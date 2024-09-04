On Holding: A Growth Stock To Buy

Sep. 04, 2024 11:51 PM ETOn Holding AG (ONON) Stock
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.42K Followers

Summary

  • The company delivered supportive Q2 results with lower inventory year-on-year.
  • On Holding's strategy includes expanding into new sports and product categories, leveraging the Paris Olympics, growing in APAC, and enhancing brand loyalty and market share.
  • On's focus on innovation, DTC selling, and premium pricing supports a long-term target price of $55 per share.

A group of dedicated sports fans react with disappointment to gameplay

Lighthouse Films/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Following a transition period for Nike, at the end of December 2023, our team decided to upgrade On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to a buy rating. This optimistic view was primarily influenced by the company's

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.42K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ONON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News