Etsy, Inc (ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman presents at Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference Call (Transcript)

Sep. 04, 2024 8:23 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY) Stock
Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference Call September 4, 2024 3:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh Silverman - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ygal Arounian - Citi

Ygal Arounian

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining, Ygal Arounian on the Citi Internet team close to wrapping up day one here at the TMT Conference. And so thanks for joining us. Really excited now to have Etsy's CEO, Josh Silverman, with us. Appreciate you being here and thanks for taking the time.

Josh Silverman

Thanks for having me.

Ygal Arounian

So we had a little debate. Do you want to state the Safe Harbor stuff et al?

Josh Silverman

I would refer folks to Etsy's Safe Harbor on our website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ygal Arounian

All right. Perfect. Okay, so with that out of the way, I just want to start with what I thought was kind of one of the most notable shifts you talked about at earnings. And that was this greater focus on engagement and browsing on the platform versus just driving GMS conversion, driving better health of the overall environment. Can you elaborate on that? What's changing exactly last week, maybe under the radar for some folks, they're probably on vacation, but you launched, was it an evolution to the search and discovery algorithm on the platform? So let's start with that. What's changing on the platform? How are you approaching this?

Josh Silverman

Yes, maybe I'll pull back and say a bigger change in how I'm running the company and then how that's resulting in some of the launches like the one you just referenced. For seven years, we've had a very successful operating model running Etsy that I think has been fairly unique. We have Etsy's organized into squads of 8 or 10

