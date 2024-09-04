Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bank of America's 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference September 4, 2024 3:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Gunnar Wiedenfels - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - Bank of America Securities

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

[Call Start Abruptly] Gunnar Wiedenfels, the CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and we have a lot of ground to cover. So, we actually made this session a bit longer than everybody else's because you're so special.

So, Gunnar, it's been a little over two years since the Warner Media and Discovery combination, and you spent a great deal of time and effort and energy restructuring, transforming, and realigning the company across every division. You've obviously accomplished a great deal. However, as you've done that, the industry has continued to evolve, and probably not in a great way. You've also described this as a generational disruption, but you see an ability to capitalize -- Do you see an ability to capitalize on this disruption through opportunity? I like just maybe sort of put that as a backdrop from here. What are the key priorities for the company? And kind of like the question that we've asked before, but what's the path for Warner Bros. Discovery to eventually find a path to consolidate a growth?

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Thanks for having me, first of all. Good to see everyone. Talk about generational disruption. It's astounding. If you go back to some of the assumptions we made three years ago and just look at where the industry is today. There's no question about that.

To your point, that disruption has challenges. It has opportunities as well. We talked a lot about the challenges and one of the opportunities may have been that we had to work on them a little bit earlier than everybody else. We

