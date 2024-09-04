VEU: A Cheap Mid-Teens P/E Outweighs Near-Term Technical Concerns

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • Foreign companies may achieve their highest EPS since 2009, with the ACWX Index forecasted for strong EPS growth over the next 12 months.
  • VEU trades at a low forward P/E of 14.0x, offering broad international exposure and a forward dividend yield of 3.0%.
  • Despite bearish seasonal trends, VEU's long-term technical trend is positive, with rising 200-day moving averages and strong diversification.
  • I maintain a buy rating on VEU due to its low valuation, solid earnings growth, and favorable long-term technical outlook.

Businesspeople walking in line across world map, painted on asphalt

Klaus Vedfelt

Foreign companies may be, at long last, set to notch their highest earnings per share since 2009. According to data from Yardeni Research, the all-country world ex-US index (ACWX) is forecast to see a strong EPS

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

