision for patients and the best decision economically when we get to those stage gates. And if there happens to be another product that's more impactful that's better served from a patient perspective and a financial investment perspective, we will do that as well.

Terence Flynn

Yes. Okay. Maybe just last one here is on the Seattle integration. So obviously, we talked about the deleveraging aspect, but maybe just high level, how has the integration gone of the company? And then anything from your seat that you think is underappreciated by the Street still about this deal?

David Denton

Yes, I would say integration has gone very well. But keep in mind, I want to asterisk that because integration mostly from a clinical perspective was, don't touch anything. Let's just make sure we take the best of everything and put them together. And so we've done a nice job of allowing Seagen to integrate with Pfizer without losing a step from a clinical perspective and a research perspective.

The harder integration, I'd say harder, more work is really more on the back-office operations side, whether it be finance and compliance and all those kind of technical components that's still underway. Those are things that will improve the efficiency and allow us to drive some synergies, but they're not -- they should not and would not impact the delivery of product coming out of their portfolio.

And I think in general, I think the market kind of gets it for the most part from a Seagen perspective. I will say probably what's underappreciated is the fact of just their breadth of products that they have in the pipeline and the potential for them collectively to really be meaningful growth drivers in the back half of the decade. So I don't know that there's one specific product I'd look to, but it's really the holistic portfolio of products that they're working against. I think it's really exciting and I think we're really excited to see them come forward.

And I think actually using -- leveraging their technology and supplementing it with the Pfizer portfolio of oncology products and research really is going to allow us to accelerate in the pace of clinical trials, the breadth of clinical trials moving from maybe late-stage to earlier-stage design programs to be able to invest a bit more capital against them, to get them to market even sooner, I think will be important over time. And so we're excited about that.

Terence Flynn

Great. Well, I think we're up against time, but thanks so much to you.

David Denton

No, thank you. I see that. Thank you.

Terence Flynn

Yes. Good.