Stay With International Investing (Although It's Been A Tough Long Road)

Sep. 04, 2024 7:45 PM ETIEMG, VWO, EEM, OAKIX, EMXC, IUAEX, JFEAX, ACWI, ACWX, VEU, VEA, SPDW, SPEM
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.38K Followers

Summary

  • The 1-year returns on the pure international vehicles (i.e. no US holdings of any size) are starting to put up some healthy returns, as are the non-China emerging markets.
  • Comparing the EMXC return to both VEO and EEM, which is somewhere around 33%, and you’ll see that the emerging markets outside China are generating nice returns.
  • A weakening of the dollar will help the international equity and bond asset classes, bonds even more so since the dollar represents a bigger portion of the international fixed income return.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

It’s a crude summary using an Excel spreadsheet, but this blog has been tracking the annual returns of the international funds and ETFs as the asset class looked more and more grim the last few years

That being

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.38K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IEMG--
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
VWO--
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
EEM--
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
OAKIX--
Oakmark International Fund Investor Class
EMXC--
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News