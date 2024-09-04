The Clorox Company (CLX) Barclays 17th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 04, 2024 5:31 PM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149K Followers

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Barclays 17th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference September 4, 2024 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Linda Rendle - Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Jacobsen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC

Lauren Lieberman

Let us get started. So I'm really happy to be welcoming The Clorox Company. We've got Linda Rendle, the company's Chair and CEO; and Kevin Jacobsen, CFO, with us. So thank you guys for being here. And I think Linda had some prepared some things and comments you want to make before we get into Q&A.

Linda Rendle

That's perfect, Lauren. Thank you. Great. Thanks for having us. Good to see everyone today.

I thought we would just get started with some context before we get into Lauren's question to set the stage. And I think it would be best to do that just reflecting back on our performance in fiscal year '24, which ended for us on June 30. It was certainly an intense year for us as we dealt with the cyberattack, but one in which we made really great progress against our strategy despite that and rebuilt the operational strength of the company. I think that's what we feel most proud about coming out of that year and heading into a year, we're seeing more consumer pressure.

We were able to fully restore supply, fully restore customer service level back to retailers. We lost about 40% of our distribution temporarily due to the cyberattack, and we regained all of that and in fact, had more distribution at the end of the year than we started with. We were able to restore merchandising and rebuild the vast majority of the share that we lost. What that led to was flat organic sales for '24.

Recommended For You

About CLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLX

Trending Analysis

Trending News