MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 04, 2024 5:55 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149K Followers

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference September 4, 2024 3:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Serge Tanjga - Finance and IR
Michael Gordon - COO and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Radke - Co-head and senior software analyst at Citi

Tyler Radke

Looks like we had a packed house here for MongoDB. So thanks for joining. Tyler Radke here, co-head of the software sector at Citi. I think this is session eleven of a busy day, so appreciate it. MongoDB. Joining me we have Michael Gordon, the CEO, sorry, COO and CFO.

Michael Gordon

Maybe one day.

Tyler Radke

Not spreading any rumors here. And we got Serge Tanjga, from finance and investor relations. So gentlemen, thank you for joining the conference. This is probably the 6th year in a row I think you've come, so very much appreciate it. Just for investors that maybe have a little bit less familiarity of Mongo, just give a quick overview of who Mongo is and in the context of the database market, where you play, how is GenAI play into where you're going?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Michael Gordon

Yes, sure. First of all, thanks for having us. Great to be here, as always. Had a bunch of great meetings. Thank you all for coming. For those who don't know, MongoDB developer data platform, the leading modern general purpose database. We play in one of the largest markets in all of software, 80 plus billion according to IDC, and shockingly still growing at double digits. Normally you tend to think about markets that are a little bit more mature, maybe growing more in line with GDP. One of the reasons why the database market is growing so quickly is because it's so strategic, so fundamentally at the core of how companies drive competitive advantage. You hear phrases like software eating the world or every company becoming a technology company. Those

Recommended For You

About MDB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDB

Trending Analysis

Trending News