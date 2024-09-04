Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Presents at Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 4, 2024 4:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Gilmore O’Neill - President and Chief Executive Officer

Erick Lucera - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

All right. Thanks for joining us everybody. I'm Terence Flynn, the U.S. Biopharma analyst here at Morgan Stanley, very pleased to be hosting Editas. Today from the company we have Gilmore O’Neill, who is the Company's CEO and Erick Lucera, who is the Company's CFO. Before we get started, for important disclosures please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. Thank you so much for joining us.

I don't know if you guys want to make any prepared remarks. Do you want to go right into my questions?

Gilmore O’Neill

I think you go straight into the questions. Yes, great to be here, very excited to be here to talk about what we're doing at Editas about what we've achieved over the last couple of years, and where we're going over the next, what we're going to be sharing over the next six months from a catalyst point.

Terence Flynn

Great. Sounds good. So last year there was a reprioritization of the pipeline. Maybe just give us a mark-to-market on kind of where we stand with that update and then the overall strategy and direction for the company?

Gilmore O’Neill

Absolutely. Just to set it, the refocusing of the company focused on three pillars. The strategy one was to drive reni-cel, a differentiated, autologous, Editas ex-vivo approach to sickle cell disease. We actually also rebuilt our discovery to focus on in vivo, which we believe is really the future of editing and I'll come back to that in a second. And the third pillar really was to exploit the IP that we have as an alternative source of non-dilutive financing.

And, you know, we've actually made a lot of progress against all three pillars. On the reni-cel side, we do have a clearly differentiated profile, an incredibly exciting efficacy. And something I think is worth pausing sometimes because sometimes we forget, I certainly forget because I look at it so often, but in my career in drug development, I've never seen efficacy like that in the history of therapeutics.

We haven't seen efficacy like we've seen with gene edited products, where essentially we are taking patients, in our case, with multiple severe vaso-occlusive events from their sickle cell disease and after treatment they have no vaso-occlusive events. In addition, these patients are profoundly anemic and after treatment, all the patients have corrected their anemia. They're actually in the normal range of hemoglobin. So this is incredibly potent efficacy.

We use the word very cautiously, we use the word curative, but this is essentially where certainly that disease process is arrested completely and their anemia is corrected. So we've shared data on 18 patients at EHA from an efficacy point of view just three months ago. We announced that we had dosed more than 20 patients. We announced that we had fully enrolled the adult cohort. Since then, we have dosed more patients, and we announced that at our second quarter call, that we've completed enrollment of our adolescent cohort actually ahead of schedule. Again, a reflection, I think, of the enthusiasm and excitement around this therapy. So that's kind of reni-cel.

Then from the point of view of our in vivo, were actually we've made a lot of progress. We have made progress both in-house and with external collaborations on delivery, which is a critical element of in vivo editing. We are focused on a number of tissues to which you want to deliver extrahepatic with one that we've disclosed which are hematopoietic stem cells. For obvious reasons, it builds on the promise of reni-cel and then actually tissues looking beyond that.

And I can return to that more, but we've actually a particularly robust philosophy around how we select the diseases that we do and also how we approach it from an editing point of view. We want to use a very differentiated approach to editing. We're not knocking things down. We are actually focused on functional upregulation.

That's a key differentiator in two ways. First, it differentiates from what siRNA and antisense approaches can do, which are largely, almost entirely focused on and only able to knock things down. And then within our space, it's really an area where others really haven't -- have chosen not to go so far. So that's really important because it essentially allows us to go to white space.

And then finally, from a target selection point of view, we're very much focused on the curative potential of these individual therapeutics, where being first to market or best-in-class is going to be critical and in that context, we are making a number of important choices beyond just functional upregulation. We actually are focusing on diseases where the standard of care is either poor or nonexistent, either within the child population or a refractory subpopulation. That's because we want to be clearly differentiated from a commercial and efficacy point of view.

In addition, we are particularly interested in areas where there are biochemical markers that can give you a rapid readout. And then finally, we're very much focused on derisking from a regulatory benefit risk point of view, to ensure that by focusing on orphan population or sized populations, we can make sure that regulators are confident about the benefit risk and the use of new technology as we go into therapeutic space.

However, we also have to balance that very realistically with the impact on public health and frankly the commercial value. And so, in many ways, one ideal sweet spot is to focus on target indications where a subsegment of a population is refractory. And once you've actually developed and optimized or declared your benefit risk, you can actually lifecycle into a larger population without necessarily developing new molecules.

And of course, finally, the beauty of the technology is that when you have your delivery and your editing tool combined and maximized or optimized for a particular tissue or cell type, the beauty of CRISPR editing is, you change 20 nucleotides on the guide and you've moved to a new target. Now, it's not as quite as simple as that. I don't want to disrespect the scientists.

There are a lot of important elements in flexing, but it's certainly a lot simpler than building a new antibody or building a new small molecule framework or structure. So overall, that is really where we are driving for in vivo. And I think very importantly, we are on track for that in vivo proof of concept by the end of the year. And then finally, on the IP side, from that third pillar of IP and monetization, we did a very nice deal with Vertex.

And actually, I'll let Erick, our CFO, who will tell you more about that.

Erick Lucera

Thanks, Gilmore. Yes, we're really excited about the opportunity to get non-dilutive financing for the company via the licensing business that we have. We believe the Cas9 patent that we've licensed from Harvard MIT Broad is a foundational necessary for freedom to operate. And there are a lot of companies out there that are in development and we believe this is something that we should be able to collect a Cabilly like loyalty.

If you remember Cabilly, it was a low-single-digit antibody royalty that everybody paid back in the day. So we're really excited about this as a way to help fund our business and we're interested in working with anybody. And we can create sort of a bespoke way to do this based on each company and where they are in development.

Terence Flynn

Okay, great. I think there is a lot to unpack there. Maybe the first one I had as a follow up is just that you touched on this a little bit, Gilmore, is just that differentiation, so focused on upregulation, not knockdown. So as we think about your platform versus others, is that the key feature or are there other features whether it's delivery or whether it's the size of the edit, what other distinguishing features do you think you're focused on as we think about the forward here?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, well I think the way to think about it is that ultimately the products that we will make and the therapies made for patients really require a combination of technologies, but actually also philosophies. And so, if you look at the in vivo, it's about your targeted delivery. It's about the tool that you use to edit and it's also about your philosophical approach. Do you upregulate or not? Now, obviously, upregulation is something we can actually do with an indel technology, which is what we have not only very robust expertise in, but we've actually clinically validated.

We're talking about using AsCAS12a enzyme, which we have clinically validated. We have human data for that enzyme in the editing of human genomes in humans. So that's the second part. And then the philosophy of upregulation is an area that we really embraced. And that's because, one, we believe that's a way where you can truly differentiate and two, because we've actually validated it, we've actually shown that you can do that in humans.

In reni-cel, that's exactly what we've done. We've actually created an edit in a sort of repressor or suppressor element of the HBG1, HBG2 promoter and that is the gene or genes that actually generate gamma globin. And by upregulating gamma globin, we're using it as a functional homologue or a compensator for, in the context of sickle cell disease, aberrant or dysfunctional beta globin, or in the context of thalassemia, missing or absent or under-expressed beta globin. So that's essentially what you call sort of almost like the validation of this approach.

Terence Flynn

Yes. What are some other areas in terms of disease areas where that approach, you might be able to take that approach, or what's that opportunity set look like where both you have an opportunity to do a knock in, but also you have the ability to deliver the machinery?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes. So you go back to two elements. One is the ability to deliver to that particular cell type. We've articulated interest in a number of tissues. Liver is obviously one that people have shown they can deliver too. The differentiated approach there is by functionally upregulating, you differentiate from people where most other, in fact, almost all other approaches are knocking down in the liver. So that really opens up a whole new white space, and I'll return to that in a second.

The other is if you look at something like the hematopoietic stem cell, which is an area of particular interest for us. So that's the first piece. I think, from the point of view of the diseases that you can approach beyond those tissues, obviously you can target hematologic diseases with HSCs in the context of the liver, you have a broad swathe of diseases that you can approach.

More importantly, what do we know genetically? So one of the focuses we have had in rebuilding of or and refocusing our discovery group has actually building and incorporating statistical genetics. The power of human genetics, I think, sometimes is underappreciated and its true value from a derisking point of view and identification point of view. One of the things that happened over the last 10 years that really enables us to truly use human genomics has been the explosion of computing capacity, even without including machine learning and AI, just computing capacity.

And the second has been the creation of really very large, nicely, really superbly curated genotype, phenotype biobank datasets, not just in the United States, but around the world, which enable us to interrogate them, not just for interesting diseases, but very importantly to interrogate them and identify natural variants that can actually give you essentially an allelic dose response, which substantially derisks the selection of a target.

In other words, put another way, it essentially replicates what we've done or leveraged to select our target for reni-cel. That is an example where we essentially, well others actually, in decades before, identified a condition called hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin about three or actually four decades ago, the mutations or genetic variants that actually caused that persistent expression of fetal hemoglobin were identified.

And then at the same time, the coincident inheritance of persistence of fetal hemoglobin with the sickle cell genotype resulted in recognition that patients or warriors who had that coinheritance had either minimal manifestation of disease or substantially reduced manifestation of disease. That's an example of how a natural variant driving upregulation of a functional homologue led to a therapeutic strategy and massively derisked it. So I think that's a wonderful case study of what we're actually doing.

And I would say, as we interrogated those data, what I'm trying to say is that very long windedly, and my apologies, is that there are functional homologues, and frankly, they're also in the context of diseases of haploinsufficiency, where one disease gene copy and another has a normal gene copy, you can actually upregulate the normal copy to compensate for the loss of the diseased copy.

So there are many examples across a multiplicity of diseases that enable us to actually take a very broad approach. So with the right targeting strategy, and with that approach, we can actually zero in on sort of a range of diseases, which gives us the chance to essentially optimize our selection from a public health point of view, and really to find that sweet spot that I've outlined before.

Terence Flynn

Before we go to reni-cel when will we know more about that selection process and where you guys are and that kind of choice of next candidate, and seeing kind of some of the efforts from the in vivo and the genetic work you guys are doing?

Gilmore O’Neill

So we haven't specified a forum or a specific date or format for sharing that, but we are on track for human or not human, sorry, excuse me, in vivo POC by the end of the year. What we would plan to talk about is, the degree of editing we're seeing, and probably just to enable modeling, describe without actually explicitly identifying the genetic target, talk about the size, the prevalence of the population, the TAM the total addressable market and other critical elements, so people can actually model.

Why not share the specifics of the target or the actual genetic target? Largely because we do want to maintain some competitive advantage for the time being and make sure that we have the opportunity to really progress that, to create value for our patients and our investors.

Terence Flynn

Is this a primate model? Is it a mouse model? Can you say anything about it?

Gilmore O’Neill

We haven't specified species, but obviously, we have a number of different in vivo models at our disposal that we're actually using, yes.

Terence Flynn

And is that -- you can't say anything about the delivery, is it LNP or you aren't…?

Gilmore O’Neill

Well, I think we can talk a bit about that. We really have sort of taken a very focused approach to delivery. I think LNPs have really being what I would say is the key lead validated nanoparticle for delivery and so that's an area that we actually have doubled down internally and externally. And then in addition, we obviously are looking, we have a weather eye to future and promising nanoparticle technologies, but that's what we're focused on. We did have AV two years ago, but we decided that really, from the point of view of your focus, building that core expertise, we should actually leave that to the side.

Terence Flynn

Okay, great. So LNP and again, liver, maybe hematic products, stem cell, those are like the two potential organs and then again, animal species not disclosed. Okay.

Gilmore O’Neill

But functional upregulation. Upregulation is a very critical distinction. Yes, we're not knocking things down.

Terence Flynn

Yes, okay. And what would be, how much, like, what would be a typical development timeline then to advance that to an IND filing, like post seeing this, this proof-of-concept, where you are in…?

Gilmore O’Neill

It's interesting to use the word typical, considering that the evolution of in vivo editing is really right, that is happening as we speak. I think some of the factors that will impact it obviously are the scaling up at a manufacturing site, I think that's probably what probably the critical thing on the critical path. And obviously this is kind of thing that we would disclose at an appropriate time when we have those elements that we're working on, really nails down.

Terence Flynn

So is it again months or is it years?

Gilmore O’Neill

As I say, it's not months. It's something that we would actually, I'd say one of the things, one of the rules that we've adopted here over the last couple of years is that if we actually say we're going to do something, we have a greater than 85% probability of delivering on that. So when we actually have much more clarity and are ready to share that, we'll share at that time.

Terence Flynn

Okay, fair enough. So going back to reni-cel here, kind of the initial proof-of-concept of the platform, again, you mentioned the data that we got at EHA. You've now dosed over 20 patients. Again, I think one question out there in the investment community is just differentiation versus Kaskavi and Liginia here. And so just remind us, as you think about that target product profile and differentiation, what are you pointing people to as kind of the key points as we think about evaluating reni-cel versus these other products?

Gilmore O’Neill

From a key point of view, we would point to the absence of VOEs [ph] we've seen to date. But very importantly, and I think we're -- a critical differentiator, we have seen correction of anemia in all patients, and not just scraping across the lower limit of normal. All patients with five months or more of follow-up have shown a durable correction of their anemia, which is well within the normal range.

I think that's a very important differentiator. When we talk to our hematology colleagues, they say it's kind of a no brainer that this makes a difference. So the choice is, do you have a patient who has their VOEs controlled but remains anemic, or you have a patient who is VOE controlled and actually has a normal hemoglobin so those are critical elements. I think other elements that we're actually very pleased with from a CMC price point of view we are well advanced and have made a significant progress when it comes to successful that manufacturing.

Indeed, that has exceeded our expectations, and we believe that certainly is going to be a very important potential element. When we talk to prescribers at treatment centers, there are a number of things that they think are important beyond just the efficacy parameters, such as anemia, but actually also the support and frankly, the success and confidence in the successful manufacturing are very important elements that they will consider.

Terence Flynn

Yes, okay. I will come back to the CMC side on a follow up, but the one I just want to get a sense is what, in terms of this year end update, I'm assuming ASH is the target venue, like how much data, how much more follow-up, like maybe help level set expectations for what we'll get in this year-end update?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, so we haven't shared the exact forum, obviously, abstracts, et cetera, et cetera. But from a point of view, what we're sharing, we will be sharing data both from our RUBY sickle cell study, as well as from our thalassemia EdiTHAL study. We presented data at EHA for 25 cumulative patients, seven from EdiTHAL, 18 from RUBY.

As I said, we already, at that time, dosed more than 20 patients. We've continued to dose. And so when we're closer to the end of the year, we'll be able to share exact numbers of what we want. But we're certainly in a very good place when you actually compare or look at the benchmark for a BLA that we use for Vertex, who basically filed with 20 patients and then a supplemental 10 patients. So we're very good about that.

And then from the EdiTHAL point of view, we will have more patients to present as well. More importantly, I would say as importantly, we will have longer follow up for our patients, and we anticipate, so we continue to see a very durable effect both on fetal hemoglobin expression as well as the maintenance of correction of anemia.

Terence Flynn

Yes. And what month, EHA was in June?

Gilmore O’Neill

EHA was in June.

Terence Flynn

So you have another six months, effectively a follow up. Okay, got it. Okay, great. And on the follow up side, I know, again, we have the benchmark for Kaskavi from the BLA filing side. I think they had 16 months of follow up?

Gilmore O’Neill

It's 16 to 18 months, their minimum follow up.

Terence Flynn

Right, you'll be in a similar benchmark in terms of duration of follow up when we see this year-end update?

Gilmore O’Neill

Well, some patients will certainly have more than exceeded that. Some will be at that level, and obviously we will be very close from benchmark point of view of the number of patients as well, and then it'll just be a matter of following them up.

Terence Flynn

Okay. So what time point would you have about a similar amount of follow up?

Gilmore O’Neill

Well, if you're thinking about -- if the benchmark was 30 patients with 18 months of follow up, I think people will be able to infer from what we present at the end of the year.

Terence Flynn

Okay, got it. I guess the other question we get is just commercial strategy here, just given Vertex and bluebird have kind of are building the market right now. I think there's still ongoing work, but how do you think about kind of navigating that as being kind of the third to market here in this space? What are some things you can leverage and what are going to be some of the challenges as you think about bringing in another product?

Gilmore O’Neill

Great question. I've done a lot of talking. I'm going to let Erick.

Erick Lucera

Thanks, Gilmore. We're really excited to be a fast follower. I mean, I've spent 15 years on the buy side. This is a classic fast follower business. If you look at some of the things that Vertex and bluebird are doing which have taken time, you have to contract with the centers. That has been taking one to two years, and that time will shrink as the contracts become standardized. You have to get the therapies included in the State Medicaid budgets that obviously the first time you go through that, it takes some time. By the time we get to market, that should be a repeat process.

There's patient education. They need to learn about the therapy and so on and so forth. So all of those things are happening right now. And we're really excited to kind of come in with hopefully a better product and we'll see how that goes. We have said many times we're open to O-U.S. partnerships and those discussions can go lots of different ways. So I'd say in terms of the commercial launch, the most important thing is putting the patients and the shareholders first.

We're going to make sure we get the drug to as many people as possible in the best way to generate returns for the shareholders. So I'd say we're evaluating all options with respect to the structure of that launch, but we're really excited to be a fast follower with a differentiated molecule and build that in a capital efficient way.

Terence Flynn

Yes. If you don't have a partnership at the time of launch, would you wait on the O-U.S. launch or would you focus on the U.S.?

Erick Lucera

Yes, you would focus on the U.S. because obviously we need someone to do the development and regulatory to meet the certain requirements of EMEA or wherever else.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Okay. So there's going to be additional…?

Erick Lucera

There would be additional work. Yes, I mean, some of that can be leveraged and Gilmore knows more about that than I do.

Gilmore O’Neill

So I've worked for those bases. We actually made the determination to focus on the U.S., very soon after I joined Editas and, that's been our focus. There is no doubt that most of the information we can leverage, there will be some elements that you'd have to create for ex-U.S., but bottom line is that we have focused.

Terence Flynn

Okay, understood. And then obviously the pricing side, there was some differential between these two products. Just strategically how do you think about that in the aspect of, again being a fast follower?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, I mean I think the ISO [ph] guidance was around $2 million. I think that's a pretty good proxy. You obviously have bluebird at $3 million and Vertex at $2 million. We don't know what the gross-to-net is, but I don't think there's any reason to really go outside of that range just given the health economic benefits that we have from sort of third party people.

Terence Flynn

Yes, okay. And then in terms of like, again, let's assume, U.S. build, what does that sales force infrastructure investment look like as you think about that requirement? Because obviously that's something you guys start planning for if you're getting close to the BLA filing.

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, that's something we've thought very carefully about. I mean, I think there are a couple of things worth saying is, management at Editas is not filled with a bunch of starry eyed idealists. I think Erick has said it very well. We're very conscious about getting the optimal balance for getting the medicine to patients, but actually also with the context, we're sure. So we're being very careful about how we spend.

The interesting thing about this kind of space and this highly specialized space is that the commercial model may not be kind of your typical model from a sales force planning point of view. So we're very conscious about that. We're thinking very creative about that. We're learning from the experiences of Vertex and bluebird. We're actually, frankly, not only just going to learn things, we're going to leverage what they're doing and as I say, keep a very close eye on the optimal way and most creative way to ensure that we get the spend to value balance correctly.

Erick Lucera

And from a market standpoint, I think there are about 75 centers in the U.S. that are 80% of the volume. And I think a lot of those centers are in the states that you would expect them to be in based on the demographics. So this is not sort of the, Super bowl advertising, mass market, blah, blah blah.

Terence Flynn

It's highly targeted.

Erick Lucera

It's a highly targeted specialty pharma.

Terence Flynn

So you're talking about like, tens of reps.

Erick Lucera

It's closer to that than thousands yes, but we're still working on the details of that. And again, being a second, being a fast to follow, we can watch all that. And I think we're not only going to learn from the sales forces that they have, but are there better ways to provide services? There's going to be a service component to this. These patients have a long journey and we think that there are ways to differentiate what we do and we're going to watch and learn. It's really TBD.

Terence Flynn

Okay, maybe one other follow up is, Gilmore, you mentioned the CMC side. You've been pleased with what you've seen. Does that imply that you think you can have a shorter than six-month turnaround time? I know that's something that Kaskavi is kind of, from what we heard, it's about a six month turnaround time, is there room to improve upon that.

Gilmore O’Neill

Actually, we've actually done a lot of optimization turnaround time. I would say the key variables now that drive turnaround times are yield from apheresis. Actually, we've actually had very good success when you actually ally that to what we need in the context of ASCAS12. So we're actually very pleased with that.

Another element is of these patients, these warriors in our trials are actually very ill. These are patients who on average have had, prior to treatment, four serious vaso-occlusive events per year, each year for the two years prior. So when you think about that, when you're -- during apheresis and even during editing, it's likely that they could have another vaso-occlusive event.

And obviously going through the rigors of transplant, you want patients, these warriors, to be in the optimal state of health. So they need to recover from the vaso-occlusive events. So those are kind of the variables. It's probably more host, dare I say, or the variants around the patient that actually impact. And obviously they also want to go through fertility preservation, where they want to -- where this new hope presents themselves.

So they have a medicine which suddenly says, hang on a second, this could transform my life. Now I can think about things like having a family and obviously maybe something they had given up on, but certainly now this hope is there. So that preservation. So those are probably the key drivers. I would actually say from a CMC and manufacturing point of view, we've really brought those timelines very tightly down and that includes also the QC and QA elements.

Terence Flynn

Okay. So, but it's six months. It sounds like there's variability, but you're not confident it's going to be meaningfully below that at this point? I guess.

Gilmore O’Neill

We can -- I mean, it depends really very much on basically, I would say, it depends very much on the patient from a turnaround point of view. At the manufacturing point of view, we have the timelines actually really quite tight.

Terence Flynn

Okay, got it. Okay. I guess, Erick, you mentioned some of the third pillar, the IP monetization strategy. And again, I remember Cabilly I started off covering PDLI back in the I remember up there and so I know that pretty well. I mean, as you think about, obviously you have the one license already, but how many potential there -- like what's the opportunity set out? Because again, there was visibility on a lot of companies that were leveraging, the monoclonal antibody technology. But as we think about, how many companies are out there looking to access this technology?

Gilmore O’Neill

Right now we've identified about 100 different programs. Half of those are at 10 companies, which I'm sure you all know the name of who they are. So that's the kind of market that we're talking about here.

Terence Flynn

Okay. And have you said, like how many of those companies you've already had discussions with or can you give any details on that?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, we haven't disclosed that yet. I mean, all I can say is we're open to discussions. We're very interested in creating a win-win deal for all the companies that are out there. If you look at what we did on one end with Vertex, that was something that was really designed for a large multinational public company on the eve of launch. And what we did on the other end of the spectrum with Vor Biotech, which was an earlier company, not as large as Vertex, less cash, less resources that we structured, something that met the needs of both of those.

But as you think about what is the economic value of these, think about that Cabilly royalty rate, think about the consensus revenues that may exist for any product. And then as you probability, adjust that for technical success and time value of that in terms of where they are in development, it's very easy to get to kind of what the economic value is from there. And there's no real debate over the Cabilly rate sort of is what it is. That's the standard freedom to operate, license and everything else is just time value of money. So it's fairly easy.

Terence Flynn

Okay, great. The other thing I want to touch on is you recently announced this to your extension, to your collaboration with Bristol Myers, maybe just any more details on that? And what are the milestones that we should think about in terms of that collaboration?

Gilmore O’Neill

I think there are no real new elements other than the extension. It's very similar. Essentially we just extended what we already have and has been a very successful collaboration. Just last year when BMS updated their R&D, they had an R&D day announced it's on their R&D website. They actually shared six targets which actually represents six of 13 opt ins that they worked on.

And indeed we've had out of that collaboration two DC's and we have, and one at least that's in IND enabling talks. So we're very happy with that collaboration has worked. I think they're very happy with it. I think that extension reflects that and I think it creates opportunity for both of us to maximize value. I think it actually also highlights something else that I didn't touch on when I was talking about our approach to in vivo.

We actually have consciously stepped away from oncology, but BMS is a wonderful example of how we can use our technology, enable its use in the oncology sphere, even if we're not actually focusing that ourselves. And the reason I highlight that is because when we look at in vivo, I have really probably bored you to tears in continuously emphasizing our differentiated approach to upregulation.

However, there are many organizations out there that maybe have franchises that are in particular areas where there is a knockdown strategy being used today, and where they have a desire to protect that franchise or explore or have skin in that game, we are certainly very able to do something along the lines.

We can create a package and give a license and some knowhow for building that maybe a knockdown, but where we're going to direct our capital is on upregulation, but we're actually also going to ensure that we maximize, the use of our technology across other elements or other. How should areas of opportunity for gene editing. And those packages can be developed inexpensively by us and give us a 20-year composition in the matter patent.

Terence Flynn

Terence Flynn

Okay, and is that so? It sounds like and again, I don't remember if the target was disclosed for the first IND. It has not?

Gilmore O’Neill

No.

Terence Flynn

Okay. All right.

Gilmore O’Neill

And that really sits bms will disclose that…

Terence Flynn

But it sounds like its oncology and in vivo knockdown.

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, I mean, I think that. And you can see that on there. Yes.

Terence Flynn

Okay. Got it.

Gilmore O’Neill

It's not in-vivo. I'm just trying to use an example. Forgive me. I was using that as an example. Forgive me if I confuse. But as an example of how we can ensure that even in areas where we're nothing playing ourselves, the technology is there for others to use.

Terence Flynn

Okay, well, I think we're up against time, but thank you very much guys. I appreciate the comments. Thank you.

Gilmore O’Neill

Thank you very much.

Erick Lucera

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -