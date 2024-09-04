Lighthouse Films/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Following a transition period for Nike, at the end of December 2023, our team decided to upgrade On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to a buy rating. This optimistic view was primarily influenced by the company's vital product innovation, favorable demand trends, and supportive results. On Holding AG was also confident in its ambitions for the FY 2026 targets, with plans for higher top-line sales, new store openings, and a key advantage on operating leverage to support its earnings growth story. Since then, the company's stock price has appreciated by almost 65% (Fig 1), making On Holding one of the best 2024 investment ideas.

Mare Past Analysis Rating Update

Fig 1

Q2 Results and Our Positive Take

Very briefly, the company reported solid Q2 sales and adjusted EBITDA beats. In numbers, net sales increased by 27.8% to CHF 567.7 million, with a 140-basis-point overperformance compared to the Street's growth forecast. The negative currency developments were a 160-basis-point headwind in the quarter. Excluding that, ON's wholesale and DTC channels increased by 28.8% and 30.4%, respectively.

Looking at the geographical footprint, On's APAC sales were up 84.7%. That said, EME and Americas (excluding FX) were up by 22.2% and 25.8%. By category, On reported solid sales in footwear, but apparel rose by 66.6%. Going down to the P&L, gross margin expanded to 59.9%, and OpEx as a percentage of sales reached 48.6% and was down by five basis points compared to last year. For this reason, the company's adj. EBITDA increased to CHF 90.8 million with a 16% margin. This was also above consensus estimates. On a positive note, inventory was down 8% on a year-to-year comparison.

Aside from a strong print of results, On strategy is progressing well. Indeed, we see multiple drivers to our supportive equity story:

Firstly, the company continues to innovate. There is supportive new footwear innovation. For instance, the company has launched LightSpray™ technology. This new product is ESG-friendly but, more importantly, provides high performance in racing; The company is moving on to new sports, such as tennis, hiking & outdoor, and training & gym; Besides new sports, the company is successfully expanding into new product categories, mainly apparel and accessories. This reinforces the company's focus on its EU business. The company successfully leveraged the Olympic Games to consolidate its brand momentum with local EU consumers. For the occasion, On opened its Paris store, which is its largest retail location. These initiatives will likely increase brand loyalty and awareness, increasing its total addressable market; Lastly, there is a supportive expansion into new geographies, particularly in APAC. Asia's turnover is less than 10% of the total company's sales (Fig 2), so there is room for growth.

On Holding APAC sales

Source: On Holding Q2 press release - Fig 2

While Nike stressed consumer weakness and macroeconomic pressures, here at the Lab, we believe the global athletic wear industry might achieve a high-single-digit growth for a multi-year period. The latest Athletic Apparel market report also supports this. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the industry's average increase was in the single-digit area; however, we believe the pandemic has amplified consumer trends toward wellness, health, and casual dress. For this reason, we believe On will likely increase its market share penetration.

By category, On footwear division has already shown it can address a large market share. Here at the Lab, we believe it is rare to see a brand with global characteristics. We are now pricing a multi-sport & category brand similar to Puma, Adidas, and Nike. On Holding, global recognition also remains low; this might indicate room for growth as clients discover the new brand.

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Following the Q2 results, we anticipate Q3 sales to grow by 28% to CHF 620 million. For the Fiscal Year 2024, our total turnover reached CHF 2.26 billion. On the outlook provided, the company guides for "at least" 30% sales growth, excluding FX in 2024. Our reported sales come down for FX headwinds; we might expect 350 basis points of unfavorable impact with the current spot rates.

In addition, considering higher freight cost expectations, we lower The gross margin estimate by 20 basis points. On a positive note, we forecast a gross margin benefit from higher DTC share, and going down to the P&L assumption, we forecast higher marketing expenses due to the Paris Olympic games.

Combining these negative effects, our net earnings projection goes down by 7% to CHF 260 million, with an EPS of CHF 0.8. That said, our target price is derived from our long-term assumption. In detail, we believe the company might achieve 2% of the sports market with a high-teens EBIT margin. This is due to its premium price and DTC business. Therefore, we believe higher market penetration will be accretive to On's margins in the long run.

Our team forecasts a 25% sales growth in the next five years, with a positive and 45% appreciation of the company's EPS. This factors an achievable 16.5% EBIT margin in 2028. With this consideration and the company's visibility (Fig 3), in 2026, based on a 40x P/E target and an EPS of CHF 1.4, we increased our target price to $55 per share. This overweight price takes into account an FX of 1.10 $/CHF.

On Holding 2026 target

Source: On Holding Investor Day presentation - Fig 3

Risks

From our point of view, downside risks include disruptions in global trade, which might impact the company's supply chain. Furthermore, the company's products are primarily manufactured by third-party partners. Any disruption in On's logistic operation would be a risk for the shares. Compared to Nike, On Holding has a direct-to-consumer business. Therefore, On Holding's products are not primarily sold through third-party retailers, which might influence end-market sales. This is supportive of our target price. The company still shares many risks within the sector, and we report 1) tariff changes, which can have an adverse impact on earnings and operations, 2) FX fluctuations, 3) an inability to maintain a rapid pace of new product innovation to market, 4) slowing growth in China, and 5) higher competition. In addition, sporting goods are sensitive to fashion risk and economic cycles.

Conclusion

Our team continues to believe in On's focus on innovation, direct-to-consumer selling, and premium prices. The company is one of the world's fastest-growing athletic wear brands, and after solid Q2 results, our buy rating target is confirmed.