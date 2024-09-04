DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference September 4, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Sayer - Chairman, President, and CEO
Jereme Sylvain - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities

Lawrence Biegelsen

All right. Welcome back everyone. I'm Larry Biegelsen, the MedTech analyst at Wells Fargo. And it is my pleasure to host this session with the management team from Dexcom. With us, we have Kevin Sayer, the CEO; Jereme Sylvain, the CFO. The format will be a fireside chat. If anybody has a question, they want to ask just raise your hand, we'll come around with the mic. Kevin and Jereme, thanks so much for being here.

Kevin Sayer

Thanks for having us.

Jereme Sylvain

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lawrence Biegelsen

Right. So Kevin, obviously, there has been a lot of volatility over the past month or so, and investors are still wrestling with the issues raised on the Q2 call, which we will dig into in a moment. But first, let us take a step back and look at the big picture. I wanted to start with actually category growth and demand for CGM. By our math, the worldwide CGM market grew about 22% constant currency in the first half. Is the CGM market still a 20% growth market going forward in your view?

Kevin Sayer

Yes. We believe the CGM market still is a very high growth market going forward. If you break it down by segment, even in the US with we believe Type 1 penetration is in the 60% to 65% range, Type 2 intensive insulin users 50% to 55% and basal we're just getting started approaching that 20% to 25% range. And now we have this entire market of people with Type 2 diabetes, non-intensive, which our Stelo will apply to.

