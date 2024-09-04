Datadog Inc (DDOG) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 04, 2024 6:19 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.01K Followers

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference September 4, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Obstler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Fatima Boolani

Thanks for your patience. The elevator was a little bit of a sardine in a can situation, but we've made it. Day 1 of Citi's Global Tech Conference. I'm Fatima Boolani. I jointly head up the software research team here, and I'm very, very excited to host the CFO of Datadog, David Obstler. Thank you so much for being here.

David Obstler

Thanks for having us. I appreciate it.

Fatima Boolani

So we're going to jump right into the discussion. Datadog has had a tremendous and significant amount of product expansion and innovation just in the past year, but certainly when I look over the arc of time since the IPO. I think a great place to start for all of us would be if you can give us an update on the platform expansion in this time frame and where you currently stand in terms of your product suite and just the respective markets that you're now touching versus 2, 3, 5 years ago?

David Obstler

Yes, the majority of the growth has been expanding the observability platform, started with infrastructure, and we've given over time some information on the effectiveness of this expansion. A few quarters ago, we said that the infrastructure product had passed the $1 billion, and both APM and logs had were over $500 million.

We essentially have had a very good cycle of adoption of those products as we've developed those products. We further gave information last time that the next products that it passed $100 million, which were the digital experience products, which were RUM and Synthetics are further evidence. And I think a bit of a

Recommended For You

About DDOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DDOG

Trending Analysis

Trending News