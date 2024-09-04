Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) KBW Insurance Conference (Transcript)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) KBW Insurance Conference September 4, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlie Lowrey - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Krueger - Managing Director, KBW

Ryan Krueger

All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Ryan Krueger, the Life Insurance Analyst at KBW. Really pleased to be joined today with Charlie -- by Charlie Lowrey, the Chairman and CEO of Prudential.

Charlie Lowrey

Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ryan Krueger

So to kick it off, a few years ago, Prudential had introduced a strategy to shift business mix, improved growth and also become more capital efficient. Can you start by discussing the company's progress on these objectives as well as what your key focus areas are as we go forward from here?

Charlie Lowrey

Sure. So as you said, about five years ago, we created a strategy, which has become a higher growth, less market-sensitive and more nimble company. All under the guides of fulfilling our vision, which is to become a global leader in expanding access to retirement, to insurance and to investment security over time. And everything we've done, as you said, over the past five years, can fit into one of those three buckets. So if we go through the buckets just very quickly.

Less market sensitive, you saw we did another GUL transaction a couple of weeks ago and have reduced GUL exposure by about 60%. We have reduced BA exposure through reinsurance and sales by about 50%. And by the way, that decreases at about $4 billion to $5 billion a quarter. And so -- or $3 million to $4 million a quarter, and so you can think about that as -- over the course of the year is another transaction sort of $15 billion-ish. So we are well on our way to reducing market exposure.

