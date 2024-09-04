What The Bond Market Is Saying

DNY59

Where are the financial markets going these days?

All three major stock indices fell by fairly sizeable amounts yesterday.

Hannah Miao, in the Wall Street Journal, suggested that the "drop" resulted from investor fears that the economy was slowing.

"Traders returned from the Labor Day holiday to data suggesting continuing gloom in the manufacturing sector, rekindling concerns about the health of the economy."

In other markets, for example, the bond markets, the indicators in recent days have been pointing toward an economy that is doing well and is heading in the right direction.

For example, the inflationary expectations built into the yields of U.S. Treasury bonds continue to stay close to the target goals for inflation being sought by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

For example, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond closed at 3.91 percent yesterday.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected securities came in at 1.76 percent.

An estimate of what investors are projecting as the estimated rate of price inflation for the next ten years is 2.15 percent.

If we make the same calculation for the 5-year Treasury, we come up with an expected inflation rate of 2.00 percent.

The nominal yield on the 5-year Treasury security was 3.71 percent and the yield on the 5-year TIPs was 1.71 percent with the difference, the expected rate of inflation, comes in at 2.00 percent.

Two years ago, at the start of September 2022, the expected rate of inflation was 2.50 percent for the 10-year maturity and 2.70 for the 5-year maturity.

One year ago, at the start of September 2023, the expected rate of inflation calculated in this way, for the 10-year maturity was around 2.30 percent, and the expected rate of inflation built into the 5-year maturity was also right around 2.30 percent.

So we see that over the past three years, the period of time that the Federal Reserve has been conducting a policy of quantitative tightening, investors have dropped their expectations for the future rate of inflation for the U.S. economy.

Market sentiment in the bond market seems to be right on target with the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve the Fed's longer-term inflation goals.

The Term Structure of Interest Rates

Another measure that we can look at to assess the market's expectations about the future path of interest rates is the term structure of interest rates.

The term structure of interest rates shows the relationship between the yields on different maturities of Treasury securities.

When the economy is performing well and the expectation is that the future rates of interest will be rising, the term structure of interest rates is positive.

That is, as the economy continues to improve, short-term interest will rise and this will be translated into the yields on the different maturities rising as well.

The term structure is positive.

If the economy is expected to decline, then interest rates will be expected to fall over time. This will be translated into the yields on the different maturities as negative.

The term structure is negative.

In 2022, the term structure of interest rates began to turn negative in June but did not go totally negative until the middle of July.

The term structure of interest rates has remained negative ever since...that is, up to the end of July 2024.

On July 24th, the yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond closed higher than the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note. And, the yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond has remained above the yield on the 2-year Treasury note ever since.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, in the first part of August 2024 dropped to the point that it was only 10 basis points below the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note.

In other words, over the past month or so, the term structure of interest rates has become much flatter than it has been over the past two years and now even looks as if it may turn to a positive slope rather than a negative one.

Conclusion: this is not the picture of a financial market that expects the future of the economy to be slowing down.

It appears to me that the story that the investment community is trying to tell is one where the community thinks that the Federal Reserve has done a "good job" over the past two years, and is now in a position to lower its policy rate of interest and support the continued expansion of the U.S. economy.

In my view, this past two years or so has been a very remarkable one.

Since the middle of March 2022, the Federal Reserve has followed a policy of quantitative tightening.

Since then, the Federal Reserve has reduced the size of its securities portfolio by almost $1.8 trillion.

The future the Federal Reserve faces is that it still must contend with a "bloated" securities portfolio built up by the Fed during the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the following recession.

My feeling is that the Federal Reserve is going to have to reduce the size of its securities portfolio further. But will be very careful in doing so because if it does not stir up the investment community, a disturbance that could return the economy to recession territory.

Yet, the Fed still wants to continue to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

The portfolio...in my mind...is still too big for "more normal" Federal Reserve operations.

But, we are now in that territory where the Fed is poised to change some things.

For example, it appears as if it will begin to reduce its policy rate of interest at the September meeting of the Open Market Committee.

What will it do to the "quantitative" part of its monetary policy?

In June, the Fed began to reduce the number of securities it was removing from its balance sheet each month.

The Fed announced beforehand that it was going to start doing this in June. And, it did reduce the size of the reduction in June.

But, what now?

This is the big question. The Fed has been reducing the size of its securities portfolio for more than two years. It has never been as steady in conducting a policy over this long a period of time.

I believe that the Fed has been able to do this because it is working with quantities and is not working with prices.

This is what I believe Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke wanted when he moved to the "new" monetary policy strategy in the early 2010s. Mr. Bernanke believed that an "interest rate strategy" could not achieve stable results over the long run.

A policy based upon "quantity" could be maintained for a much longer time if needed.

The Fed began its current effort at "quantitative tightening" in March 2022, and now we are in the 30th month of quantitative tightening and the adjustment has been a smooth one with no real disruption during this time period.

I believe that this is why investors have adjusted the financial markets as described above.

The Fed has moved, the Fed has talked about what it was doing, and the investment community has accepted the policy stance and come to "trust" what the Fed has been doing.

To me, this is what to expect for the future.

The Fed is going to move. The Fed is going to reduce its policy rate of interest. But, the main issue is going to be what the Fed is going to do with its "quantitative" program.

And, especially just before the presidential election, the Fed is not going to want to cause any market upsets. Mr. Powell, in what he does and what he supports, has always erred on the side of stability.