  • Shares of Ascendis Pharma are under pressure as the company posted a big Q2 revenue miss, driven by a decision to significantly reduce the net price of Skytrofa.
  • Demand for Skytrofa remains strong and quarterly net sales could go back to new highs in the fourth quarter, if not in Q3 already.
  • Yorvipath's U.S. price is above expectations and could increase long-term sales, but initial uptake and payer pushback need monitoring.
  • Topline results from the phase 3 trial of TransCon CNP in achondroplasia patients are expected in the following weeks, with what look like modest market expectations ahead of the results.
  • Ascendis secured $150 million from Royalty Pharma, and the company is now aiming for cash flow breakeven in either Q4 2024 or Q1 2025.
Ascendis Pharma (ASND) shocked investors with a big Q2 revenue miss, driven by a large net price cut on Skytrofa that management says was necessary to ensure broader access to the drug. The

