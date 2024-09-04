C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 04, 2024 8:05 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.01K Followers

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call September 4, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amit Berry - IR
Thomas Siebel - Chairman & CEO
Edward Abbo - EVP & Chief Technology Officer
Hitesh Lath - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Walravens - JMP securities
Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer
Michael Latimore - Northland Capital Markets
Kingsley Crane - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the C3.ai’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Amit Berry, you may begin.

Amit Berry

Good afternoon, and welcome to C3.ai's earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on July 31, 2024. My name is Amit Berry, and I lead Investor Relations at C3.ai. With me on the call today are Tom Siebel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ed Abbo, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; and Hitesh Lath, Chief Financial Officer. After the market closed today, we issued a press release with details regarding our first quarter results, as well as a supplemental to our results, both of which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.c3.ai. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our IR website following the conclusion of the call.

During today's call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be considered representative of our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim

Recommended For You

About AI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AI

Trending Analysis

Trending News