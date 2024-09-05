Chris Ryan

Yellow Corp. (OTC:YELLQ) filed a Ch.11 plan of liquidation (docket 4253) and a disclosure statement (docket 4254) on September 2 that continues the liquidation process with YELLQ shareholders becoming beneficiaries of a liquidating trust based on certain conditions. MFN Partners has, however, proposed their own plan term sheet that creates a newly reorganized company that would give current YELLQ shareholders equity in the new entity. I agree with the company that MFN's proposal "is appreciated but is presently not actionable". There has been some confusion in the media over these two completely different approaches. Because of the continuing litigation investors need to be cautious about buying/holding YELLQ stock. This is an update to my prior articles.

Ch.11 Plan of Liquidation

Yellow Corp. was effectively forced into filing a plan before their exclusive period was set to expire on September 3 because there was extensive opposition to a prior extension request in June, which I covered in my last article. All their secured debt and even some of their unsecured debt has already been paid from the proceeds of asset sales so the proposed plan is fairly simple.

Shareholder recovery (Class 8): "Holder of an Interest in Yellow Corporation shall receive its Pro Rata share of the Equity Liquidating Trust Interests". There is, however, a major condition before YELLQ shareholders get anything and that is "If and only to the extent Distributable Proceeds are available after all Allowed General Unsecured Claims are paid in full, including post petition interest as applicable". The problem is that the amount of allowed unsecured claims is still unknown and these general unsecured claims can only be paid after higher priority claims are fully paid. In other words, the plan follows the traditional priority waterfall for recovery payments.

At the same time they filed the plan, a motion (docket 4252) to extend the solicitation of acceptance of the plan to December 30 was also filed. I wonder if MFN Partners will file an objection to the 60-day extension because if the motion is not granted the solicitation period for the acceptance of the liquidation plan ends October 29. It is unlikely, in my opinion, that they will complete the solicitation by October 29, which would then allow MFN Partners to file their own plan incorporating their proposed term sheet. If it is extended to December 30 it is much more likely it gets the needed acceptance. A hearing on this motion is set for September 16. YELLQ shareholders, including MFN Partners, could vote against the plan and it still could, in theory, be confirmed by the court if at least one of the claim classes votes to accept (2/3 dollar amount and majority of holders within that class) the plan.

MFN Partners Term Sheet Proposal

MFN Partners proposed plan term sheet (starts on page 129 of 135 pages of docket 4254) takes a different approach. It creates a newly reorganized company on the plan effective date that would lease or sublease their properties. The new entity could be structured as a REIT, but at this point the statements in various filings are not definitive.

Current shareholder recovery (Class 7 under this term sheet) would "receive 1 share of Reorganized Yellow stock not reserved for the Rights Offering or the MIP for every Equity Interest".

The plan enterprise value is $1.4 billion, including an equity value of $650 million. That $650 million equity, however, includes the value of a management incentive plan and equity from a rights offering. The management incentive plan is 5% or $32.5 million. The rights offering proceeds are $150 million. This implies $467.5 million for current shareholders ($650 million - $150 million - $32.5 million) or approximately $8.48 per share using the number of shares outstanding in July 2023. There is, however, a backstop fee, which are often very significant, that needs to be subtracted from the $467.5 million and the value of a potential discount on the stock purchase price via the rights offer. The effective fee amount was not disclosed in the term sheet nor any discount on stock purchase price. The $8.48 per share, therefore, could be significantly lower after factoring in the fees/discount associated with the rights offer. We also don't know if the plan enterprise value is realistic because no financials were included - it could much higher or much lower based on the value of properties/leases.

The "rights offering is available to any qualified existing Yellow shareholder as of a selected record date". The key word for many YELLQ investors is "qualified". The offer could be open to only "qualified institutional investors", which is often the case for this type of rights offer. It is highly unlikely retail investors would be able to participate, which effectively means their recovery would be much less than a YELLQ "qualified" shareholder.

The new entity would issue $300 million secured notes, which would be used to pay $750 million allowed claims. The rest of money for paying these claims would be $150 million from the rights offer and $340 cash on hand.

I don't understand how they estimated $750 million for allowed claims. In my opinion, their proposed recovery is irrational for prepetition vendors (class 4):

having the option of receiving (A) [90%] of such Allowed Claim (excluding postpetition interest), in cash or (B) a Note issued in an amount equal to the present value of the Allowed Claim (including postpetition interest) as of the Effective Date..."

The proposed recovery for other general unsecured claims (class 5) is even worse:

shall receive (A) cash equal to 40% of such Allowed Claim (including postpetition interest) as of the Effective Date and (B) a Note issued in an amount equal to the present value of the remaining Allowed Claim (including postpetition interest) as of the Effective Date..."

So this term sheet expects claim classes with higher priority for recovery to take significant "haircuts" while equity holders get a recovery. I have my doubts this will go forward. In addition, MFN proposal is subject to the condition that:

The Bankruptcy Court shall have granted summary judgment in favor of the Debtors disallowing, or otherwise disallowed by entered order or judgment, (x) claims subject to the [SFA summary judgments] and other pension withdrawal liability claims with similar legal issues regarding calculation of unfunded vested benefits or assessment of pension withdrawal liability, (y) WARN (and WARN-related) claims, and (z) proof of claim #19438, and any such orders or judgments shall not be stayed (without a bond equal to Plan equity value) as of the Plan Effective Date; provided, however, this condition shall be satisfied for a listed claim objection if the Debtors, with the consent of a majority of existing holders of equity interests, propose, and the Bankruptcy Court approves, a settlement of such claim objection;

Liquidation of Assets Continues

The proceeds from the liquidation of the rolling stock continues to be very disappointing. The total so far by my calculations is $114.305 million before the 9.25% fee. This includes $15.619 million in May, $24.347 million in June, and $17.605 million in July.

As expected, the cash from old accounts receivables has pretty much stopped. Since early June, only $3.4 million has been received. There were also a number of set-offs of accounts receivables and accounts payable.

The largest source of additional cash should come from selling/leasing/subleasing owned and leased properties. CBRE was brought in a few weeks ago to help market and sell/lease/sublease the remaining 46 owned and 70 leased properties. The list of properties with their addresses is included in the order authorizing the retention of CBRE (docket 4183). Unfortunately, I have not seen any estimate of the proceeds from these transactions. This new selling program by Yellow Corp. seems to indicate that prior mention of potentially creating a REIT with the remaining properties is less likely, especially under the proposed plan of liquidation. MFN Partners, however, seems to want to take a different direction and possibly create an REIT after exiting bankruptcy for the remaining properties.

Labor Unions Litigation Trials

The litigation with various labor unions over pension and WARN claims continues. I actually was expecting some negotiated settlements by now because the legal fees continue to take cash away from potential recoveries. Total legal fees already exceed $100 million and at this rate total legal/professional fees could have a $3 to $4 per share negative impact on YELLQ shareholder's recoveries by the time the bankruptcy process ends.

A hearing was held on August 6 regarding SFA-MEPP litigation. There has been no ruling by the judge yet. (docket 4047 contains the recording of the 5 hour hearing) (docket 4035 is the agenda for the hearing that includes the list of related docket filings). I don't want to speculate on how Judge Goldblatt will decide because there was no strong indication during the hearing that you sometimes get.

The WARN claims litigation continues that includes a possible mediation to resolve the claims. It could be also resolved via a trial set for December 9, unless a continuance is granted. The Non-SFA MEPP litigation also is going forward. At this point a pre-trial conference is set for November 15 and a trial, if needed, is set for December 16-20.

The problem for investors is that without negotiated settlements the court decisions will most likely be appealed given the very large amount of money involved. It could take years to be finally resolved.

Conclusion

There has been some confusion in the media about the Ch.11 plan of liquidation filed by Yellow Corp. and a different term sheet plan by MFN Partners. They are completely different. The Ch.11 plan continues the liquidation process and creates a liquidating trust - there is no rights offer under this plan. The MFN plan would create a new entity (possibly a REIT) with current YELLQ shareholders getting stock in the new entity. MFN's plan includes a rights offer.

Labor union litigation continues, which results in huge legal fees for Yellow Corp. and that means less for shareholders. There still, however, could be settlements later this year. Because most Seeking Alpha readers are not "qualified institutional investors" I am keeping my YELLQ sell recommendation because retail holders could effectively get a much lower recovery than institutional holders under the MFN Partners' current term sheet.

