Dye & Durham Limited (DYNDF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.01K Followers

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCPK:DYNDF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 4, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Huss Hirji - Vice President of Investor Relations
Matthew Proud - Chief Executive Officer
Martha Vallance - Chief Operating Officer
Frank Di Liso - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity
Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO Capital Markets
Scott Fletcher - CIBC Capital Markets
Stephen Boland - Raymond James Ltd
Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank
Gavin Fairweather - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Ina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Dye & Durham Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Huss Hirji, VP Investor Relations of Dye & Durham. Mr. Hirji, you may begin your conference.

Huss Hirji

Great. Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Dye & Durham conference call. Before we start, we'd like to remind you that all amounts discussed on this call are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Please note that the statements made during this call may include forward-looking statements and information and future financial information regarding Dye & Durham and its businesses and disclosure regarding possible events, conditions, or results that are based on information currently available to management, which indicate management's expectation of future growth, results of operations, business performance and business prospects and opportunities.

Such statements are made as of this date hereof, and Dye & Durham assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect events, disclosures or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not a guarantee of future performance or results. A number of these risks or

Recommended For You

About DYNDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DYNDF

Trending Analysis

Trending News