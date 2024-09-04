A Story About The 10YR UST, The Yield Curve, And The TYA ETF

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's rate hikes in 2022 have significantly impacted bond prices, especially those with higher durations.
  • Bond ETFs with longer maturities offer potential upside if rates return to 2-2.5%, despite the current yield curve inversion.
  • The Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TYA) leverages T-Bills to secure 10-year UST futures, optimizing yield and duration.
  • TYA provides better exposure to the duration trade and higher yields compared to other funds like XTEN.

I Bonds, Treasury Bond

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Federal Reserve Bank, back in 2022, began raising the Federal Funds Rate, the determining interest rate for almost all other rates in the US. The Federal Funds Rate sets the floor (I'm glossing over a lot of

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
2.09K Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income-producing assets, and technology firms. My work will mostly cover equities, funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic and geopolitical analysis, asset allocation, and tech."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TYA, TUA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TYA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TYA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TYA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News