Hudson Pacific Properties: The Preferreds Have Dipped, But I'm Not Buying

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.66K Followers

Summary

  • Hudson Pacific Properties has faced headwinds from rising office vacancy in the San Francisco Bay Area.
  • The Series C Preferreds currently offer a 9.3% yield on cost and are trading at a reasonable discount to their liquidation value.
  • HPP faces a $600 million debt maturity due next year and $952.8 million in 2026 as leases covering 18.9% of its rent are set to expire next year.

Aerial of downtown at sunset, San Francisco, USA

Matteo Colombo

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) has shed an intense amount of value over the last few months as the office REIT faces ever-higher vacancy rates, falling net operating income, and cash rent that's dipping. HPP last declared a quarterly cash

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.66K Followers
The equity market is a powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, REITs, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HPP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HPP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HPP
--
HPP.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News