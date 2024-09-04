CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference September 4, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Burt Podbere - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Citigroup

Fatima Boolani

I'm Fatima Boolani. I jointly run the software research team here, and I have the absolute pleasure of hosting Burt Podbere, the CFO of CrowdStrike. Burt, you are the prettiest girl at this dance so I'm going to say it out.

And look, I want to start the conversation off -- from the standpoint of the incident, right? It's been 2 months, nearly 2 months since the outage happened. Want to get your perspective and a sense from you on what the most consistent feedback that you've received from your customers and the partner community. And how is a lot of this feedback now being incorporated in the way you're running the business, investing in R&D, and then ultimately, economically engaging with customers and partners?

A - Burt Podbere

So first, Fatima, it's great to be here. Thanks for hosting CrowdStrike. So yes, let's dive in a little bit about the incident. So for us, obviously coming out of it early, right, everybody is hot. Everybody is upset. And we did, I think, the best we could in terms of coming out and being transparent about it, taking ownership. And I think that went a long way with respect to customers, certainly in the long term. Obviously, in the short term, people were upset and the full focus was, of course, getting people up and running.

And that's exactly how it kind of went down. So the incident happens, we mobilized immediately. I think we took great strides in getting people up and running effectively, efficiently. And we took ownership. We went on TV straight away and kind of explaining what happened. And so customer feedback from

