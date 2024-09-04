Stephen Simpson

It’s been about 15 months since I posted my most recent bullish article on FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL), and in that time the shares have climbed about 182% against a gain of about 32.6% for the S&P 500. It’s worth noting that the shares were basically flat over 14 of those 15 months, and spiked higher in price less than a month ago. I thought it would be worthwhile to check to see if it makes sense to continue to hold the shares, or should I let them go. After all, when cheap stocks become expensive stocks, they’re less compelling to me. I’ll make this determination by reviewing the latest financial results, and by trying to get a handle on the sustainability of the trends afoot here.

In each of my articles, I write a thesis statement that allows readers to get in, get the gist of my arguments quickly, and then get out again before they’re exposed to too much self-congratulation, terrible humour, or proper spelling. You’re welcome. I’ll be buying more FreightCar America over the coming days because I think the company is currently on a significant upswing, and the market hasn’t yet caught onto that fact. In other words, this is a cheap stock of a fast-growing company, and that’s a combination that I like.

Financial Snapshot

I think the most recent financial results were very, very good. Specifically, revenue, gross profit, and operating income were higher by 82%, 46%, and 93% respectively relative to the same period a year ago. Net loss has now shrunk by about 86% and in my view profitability is within reach. In addition, the capital structure has improved massively, with total liabilities down about 1% to $172.3 million, while cash and marketable securities have spiked by over 228% relative to the same period a year ago. Additionally, of those liabilities, fully 5% is customer deposits. I am of the view that when comparing cash levels to total liabilities, it’s reasonable to pull out this portion of liabilities. So, in my view, cash represents about 24% of the capital structure here. Additionally, this company is one of the few that I write about that has zero long term debt. All of the above suggests to me that this is one of the most financially solid firms I’ve seen in some time. I’d be happy to buy more of this stock if the drivers are intact and the valuation is still reasonable.

FreightCar America financials (FreightCar America investor relations)

Are Drivers Sustainable?

It’s great that the company has had a wonderful go of it over the past year, and that the stock has reacted accordingly. New investors, though, are concerned about the future and may be asking themselves the very reasonable question: Is there more to come? In my view, there is.

According to the company’s most recent conference call, the industry is doing rather well at the moment, and is on track to deliver between 40,000-42,000 railcars in 2024.

First, the company has received a major multiyear tank car conversion order this year. This is positive for two reasons in my view. First, it gives us some significant visibility on future revenues. Second, and arguably more importantly, it indicates that the company has a growing foothold in the tank car space. In this case the order involves converting DOT 111s, which is an indication that the market trusts them to expand service offerings. The company now has the capacity to produce between 4,000 and 6,000 railcars per year. Using the arithmetical skills not so lovingly beaten into me by the good sisters at Holy Spirit School, that would work out to potential revenue of between $391 and $586 million, which would bring us back to the 2016-2017 glory days for the company.

Second, the company received 2,916 orders during the quarter, and these are valued at about $285 million, which is the highest the company has seen since 2014. For context, this is about 80% of 2023’s total revenue. Additionally, the company now sports a backlog of 3,833 railcars, valued at about $382 million. On the back of this, the company boosted their revenue forecast for the year to between $560-$600 million, up 62% YOY at the midpoint range. This is predicated on the expectation of the delivery of between 4,300 and 4,700 railcars for the year, an increase of about 48% at the midpoint of the range.

Those who read my stuff regularly know that I consider this to be a cyclical industry, but it’s plain to me that we’re currently on an upswing. For that reason, I think the good times will last for a few more years. As long as the valuations aren’t completely unreasonable, I’ll add to my position here.

Valuation

When it comes to valuation, I’m of the view that everything’s relative. We must judge an investment relative to the other alternatives available to us, and I always like to try to find the combination of cheapest stock representing a company that’s growing quickly. Although the shares have spiked in price, we see from the chart below that the market is currently only paying about $0.49 for $1 of sales, which is ludicrous for a growth business such as this in my view. I think the market has yet to fully buy into the turnaround story here, and I think it would be prudent to take advantage of the market’s rather sclerotic response. I’ll be buying more shares.

Data by YCharts

Liquidity Risks

When I last wrote about it, FreightCar America sported a market cap of ~$50 million. This presented certain risks to those who may need to liquidate their positions quickly. Although the market cap has jumped to ~$150 million, there is still liquidity risk here. For instance, only 2,201 shares changed hands yesterday, September 3. So if someone needed to raise cash quickly, they may be obliged to sell into a market that lacks liquidity to support the order. If you need to sell your stake in this business quickly, the thinness of the market here presents the risk of significant capital loss.

Additionally, as I suggested above, this is a cyclical company, and its fortunes go as the demand for rolling stock goes. In my view, the fortunes are on an upswing, but when the inevitable downturn occurs, the lack of liquidity here may bedevil those who need to get out quickly. Therefore, I would keep my position size reasonably low in this circumstance. I would not invest money that I could not afford to lose.