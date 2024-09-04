The Case For Prudence: ARKK's Persistent Struggles

Sep. 04, 2024 4:04 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Nelson Alves profile picture
Nelson Alves
3.09K Followers

Summary

  • ARKK has underperformed significantly, with its top 5 holdings showing weak growth expectations compared to the Nasdaq's top holdings like Nvidia and Microsoft.
  • The fund's heavy reliance on a few underperforming stocks, particularly Tesla, Roku, and Roblox, has been a major drag on returns.
  • ARKK's companies have lower gross and profit margins compared to the more consolidated and profitable Nasdaq top 5.
  • Despite lower valuations, ARKK's historical stock-picking performance and operational underperformance suggest caution; a lower-fee benchmark fund may be a safer bet.

Close-up financial Millennial and Gen Z using digital platform invest Etf and bond from digital app

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

In a prior piece, I identified the main problem for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) as being the notorious lack of growth expectations for some of its top 5 holdings. At the time, the top 5

Ex-trading desk at tradfi bankHead of Investment Research at KRIMaster in Finance

