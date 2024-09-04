primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

In a prior piece, I identified the main problem for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) as being the notorious lack of growth expectations for some of its top 5 holdings. At the time, the top 5 holdings, excluding Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), were UiPath Inc. (PATH), Roku, Inc. (ROKU), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Block, Inc. (SQ), and Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN). There were some changes to this list and enough time has passed to warrant an update on the fund.

Performance

Looking at a 5-year time horizon, we can see that ARKK has underperformed every fund in the peer set. The fund has been basically flat since September 2019, while the Nasdaq (QQQ) has achieved a 154% return in the same timeframe.

In a year-to-date timeframe, things have not improved. The fund is still the worst performer of the pack, with Janus Henderson Global Technology and Innovation Fund Class T (JAGTX) coming out on top.

Reasons for underperformance

ARKK's top 5 holdings represent more than 43% of the fund's capital allocation. That means the performance of these 5 holdings has a huge impact on the overall returns of the fund.

For comparison the top 5 holdings for the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), which represent close to 35% of the allocation, have performed very differently:

In ARKK, only Coinbase has shown positive returns year-to-date, while the rest of the pack has negative returns. On the other hand, the Nasdaq performed amazingly so far in 2024, in great part because of the sensational returns posted by NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). This goes a long way to explain the lack of performance by the ARK team, and it fits our thesis at the time of the last piece. Basically, we thought that the prospects for the top holdings were lacking.

Outlook

More important than understanding what happened is to understand what might happen next. At this stage in the business cycle, I think that the most important factor driving returns is revenue expectations. When we look at the Nasdaq top 5 we can see the following:

Now if we look at the expectations for ARKK's top 5 holdings we find the following:

By comparing both groups, it becomes evident that the key stock pushing for each side is basically Nvidia for the Nasdaq and Coinbase for ARKK. There is also a decent performance from Microsoft helping the Nasdaq, and Tesla's disappointing estimates are pushing ARKK down. Now, we know that what will drive the markets are marginal changes in these expectations.

Therefore, a scenario where ARKK might perform better than the benchmark could be if Nvidia faces downward revisions to its estimates, while Tesla reignites its growth engine. Additionally, a very good performance for ARKK is also very dependent on Bitcoin's performance given that Coinbase also tends to track its price.

There are potential catalysts for both assets. Tesla has a scheduled robotaxi event in October, which might affect analysts' perceptions. On the other hand, a lot has been going on in Bitcoin, with 2024 being the year of institutional adoption due to the ETFs and the record influx of capital. Coinbase has been one of the primary beneficiaries of this trend, and it is likely to continue to benefit as long as digital assets continue to show strong adoption.

Fundamentals

As important as future expectations are, it is also critical to understand where these companies stand in fundamental terms.

A look at ARKK's gross margins reveals apparently stagnant gross margin profiles, with three companies having margins below 50%. On the other hand, the benchmark has 3 companies with margins above 50%, with Apple not far behind at 45%. The gross margin variation is clearly higher for most of the companies in the benchmark, with Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple leading the way, whereas, Tesla, Coinbase, and Roku show the worst performance.

Looking at the profit margin, the picture is not much different. The top 5 holdings in the benchmark have much more consolidated business models than the companies at ARKK. Two companies, Nvidia and Microsoft have higher profit margins than the best performer in ARKK's top 5, Coinbase. Additionally, ARKK has two money-losing companies, Roblox and Roku, whereas the benchmark top 5 has none.

Looking at the balance sheet, both groups seem to have adequate liquidity and low levels of debt, with the exception of Apple.

Valuation

A look at valuation provides an interesting picture. The ARKK companies have much lower sales multiples than the Nasdaq's top 5. That provides an additional dimension to this analysis. The lower valuation might be a catalyst in case the market decides to rotate from the Mag7 companies to other more value-oriented alternatives. Nevertheless, as we have seen the operating performance and the future prospects seem to be the main causes for the valuation differences between both groups.

Risks

The companies in ARKK seem to be in a much more uncertain position than the benchmark companies. Two of them are money-losing companies while having much lower margins than the top 5 in the benchmark. Fortunately, the fund has gone through a rebalancing that removed companies with excessive debt from the top 5, and now the balance sheet actually seems to be in slightly better shape than the benchmark.

Nevertheless, companies like Roblox and Roku are money-losing, and we do not have solid expectations for them to turn positive in the near term. ARKK has been rotating its main holdings for a long time. Only Tesla has remained a constant presence, while companies like Zoom, Twilio, Exact Sciences, and Invitae, have come and gone. This tells us that their stock-picking ability has been far from brilliant. Herein lies one of the main risks of this fund, they have mostly selected money-losing companies, sometimes with convertible debt that poisoned the balance sheet (e.g., Invitae, PacBio). On the other hand, they have selected a handful of winners that, as the 5-year ARKK share price chart shows, haven't been enough to offset the losses.

Conclusion

The broad picture has not evolved significantly. The fund's top holdings are still underperforming operationally, while the prospects have not improved materially. On the other hand, there are some bright spots. The expectations are low, while the valuation is also lower than the benchmark top 5 stocks. This means that an upgrade in one or more stocks can push the fund significantly higher.

Ultimately, the fund management's historical batting average cautions prudence. The truth is that they always talk about the 5-year time horizon, but looking back five years reveals a shocking view of the abyss of market underperformance. And, for a much lower fee (you save 0.55% in fees), you can sleep well at night if you just choose the benchmark. Therefore, I am remaining on the sidelines on this one.