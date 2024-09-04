Monty Rakusen

Shares of Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) have been trading flattish in the mid-twenties so far this year, as the company has seen a recovery in the overall business, driven by its electronics segment.

These improvements reduce valuation expectations and improve appeal. Heavily adjusted earnings, but moreover, a lackluster long-term performance, makes me a bit cautious to get involved just yet at current largely fair multiples.

Chemical Technology

Element Solutions provides chemical technologies, which enable performance & innovation, at least that is how the company describes itself.

The company generated about $2.3 billion in sales with a workforce of more than 5,000 workers, generating solid 20% EBITDA margins in the process. About 60% of sales are generated in the electronics segment, in which the company is active in circuit format chemistries, semiconductor packing materials, protective and functional plating chemistries, as well as electronic assembly materials.

The remaining 40% of sales are generated in industrial and specialty applications such as hydraulic valves, pressure control fluids, protective and decorative plating chemistries, and printing plates, among others.

The company is very diversified across the North American, European and Asia-Pacific continents, creating a solid global diversified business. Notably, the exposure to the electronics segment, and in particular the wider semiconductor sector, is interesting here as these activities report above-average margins as well. Despite the exposure to semiconductors, revenues have been trending lower in 2022 and 2023.

Founded as recent as 2013, and having grown through a string of acquisitions, Element has created mixed returns to investors. Shares went public that year in their teens, rose to the mid-twenties immediately thereafter, but have been stuck around the $10 mark until the outset of the pandemic. Ever since, shares have traded in a $15-$25 range, now trending towards the higher end of the range.

The lack of consistent returns has to do with the fact that revenues are coming in at par compared to a decade ago. The same applies for margins, making that long-term growth is not to be found here, despite an intriguing positioning, hinting towards a lack of execution.

Picking Up The Valuation

In February, Element posted an 8% fall in 2023 sales to $2.33 billion, although that constant currency and organic revenue declines limited sales declines to 5%. This was driven by a 7% organic decline in electronics sales and a 2% fall in industrial & specialty sales.

All this was driven by weakness in China and the wider Asia region, with GAAP earnings down a third, and adjusted earnings down twelve cents to $1.29 per share. The reconciliation was driven by numerous items, most of which look acceptable in isolation, but together, it adds up. At least, no adjustments were made for stock-based compensation.

On top of the topline sales declines, and heavily adjusted earnings, the company torched along a $1.66 billion net debt load, for a 3.4 times leverage ratio based on $482 million in adjusted EBITDA reported. The company guided for 2024 earnings to recover modestly, with adjusted earnings seen between $1.32 and $1.40 per share, based on gradual improvements seen during the year, with EBITDA seen around $520 million.

By the end of April, Element posted flattish first quarter sales at $575 million, with adjusted earnings up four cents to $0.34 per share. Based on the solid start to the year, the company hiked the midpoint of the EBITDA guidance to $522.5 million.

In June, the company hiked the full-year guidance again, and it confirmed this in July with the release of the second quarter results. Revenues were up 4% to $613 million, with adjusted earnings up five cents to $0.36 per share. Subsequently, the company hiked the full-year EBITDA guidance to a midpoint of $537.5 million, with earnings seen between $1.40 and $1.46 per share, as strength has been driven by a recovery in the electronics business.

Net debt ticked down to $1.64 billion, yet mostly driven by a recovery in adjusted EBITDA, leverage ratios have already come down to 3 times.

Where Do We Stand?

With 242 million shares of the company trading around the $25 mark, the company commands a $6.0 billion equity valuation. This values the business at 17 times adjusted earnings, as net debt of $1.6 billion yields a $7.6 billion enterprise valuation, for a 14 times EBITDA multiple.

Early in September, the company actually announced a small divestment, aiming to reduce leverage further. The company has reached a deal with XSYS to sell its flexographic printing plate business, MacDermid Graphic Solutions, in a deal valued at $325 million.

Few details have been announced on the deal. Apart from that, the transaction is set to close later this year, or early into 2025, as the company indicated that the sale involves nearly all the Graphics Solutions vertical. Based on the 2023 report, this unit generated $143 million in sales, indicating that a 2.3 times sales multiple has been fetched while the overall business is valued at around 3 times sales here.

Given the positioning of this unit, this all looks relatively okay. Leverage will go down and likely a very modest impact on earnings is seen, all improving the positioning of the business and creating a more focused player on electronics.

A Final Word

All in all, I am glad to learn more about Element Solutions Inc. here. I think that valuation multiples look reasonable at a market multiple, but there is the issue of above-average leverage (even as the latest deal will reduce leverage to the mid-2s).

There is a concern about adjusted earnings as well, as greater focus on the business and electronics is welcomed, driven by the recent divestment. All this should, on paper, drive the business and shares forward, but I am mindful of the lackluster decade seen before, making me somewhat cautious.

Given all this, I am taking a wait-and-see approach here, looking to learn more about the business in the upcoming periods before potentially reconsidering this neutral stance.