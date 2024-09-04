Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Presents at Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 4, 2024 4:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Gilmore O’Neill - President and Chief Executive Officer
Erick Lucera - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

All right. Thanks for joining us everybody. I'm Terence Flynn, the U.S. Biopharma analyst here at Morgan Stanley, very pleased to be hosting Editas. Today from the company we have Gilmore O’Neill, who is the Company's CEO and Erick Lucera, who is the Company's CFO. Before we get started, for important disclosures please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. Thank you so much for joining us.

I don't know if you guys want to make any prepared remarks. Do you want to go right into my questions?

Gilmore O’Neill

I think you go straight into the questions. Yes, great to be here, very excited to be here to talk about what we're doing at Editas about what we've achieved over the last couple of years, and where we're going over the next, what we're going to be sharing over the next six months from a catalyst point.

Terence Flynn

Great. Sounds good. So last year there was a reprioritization of the pipeline. Maybe just give us a mark-to-market on kind of where we stand with that update and then the overall strategy and direction for the company?

Gilmore O’Neill

Absolutely. Just to set it, the refocusing of the company focused on three pillars. The strategy one was to drive reni-cel, a differentiated, autologous, Editas ex-vivo approach to sickle cell disease. We actually also rebuilt our discovery to focus on in vivo, which we believe is really the future of editing and I'll come back to that in a second. And the third pillar really was to exploit the IP

