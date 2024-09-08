Aedifica: Healthcare REIT Offers A 6.45% Yield With An 80% Payout Ratio

Sep. 08, 2024 10:40 AM ETAedifica NV/SA (AEDFF) Stock
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Aedifica, a Belgian REIT, focuses on healthcare real estate, with robust earnings due to low fixed-rate debt and a healthy dividend yield of 6.45%.
  • Despite potential dividend tax increases and rising debt costs, Aedifica's earnings are expected to remain stable with slight growth, supported by strategic asset management.
  • The REIT's EPRA earnings are strong, with an expected EPS of 4.85 EUR for the year, driven by consistent rental income growth.
  • I maintain a long position in Aedifica but will reassess if the preferential dividend tax rate is lost. Potential put options are considered on price weakness.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Smoking old man on birthday

Studio-Annika/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Aedifica (OTCPK:AEDFF) is a Belgian REIT focusing on healthcare real estate with nursing homes as main asset class. The REIT has also been building exposure to childcare which currently represents a high single digit

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.81K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEDFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have also written out of the money put options with one open contract remaining (currently out of the money). I may write additional OTM puts in the future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEDFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AEDFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEDFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News