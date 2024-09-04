Kevin Wells/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Nvidia-backed (NVDA) Recursion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock is down 42% since my rating downgrade to "hold." In March, I expressed concern ahead of Phase 2 cerebral cavernous malformation [CCM] data pegged for Q3.

I pointed out that their asset for CCM, REC-994, was, essentially, repurposed tempol that appeared inferior, as described in a 2014 research article on preclinical models of CCM, to vitamin D. Recursion revealed CCM data on Tuesday, prompting a 19% decline in stock price.

The following article takes a look at the data and other prospects moving forward for Recursion.

First, here are some upcoming catalysts for Recursion:

Expected Date Catalyst Details Q4 2024 Preliminary Data from NF2 Trial Early safety and efficacy results from Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 POPLAR trial for REC-2282 in NF2. Phase 2 Start for REC-3964 in C. difficile Initiation of Phase 2 ALDER trial for REC-3964 in patients at high risk for C. difficile infection recurrence. 1H 2025 Phase 2 Data for REC-4881 in Cancers Safety, tolerability, and efficacy data for REC-4881 in AXIN1/APC mutant cancers (LILAC trial). Phase 2 Data for REC-4881 in FAP Preliminary safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1b/2 TUPELO trial for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP). Click to enlarge

Recursion’s Prospects Dwindle as Market Awaits Clear Results

Recursion's SYCAMORE trial for REC-994 in CCM reportedly met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, but details on REC-994's efficacy were scant.

Magnetic resonance imaging-based secondary efficacy endpoints showed a trend towards reduced lesion volume and hemosiderin ring size in patients at the highest dose (400mg) as compared to placebo. Time-dependent improvement in these trends at the 400mg dose was also observed in this signal-finding study. Improvements in either patient or physician-reported outcomes were not yet seen at the 12 month time point.

As the company has pointed out in past earnings calls, SYCAMORE was not powered to test for statistical significance in efficacy. However, management did highlight the importance of "PRO" (physician-reported outcomes) in addition to lesion volume prior to data. The language quoted above seems to indicate that patients taking REC-994 were either worse off or even with patients taking placebo after 12 months, but this is speculative on my part.

Right or wrong, the market is assuming that since Recursion didn't immediately reveal any detailed efficacy data (such as lesion reductions), it mustn't be any good. Nevertheless, Recursion appears bent on advancing REC-994 to a pivotal trial.

Moving onto Recursion's next catalyst. The POPULAR Phase 2/3 trial (NCT05130866) is a randomized, multi-center study investigating the efficacy and safety of REC-2282 (formerly AR-42) in patients with progressive NF2 mutated meningiomas. REC-2282 is an orally bioavailable, CNS-penetrant HDAC inhibitor. HDAC inhibition is not a novel approach. It has a long history of use in neurology (e.g., valproic acid) and has displayed anticancer potential in preclinical models.

Phase 2 data from AR-42 in NF2 mutated meningiomas was mixed.

Endpoint Number of Tumors (n = 15) Details Partial Response 1 1 tumor had a 24% decrease in volume. Stable Disease 8 8 tumors (53%) remained stable, showing no significant growth on AR-42. Progression 6 6 tumors (40%) continued to grow by 20% or more while on AR-42. Growth Rate Reduction 8 8 tumors had a >20% reduction in growth rate while on treatment. Click to enlarge

AR-42 was well tolerated, and the data suggest "possible anti-tumor activity." Preliminary Phase 2/3 data, expected in Q4, from Recursion should feature data on response rates. One of the two primary endpoints of the trial is progression-free survival at six months.

In August, Recursion acquired Exscientia in a $688 million all-stock transaction. Exscientia is known for its precision, AI-driven chemistry tools, including an automated small molecule synthesis platform. They also bring a clinical pipeline with a focus on oncology and immunology. Exscientia has partnerships with Merck (MRK) and Sanofi (SNY). The combined pipeline looks like this:

Financial Health

Recursion reported $14.417 million in total revenue in Q2. Their cost of revenue was $9.199 million. R&D and G&A expenses were $73.928 million and $331.833 million, respectively. Their net loss in Q2 was $97.540 million.

On June 30, Recursion had $474.341 million in cash and cash equivalents. After the all-stock acquisition of Exscientia, which dilutes Recursion shareholders' existing equity, the company expects to have $850 million in cash and equivalents at the end of the year. Neither company had substantial liabilities.

I normally estimate the cash runway, but, given the major acquisition of another company, I believe it is best to simply display Recursion's forward-looking cash runway (until the dust settles), which management expects to extend "into 2027."

RXRX Stock: Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

There is a lot to take in with RXRX, so let us focus on what we already know. Drug development is difficult, and while AI assistance in the early stages can be beneficial (e.g., hit-to-lead optimization and preclinical modeling), it is unlikely to change the fact that the majority of drugs fail to reach the market. Recursion's acquisition of Exscientia complicates the story and adds more unknowns. Data from Recursion's lead assets, such as REC-994 for CCM, has not instilled confidence in the market. Finally, Recursion's OpEx is considerably high, and the majority of their collaboration milestone payments are significantly backloaded. To summarize, there is considerable operational and financial risk.

Just as the excitement over the novelty of gene therapy faded over time with companies such as bluebird bio (BLUE) and Editas Medicine (EDIT), the excitement over AI-driven drug discovery for companies such as Recursion has waned in just a year following NVIDIA's $50 million investment in July 2023.

It now comes down to what it has always required: data, clinical advancements, and successful marketization. Until the fruits of AI in drug discovery come to an obvious fruition, I would continue to side with caution in Recursion's business model (maintain "hold"). Although I can see a place for RXRX within a barbell portfolio, it isn't for me at this moment.