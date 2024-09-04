Adding To My FreightCar America Investment

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
7.02K Followers

Summary

  • FreightCar America shares have surged 182% in 15 months, outperforming the S&P 500's 32.6% gain, driven by strong financial results and market potential.
  • Recent financials show significant growth: revenue up 82%, gross profit up 46%, operating income up 93%, and net loss reduced by 86%.
  • The company has secured major orders and increased production capacity, forecasting 2024 revenue between $560-$600 million, indicating a strong industry upswing.
  • Despite liquidity risks and cyclical nature, I believe the stock remains undervalued at $0.49 per $1 of sales, and I'll be buying more shares.
railroad tracks recede to the horizon, dark summer sky approaching

Stephen Simpson

It’s been about 15 months since I posted my most recent bullish article on FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL), and in that time the shares have climbed about 182% against a gain of about 32.6% for the S&P 500. It’s worth noting

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
7.02K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RAIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RAIL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RAIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RAIL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News