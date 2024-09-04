pidjoe

Investment Thesis

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) is benefiting from the change in the supply-chain picture post-Covid-19. Two characteristics of the US school purchasing process - extreme seasonality and high Price/Cube Threshold - have given it a moat.

This has enabled the company to significantly grow revenue and profitability. At the same time, the market has yet to recognize this change of fortune, making Virco an investment opportunity.

Background

Virco started in the 1950s as a manufacturer of chairs and desks for the Los Angeles-area schools. The company has since grown to become "the largest manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th-grade market in the United States."

According to the company,

The founding family still owns over 30% of the outstanding shares.

It has a vertical business model built around 2.3 million sq. ft. of U.S. manufacturing and distribution infrastructure.

It has an extensive portfolio of intellectual property including patents, trademarks, proprietary tooling, equipment, operating software, and technology.

The US school furniture market is a mature one as exemplified by the following:

"The U.S. school furniture market size was estimated at USD 1.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030." Grand View Research

"The global United States school furniture market size is set to reach USD 2 billion in 2023. Overall sales of United States school furniture are likely to surge at 5.5% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to USD 3.42 billion by the end of 2033." Future Market Insights

Based on this market data, I estimated that Virco has about 12% market share. Note: Virco's financial year-end is Jan. In my article, the years for the company refers to the financial years.

Extreme seasonality and the Price/Cube Threshold

According to the company, pre-Covid-19, it had to compete with imports from China. As I will show later, this impacted Virco's performance. But this changed post-Covi19, where "extended supply chains are no longer reliable".

More importantly, 2 characteristics of the school furniture market will enable Virco to grow its market share - extreme seasonality and the Price/Cube Threshold.

According to the company, "extreme seasonality and the Price/Cube Threshold create structural barriers to entry for bulky, long-lead time imports. The speed and flexibility of Virco's U.S. factories turn these market characteristics into competitive advantages."

The extreme seasonal and short order-delivery cycle for school furniture is illustrated in the left part of Chart 1. The company explained how this can be a competitive advantage as follows:

"60% of deliveries take place in the months of June through August… The peak month for incoming orders is June. The peak month for shipments is July. The on-the-water lead time for imported furniture is at least twice that long, creating forecasting, financing, and logistical pressures for models based on extended supply chains."

Chart 1: Furniture Purchasing Cycle and Price/Cube Threshold (Company )

The Price/Cube Threshold refers to the maximum allowable price per cubic foot for shipping and storing school furniture. It is a metric used to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of shipping and storing furniture. Consider it as the minimum selling price per cubic foot needed to offset the costs and risks of ocean freight.

By pricing its products relative to this Threshold, Virco creates a moat. Over the past 2 decades, this Price/Cube Threshold has tripled, as illustrated in the right part of Chart 1.

Part of this growth was driven by increases in transportation costs, or logistical challenges. Chart 2 illustrates this growth in container freight costs. You can see that in the past few years, fright costs were much higher than those pre-Covid-19. If freight cost continues to be high, it will sustain Virco's competitive advantage vis-à-vis the Price/Cube Threshold.

Chart 2: Container Freight Index (Trading Economics)

Operating trends

Given the changes in the supply chain situation mentioned earlier, you should not be surprised to see that Virco's performance can be grouped into pre-2022 and 2022 and beyond. Refer to the left part of Chart 3.

Revenue has been on an uptrend since 2015 before declining during the Covid-19 years. But it grew at a faster rate from 2022.

There was a sharper break in 2022 when it came to the PBT. There was hardly any profit growth from 2015 to 2022. But thereafter it increased significantly.

We can see a declining trend in gross profitability from 2015 to 2021. Thereafter, it improved so that the 2024 value was higher than that in 2015.

Given the profit trend, you should not be surprised to see similar trends in the returns. Refer to the right part of Chart 2. Over the past decade:

ROIC averaged 7% compared to the current WACC of 7%.

ROE averaged 6% compared to the current cost of equity of 7%.

Looking at these numbers, I would say that the company just managed to maintain its shareholders' value over the past decade. Hopefully, this will change moving forward.

Chart 3: Performance Index and Returns (Author)

While the 2022 and beyond revenue and returns look good, I hasten to add that these seem to be externally driven by the changes in the supply chain situation. If you look at Chart 4, you can see that there was no improvement in the various metrics measuring operating and capital efficiencies from 2015 to 2022.

While there were improvements after 2022 for some metrics, others did not seem to improve.

The cash conversion cycle continues to deteriorate.

There was not much change in capital efficiency (revenue/total capital employed).

Inventory turnover over the past few years was still lower than that in 2015.

You can understand why I think the better revenue and margins were externally driven rather than due to internal efficiency improvements.

The more important point is that if the company can improve its efficiencies, it will lead to lower costs. This will then give it more room to play when it comes to the Price/Cube Threshold. For example, instead of hoping for higher freight rates, the company could maintain its competitive advantage with a lower freight rate if it could have a lower production cost.

Chart 4: Operating and capital efficiencies (Author)

Peer comparison

In its 2024 Form 10k, Virco listed several competitors. I compared its performance with those publicly available data. You can see that Virco is among the smaller ones in the peer group in terms of the 2024 revenue. But it had one of the better revenue growths. Refer to Table 1.

Table 1: Peer Revenue (Author)

Note to Table 1: KEQU specializes in laboratory furniture and systems, which are often used in educational institutions. it was not in the list of peers in Virco Form 10k.

I look at 4 metrics to assess Virco's profitability, efficiencies, and value creation. These are return on capital, levered free cash flow margin, EBIT margin, and EPS. Refer to Charts 5 and 6.

You can see that in pre-2022, Virco was among the worst performers. But over the past 2 years, it surpassed its peers in all the metrics.

Chart 5: Peer Return on Capital and Levered Free Cash Flow Margin (Author from Tikr.com) Chart 6: Peer EBIT margin and EPS (Author from Tikr.com)

Financial position

I would rate Virco's financials as average at best. While there are positive points, they were offset by the negative ones. The positive points included the following:

From 2015 to 2024, it delivered positive cash flow from operations for 8 out of the past 10 years. During this period, it generated USD 59 million cash flow from operations compared to its USD 47 million net income. This is a reasonable cash conversion ratio.

As of April 2024, it had a debt-capital ratio of 13%. This has come down from its 2020 high of 42%. According to the Damodaran Jan 2024 dataset, the debt-capital ratio for the furniture/furnishing sector was 32%.

Its negative points included the following:

It had only USD 0.64 million in cash and short-term investments as of the end of April 2024.

It had an average Reinvestment rate of 92% over the past 10 years. Reinvestment rate = Reinvestment / NOPAT. The high rate meant that it used up most of its NOPAT to fund its growth.

It did not have a good capital allocation plan as shown in Table 2. The cash flow from operations was just enough for its CAPEX.

Table 2: Sources and Uses of Funds 2015 to 2024. (Author)

Summary of fundamentals

The market in which Virco serves is a mature one. The company had to compete with imports from China that led to not-so-exciting returns. But over the past few years, it seemed to pass a tipping point that enabled it to grow revenue and be very profitable. This was due to the change in the supply chain situation post-Covid-19.

Virco was in the right place and time to benefit from the nature of the school purchasing cycle and growing Price/Cube Threshold. This resulted in growing revenue and margins. While previously a poor performer compared to its peers, Virco seemed to have outperformed them over the past 2 years or so.

But I have some concerns about its financial position. While having low debts, it had only an average performance when it came to generating cash flow from operations. It also has a high Reinvestment rate and poor capital allocation track record.

Virco performance over the past few years looks like a windfall as it was not due to improving operating and capital efficiencies.

Valuation

To value Virco, I modeled its operations as shown in Chart 7.

I assumed the average 2023 and 2024 revenue as the base revenue.

For the 2 other key parameters in the valuation model - contribution margin and capital turnover (revenue/total capital employed), I assumed the average 2022 to 2024 values.

Looking at the trends shown in Charts 7 and 4, you will agree that the assumptions are not aggressive.

Chart 7: Operating Profit (Author)

Note to Op Profit Profile. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales - Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue - Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

Based on these, the intrinsic value of Virco came to USD 21 per share compared to its market price of USD 15 per share (3 Sep 2024). There is a 40 % margin of safety.

Valuation model

I used a single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) model where the EBIT was determined based on the following:

FCFF = EBIT(1 - t) X (1 - Reinvestment rate) X (1 + g) / (WACC - g).

EBIT = Revenue X Contribution margin - Fixed cost.

The Reinvestment rate was derived from the fundamental growth equation of g = Return X Reinvestment rate.

Growth = 4 % based on the GDP growth rate.

Value of equity = Value of firm + Cash + Other investments - Debt - Minority interests + excess Total capital employed

Table 3 illustrates the calculation.

Table 3: Estimating the intrinsic value (Author)

The WACC was determined from the first page results of a Google search for "VIRC WACC" as illustrated in Table 4.

Table 4: Estimating the cost of funds (Various)

Risks and limitations

Virco high margin of safety is due to 2 factors

Its moat from the extreme seasonality and high Price/Cube Threshold will be perpetual.

Freight costs will continue to be high.

Virco happened to have the right set-up to benefit from the change in the supply-chain situation. I believe that the extreme seasonality and the Price/Cube Threshold were externally driven. Nevertheless, it will provide the company with a moat until there is some fundamental change in the supply-chain picture.

In my valuation model, I have assumed that this competitive position will be perpetual. To get a picture if this was not true, I valued Virco using a multi-stage growth model where:

Revenue would continue to grow at 4%.

The contribution margin and capital turnover would decline to the average 2015 top 2019 levels over the next 6 years.

Under this scenario, the intrinsic value of Virco was only reduced to USD 20 per share. There is still a good margin of safety.

Secondly, while I do not expect changes to the seasonality feature of the school purchasing process, there is no guarantee that the Price/Cube Threshold will remain high.

This Threshold is partly driven by freight charges. If you refer to Chart 2, you can see that the past few years, costs have been extraordinarily high compared to the pre-Covid-19 years.

There was a period in 2024 when it declined to be about the pre-Covid-19 levels. But it then bounced up.

Given this pattern, I am not sure whether it is realistic to assume that it will remain well above the pre-Covid-19 levels moving forward. If it does not, it will cause the Price/Cube Threshold to drop, thereby weakening Virco's moat.

I have already mentioned that if the company could improve its efficiencies, it will have another factor to rely on than just high freight costs vis-a-vis the Price/Cube Threshold.

In summary, the key risk to my valuation is whether the freight rates will continue to be at the current levels.

Conclusion

I would not consider Virco a very strong company from a fundamental perspective:

There were no improving trends in operating or capital efficiencies.

It merely sustained shareholders' value over the past decade.

I have some concerns about its financial position, especially with regards to capital allocation and Reinvestment rate.

Nevertheless, the company finds itself in a competitive position due to the change in the supply chain situation. The 2 key characteristics of the US school's purchasing process - extreme seasonality and high Price/Cube Threshold - had given it a competitive advantage.

The 40% margin of safety implies that the market has yet to recognize this change in business fortune. I thus believe that Virco is an investment opportunity from a cigar-butt investment perspective.

If the company can address the efficiencies and reduce the Reinvestment rate, it can be transformed into a wonderful company. But you do not have to wait for this.

I am a long-term value investor, and my analysis is from looking at the business over the long term. As such, I tend not to pay attention to backlogs as this only indicates the short-term prospects. If you are looking for gains over the next quarter or so, this analysis is not for you.