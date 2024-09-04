D-Keine

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock used to be a growth rock star for a while. The company used to have a sound balance sheet, surging sales and rising earnings. However, the stock was also associated with excessive investors’ enthusiasm. It was highly expensive and used to appreciate at a very high pace for a while. Yet, 2024 has been rather uneven for the company and its shareholders. The company’s shares have also recently plunged after the publication of a report from Hindenburg Research.

In my previous article about Super Micro Computer's stock, I wrote that the stock was performing exceptionally well, thanks to the AI hype.

I also noted the company’s surging sales as well as popularity among investors. The company’s financial position also seemed stable thanks to the strong balance sheet indicators SMCI reported at the time. However, I also noted the stock’s overvaluation and wrote that it was not worth investors' money.

Well, I was right, it seems. Only the company's cash position has also deteriorated somewhat. Since my last coverage, the stock has plunged by almost 55% versus the S&P 500’s gain of almost 8% as of the time of writing.

So, why did it happen? In other words, why did the stock of a profitable and seemingly financially stable company plunge?

SMCI stock price plunge

As you can see from the graph below; in 2024, SMCI touched a high of about $1200 per share. As of the time of writing, it is hovering near $438 per share.

Here is why that happened. Super Micro Computer announced that it would not timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2024; because additional time was needed for the company's management to complete its "assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting" as of June 30, 2024. SMCI has not updated its results for the fiscal year and quarter ended June 30, 2024 that were announced in SMCI’s press release dated August 6, 2024. This is a very rare situation, indeed, that a successful company like SMCI would delay the filing of its annual report.

Super Micro's management is also reviewing the company’s system of internal controls, which means a lot of uncertainty for SMCI. Even if we assume that the company’s results are perfectly accurate, SMCI’s earnings, its financial fundamentals, and its valuations still raise questions.

SMCI’s earnings and fundamentals

In my previous work on SMCI’s results, I also wrote about the company’s relatively low profit margins, namely the company’s gross and net profits relative to sales. Well, these have only gotten lower in the recent couple of quarters. But the worst problems Super Micro Computer is facing are its cash and debt issues, and also its desire to fuel excessive sales growth. As I mentioned in my previous analysis, SMCI’s revenues surged by almost 500% between 2021 and 2023, with its average annual growth rate totaling 250% over the period. I not only questioned the sustainability of these results, but also noted that the record-breaking growth rate was not enough to justify the company’s unbelievable stock price surge.

When I published my last article about SMCI, the company had negative net debt (calculated by subtracting a company's total cash and cash equivalents from its total debt), meaning that it was a cash cow with little debt. Right now, according to the company’s accounts, the situation is completely different. Now the net debt is near multi-year highs.

This is mostly due to the negative change in cash. The company’s cash decreased by $445.7 million in the June 2024 quarter.

The materially negative cash flows were due to higher costs and therefore lower profit margins.

The table below shows SMCI’s profit margins and compares these to its competitors. One would expect a highly popular company with growing sales to post better results compared to its rivals. But in fact, SMCI has the worst figures compared to its peers. For example, Western Digital Company (WDC), Hewlett Packard Company (HPE), Pure Storage (PSTG) and Dell (DELL) all have higher gross profit margins than SMCI.

But let us also have a look at the company’s sales and profit trends.

SMCI's quarterly revenue history (the data are given in $million)

Jun 2022 Sep 2022 Dec 2022 Mar 2023 Jun 2023 Sep 2023 Dec 2023 Mar 2024 Jun 2024 Revenues 1636 1852 1803 1283 2185 2120 3665 3850 5308 Click to enlarge

Source: Prepared by the author based on Seeking Alpha's data

We can see that the revenue growth has been exponential and started surging after the March 2023 quarter.

SMCI's quarterly revenue history (the data are given in $million)

But very high sales growth rates tend to be unsustainable.

Despite the surging revenues, the net profit growth has faded. In the June 2024 quarter, the net income even decreased quarter-on-quarter compared to the March 2024 results.

SMCI's quarterly net income history (the data are given in $million)

Jun 2022 Sep 2022 Dec 2022 Mar 2023 Jun 2023 Sep 2023 Dec 2023 Mar 2024 Jun 2024 Net income 141 184 176 86 194 157 296 402,5 352,7 Click to enlarge

Source: Prepared by the author based on Seeking Alpha's data

SMCI's quarterly net income history (the data are given in $million)

In other words, the company might indeed fuel extreme revenue growth at the expense of cash and profitability, even if we assume no inaccuracies in SMCI’s accounts.

One would expect that after the major stock price correction, the stock is adequately priced given the numerous risks.

But it does not seem to be the case.

Valuations

Well, to start with, despite the uncertainty surrounding SMCI's stock, the market still remains quite optimistic. As you can see from the table below showing SMCI’s valuation ratios, most of its valuation ratios, including price-to-earnings, EV/Sales, and P/S ratios, are in line with its peers, including Dell and HP (HPQ). In other words, it seems that the market does not assume major problems are ahead for SMCI.

Seeking Alpha

At the same time, if we see the graph below, we will see that the company’s valuation ratios have substantially decreased. But if we compare the company’s valuation ratios to its peers, we will see that they are now quite average. This means that the stock was overvalued in the past and is now quite in line with its competitors’ valuation ratios. But the market still does not assume SMCI is facing any substantial problems given its current valuations. Otherwise, the stock would have cost much less than its peers.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

The risks are obvious, in my opinion.

Under a best-case scenario, the auditors will conclude that Super Micro's system of controls is adequately designed. But there is no guarantee that this will happen.

The company now seems to prioritize sales over profit margins and cash flows. Higher revenues are not sustainable because exponential growth has to be fueled by extra cash, which is harmful for the company's financial position.

The stock is still not a bargain because it trades like most of its competitors’ shares that have not recently faced any problems Super Micro is facing now.

However, one substantial upside factor is that “this too shall pass” for SMCI. In other words, the auditors might confirm the company’s financial statements’ accuracy. This will make the stock soar. However, even assuming SMCI is not facing any corporate governance or accounting problems, it is still facing low cash flows and quite low profit margins, while its stock is not a bargain.

Conclusion

I usually try to avoid jumping to conclusions or saying a certain stock is an immediate sell or a certain buy. I rate SMCI as a "hold,” assuming there is a possibility for its stock price to jump, if the audit discovers no problems with the company’s internal controls. However, I agree the stock is still expensive given the circumstances; its profit margins are contracting, and cash flows are turning negative. SMCI stock is far too popular thanks to the AI hype, but I would not sell it short either, due to any possible positive news and announcements.