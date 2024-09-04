Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call September 4, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Francis - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley

Thibault Boutherin

So, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this session of the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I am Thibault Boutherin. I am part of the European Pharma Equity Research Team based in London.

So, for this session, I am delighted to have with me Richard Francis, CEO of Teva. Thank you for joining us today. We will shortly start the Q&A, but before that, Richard would like to start with some introductory comments on the outlook and the situation for Teva today.

Richard Francis

Okay. Well, thank you very much for having me. It's a pleasure to be here.

So, maybe introductory comments. So, for those of you who've heard me talk a few times, I start always with referring to our strategy, the Pivot to Growth strategy. We launched our strategy over 14 months ago. And that was a strategy to get Teva back to growth. It's based on four pillars: deliver on our growth engines, step up innovation, create generics powerhouse and focus the business.

I think over the last 14 months and maybe in the last 18 months in total, we made really good progress and delivered on our growth engines. AUSTEDO grew 32% in Q3. UZEDY's launch is going well. AJOVY is going to be $0.5 billion this year.

On step up innovation, the second pillar, Eric, who's with me today, has done a great job

